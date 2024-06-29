Xiongan, China--(Newsfile Corp. - June 29, 2024) - Organized by Xiongan Future Industrial Design Institute, the Goldreed Industrial Design Award was officially opened on April 1. June 29 is the 10th day of the countdown to the Goldreed Industrial Design Award call for entries. The regular deadline ends on 8 July.

Award Positioning

With the support of People's Government of Hebei Province and Xiongan New Area Administrative Committee, Goldreed Industrial Design Award ("GIDA" for short) was established in 2019. It is an international design prize driven by globalization, specialization and market orientation, hosted by Xiongan Future Industrial Design Institute (hereinafter referred as the "Organizer") and undertaken by Goldreed Industrial Design Award Organizing Committee (hereinafter referred as the "Organizing Committee").

Focusing on the principle of "facing the future, contributing oriental wisdom, and spreading design values and spirits to create a better life for mankind," GIDA aims to build an international, specialized industrial design award that reflects both eastern and western style. Taking information society and sustainable development as the foothold, GIDA gathers global design talent resources, discovers the future design, inspires future life and enables the future city. Committed to the Chinese philosophy of "harmony and peace," GIDA perceives technological progress and social revolution from an eastern perspective, promotes a new direction of industrial development, and creates a new way of social life in which symbiosis will be reached among man, nature, and cities.

Award Classification

Entry Categories

Registration Time and Fee

The registration for GIDA this year started on April 1, 2024 and ends at 24:00, July 8, 2024 (Beijing time). Registration at other times will not be accepted. Any changes will be notified separately.

The 5th GIDA does not charge any registration fees, but other expenses caused by logistics, insurance, customs clearance and travel for the competition shall be covered by entrants themselves.

Find the way to the registration right here: www.goldreedaward.org/en

Goldreed Industrial Design Award looks forward to all great designs!

Website: www.goldreedaward.org/en

Contact: Goldreed Industrial Design Award Committee

Ruby Zhang

E-mail: service@xidi.org.cn

