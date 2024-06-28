Anzeige
Samstag, 29.06.2024
NuGen Medical News! Ist das der 13.000%-PODD-Moment
WKN: A2QNV5 | ISIN: CA9290821052
28.06.2024 21:06 Uhr
Voxtur Analytics Corp.: Voxtur Announces Results of Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders with Overwhelming Support for the Elected Management Director Nominees

TORONTO and TAMPA, Fla., June 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Voxtur Analytics Corp. (TSXV: VXTR; OTCQB: VXTRF) ("Voxtur" or the "Company"), a North American technology company creating a more transparent and accessible real estate lending ecosystem, is pleased to announce the results of the Company's annual and special meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting") held earlier today, where all items of business proposed by the Company were approved by the shareholders of the Company ("Voxtur Shareholders"); namely resolutions setting the number of directors at four, the election of the Company's nominated directors (see below), the appointment of MNP LLP as the Company's Auditor, and the ratification of the Company's Long-Term Incentive Plan.

No alternative director nominations were made at the Meeting.

Gary Yeoman, Chair and Interim CEO of Voxtur, stated, "On behalf of my fellow directors, I want to sincerely thank Voxtur Shareholders for their overwhelming support. Shareholder democracy is a critical tenet of our capital markets system, and shareholders' voices have been heard loud and clear."

The results of the election of directors are below:

Director NomineeVotes Cast
FOR		Percent of Votes
Cast FOR		Votes
WITHHELD		Percent of Votes
WITHHELD
Gary Yeoman311,537,73499.36%2,002,2380.64%
Michael Harris310,562,31499.05%2,977,6580.95%
Ray Williams310,473,71499.02%3,066,2580.98%
Allan Bezanson310,457,26499.02%3,082,7080.98%


Following the Meeting, the Board appointed Gary Yeoman as Chairman of the Board and Michael Harris as Lead Director.

About Voxtur

Voxtur is a transformational real estate technology company that is redefining industry standards in a dynamic lending environment. The Company offers targeted data analytics to simplify the multifaceted aspects of the lending lifecycle for investors, lenders, government agencies and servicers. Voxtur's proprietary data hub and workflow platforms more accurately and efficiently value assets, originate and service loans, and securitize portfolios. As an independent and transparent mortgage technology provider, the Company offers primary and secondary market solutions in the United States and Canada. For more information, visit www.voxtur.com.

Neither TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For media inquiries:

Jacob Gaffney
Tel: (817) 471-7627
jacob@gaffneyaustin.com


