Nanalysis Scientific Corp.: Nanalysis Announces New Director and Results of AGM

CALGARY, AB, June 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Nanalysis Scientific Corp. ("Nanalysis" or the "Company", TSXV: NSCI, OTCQX: NSCIF, FRA: 1N1), is pleased ?to report that all proposed resolutions were approved at the Company's Annual General ?and Special Meeting of shareholders held on June 26, 2024 (the "Meeting"). The number ?of directors was set at 6 and all director nominees, as listed in the Management ?Information Circular dated May 28, 2024, were elected as ?directors of the Company at the Meeting to serve for a one-year term and hold office until ?the next annual meeting of shareholders. According to the votes received from ?shareholders, the results were as follows:?

Nominees % For % Withheld Sean Krakiwsky 96.991 % 3.009 % Martin Burian ?98.868 ??%? ?1.132 %? Werner Gartner ?98.868 ??%? ?1.132 %? Michal Okoniewski ?98.868 ??%? ?1.132 %? Dr. René Lenggenhager ?97.275 ??%? ?2.725 %? Jennifer Stubbs ?98.819 ??%? ?1.181 %?







Shareholders voted 99.869% in favor of setting the number of directors at six, 99.056% in ?favor of appointing Ernst & Young LLP, as auditor of the Company for the ensuing year ?and to authorize the Directors of the Company to fix the auditor's remuneration and ??98.629% in favor for the re-approval of the stock option plan of the Company.?

Corporate Update - Board of Director Changes

The Company is pleased to welcome Ms. Jennifer Stubbs to Nanalysis' Board of Directors with ?immediate effect following shareholder approval at the Meeting.? The Company also announces that Guido Cloetens has stepped down as a director of the Company as he did not stand for re-election at the Meeting. The Board of Directors wishes to sincerely thank Mr. Cloetens for his many valuable contributions to the Company during his time as a director and wishes him well in the future.

Ms. Stubbs currently serves as Chief Financial Officer of FLINT Corp. and was ?appointed to this role in July 2023. Ms. Stubbs started her career at ?KPMG in Assurance and went on to hold financial roles in various ?industries, including engineering, manufacturing, real estate and ?energy infrastructure. Prior to joining FLINT, Ms. Stubbs was with ?Pembina Pipeline Corporation for 11 years. She progressed through ?various financial roles with the organization with her last role as Vice ?President, Continuous Improvement, which included responsibilities for ?Internal Audit, oversight and reporting of corporate productivity ?initiatives and capital project governance. Ms. Stubbs is a Chartered ?Professional Accountant and holds a Bachelor of Commerce from the ?University of British Columbia.?

About Nanalysis Scientific Corp. (TSXV: NSCI, OTCQX: NSCIF, FRA:1N1)

Nanalysis Scientific Corp. in operates two primary business segments: Scientific Equipment and Security Services. Within its Scientific Equipment business is what the Company terms "MRI and NMR for industry". The Company develops and manufactures portable Nuclear Magnetic Resonance (NMR) spectrometers or analyzers for laboratory and industrial markets. The NMReady-60 was the first full-feature portable NMR spectrometer in a single compact enclosure requiring no liquid helium or any other cryogens. The Company has followed-up that initial offering with new products and continues to have a strong innovation pipeline. In 2020, the Company announced the launch of its 100MHz device, the most powerful and most advanced compact NMR device ever brought to market.

The Company's devices are used in many industries (oil and gas, chemical, mining, pharma, biotech, flavor and fragrances, agrochemicals, law enforcement, and more) as well as numerous government and university research labs around the world. The Company continues to exploit new global market opportunities independently and with partners. With its partners, the Company provides scientific equipment sales and maintenance services globally.

In 2022 the Company was awarded a five-year, $160 million contract to provide maintenance services for passenger screening equipment in Canadian airports. This has resulted in expansion of the Company's Security Services business. The Company is providing airport security equipment maintenance services in each province and territory of Canada. In addition, the Company provides commercial security equipment installation and maintenance services to a variety of customers in North America.

Notice regarding Forward Looking Statements and Legal Disclaimer

This news release contains certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of such statements under applicable securities law. Forward-looking statements are frequently characterized by words such as "anticipates", "plan", "continue", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "may", "will", "potential", "proposed", "positioned" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. These statements are only predictions. Various assumptions were used in drawing the conclusions or making the projections contained in the forward-looking statements throughout this news release. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the statements are made and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. The Company is under no obligation, and expressly disclaims any intention or obligation, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable law.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

