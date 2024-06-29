Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 28, 2024) - Scryb Inc. (CSE: SCYB) (OTCQB: SCYRF) (FSE: EIY) ("Scryb' or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Michael Kitchen as a new independent director to the Board of Directors, effective June 26, 2024.

With over 25 years of experience in executive and leadership roles, including at BMO Financial Group1, Mr. Kitchen is an accomplished builder of successful cultures and companies, bringing a track record of driving revenue growth, business expansion and improved financial performance. His contributions were substantial at BMO, having led teams of 1300 people and managed multiple business units with a combined annual revenue of over $5 billion. With decades of experience in payment technology products, fraud and financial services sectors, Mr. Kitchen brings a deep understanding of how to implement major change initiatives, foster innovation and drive successful business operations.

Mr. Kitchen developed and implemented business strategies for various financial products at BMO, including financing and deposit products, and led the acquisition and integration of new businesses. Shortly after BMO, Mr. Kitchen served as the CEO of an early-stage organization, leading its operational growth and the creation of a joint venture to enter the U.S. market.

Mr. Kitchen has held various Board of Director and advisory positions for financial and technology companies, including the board of Moneris, Interac and various Mastercard advisory boards. Having incorporated technology amidst regulatory environments, led products, and revitalized business units at BMO, Scryb is excited to have access to Mr. Kitchen's breadth of expertise and extensive network to support Scryb's exciting growth and its sustainable pathway to realize shareholder value.

The Company would also like to announce that effective immediately, Sudhir Thomas and W. Clark Kent will be stepping down as directors. Mr. Kent will maintain his active role, serving the Company as President. The Company would like to thank Mr. Thomas for his efforts supporting Scryb, and wishes him well with any future endeavours.

About Scryb Inc.

Scryb, a leading venture builder, specializes in the development and scaling of high-growth, disruptive businesses within the sectors of applied AI, digital health, cybersecurity, and biotech. The approach at Scryb centers on leveraging deep industry expertise to shape and drive the future of technology. Among its notable ventures is a cybersecurity company where Scryb maintains majority ownership. For further information about Scryb's innovative projects and vision, please visit our website at http://scryb.ai.



