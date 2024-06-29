Anzeige
Samstag, 29.06.2024
WKN: A2QM5Q | ISIN: US0512761034 | Ticker-Symbol: 7RZ
Frankfurt
28.06.24
08:10 Uhr
0,605 Euro
-0,040
-6,20 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
PR Newswire
29.06.2024 00:29 Uhr
Augusta Gold Corp.: Augusta Gold Announces Loan Extension

VANCOUVER, BC, June 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Augusta Gold Corp. (TSX: G) (OTCQB: AUGG) (FSE: 11B) (" Augusta Gold " or the "Company") announces that it has extended the maturity date of its loan (the "Loan") with Augusta Investments Inc. (the "Lender") to September 30, 2024 (the "Extension"). In connection with the Extension, the Company paid an extension fee to the Lender of US$30,399.

About Augusta Gold

Augusta Gold is an exploration and development company focused on building a long-term business that delivers stakeholder value through developing the Reward and Bullfrog gold projects and pursing accretive M&A opportunities. The Reward and Bullfrog gold projects are located in the prolific Bullfrog mining district approximately 120 miles north-west of Las Vegas, Nevada and just outside of Beatty, Nevada. The Company is led by a management team and board of directors with a proven track record of success in financing and developing mining assets and delivering shareholder value. For more information, please visit www.augustagold.com.

SOURCE Augusta Gold Corp.

© 2024 PR Newswire
