Samstag, 29.06.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 684 internationalen Medien
NuGen Medical News! Ist das der 13.000%-PODD-Moment
WKN: A0Q663 | ISIN: CA3763941026 | Ticker-Symbol: IA2
Frankfurt
28.06.24
08:02 Uhr
0,046 Euro
-0,014
-23,33 %
Branche
Medien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
28.06.2024 21:06 Uhr
19 Leser
Glacier Media Inc: Glacier Reports Results of Annual General Meeting

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glacier Media Inc. (TSX: GVC) ("Glacier" or the "Company") reports the voting results of the Annual General Meeting of its shareholders held on June 27, 2024, in Vancouver, British Columbia.

The following five nominees were re-elected as directors of the Company by the following votes:

NomineeVotes ForPercentVotes AgainstPercent
Sam Grippo82,709,04195.16%4,205,4814.84%
Mark Melville86,813,62899.88%100,8940.12%
Bruce W. Aunger83,622,34899.66%292,1740.34%
Geoffrey L. Scott86,322,90599.32%591,6170.68%
Hugh McKinnon86,629,93199.67%284,5910.33%


At the meeting, shareholders also approved the advisory resolution of the Company's approach to executive compensation with 99.58% of shareholders voting in favour and PricewaterhouseCoopers, LLP, Chartered Accounts was re-appointed as the auditor for the Company.

Shares in Glacier are traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol GVC.

For further information please contact Mr. Orest Smysnuik, Chief Financial Officer, at 604-708-3264.

ABOUT THE COMPANY

Glacier Media Inc. is a broad portfolio of business information and consumer digital businesses. Serving a diverse array of industries and users, the businesses are typically leaders in their respective industry and/or geographic markets.


© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
