28.06.2024 22:06 Uhr
American Overseas Group, Ltd.: Results of Operations for the Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 - American Overseas Group Limited Announces Net Income Of $2.5 Million For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2024

HAMILTON, Bermuda, June 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American Overseas Group Limited (BSX: AORE.BH) (Pink Sheets: AOREF.PK) ("AOG" or the "Company") today reported consolidated net income available to common shareholders of $2.5 million, or $53.13 per diluted share, for the three months ended March 31, 2024. This compares to consolidated net income available to common shareholders of $1.4 million, or $30.44 per diluted share, for the three months ended March 31, 2023. Book value per weighted share at March 31, 2024 was $824.41, an increase from the book value per weighted share of $798.21 at March 31, 2023.

For the three months ended March 31, 2024, net earned property and casualty premiums increased $5.3 million from $5.6 million a year ago to $10.9 million.

Quarter to Date fee income increased $2.1 million from $3.8 million to $5.9 million and gross written premiums increased $86.5 million, moving from $133.9 million to $220.4 million. Direct written premiums were positively impacted by continued expansion of new programs, rate increases, and organic growth in existing programs. Quarter to Date Loss and loss adjustment expenses as a percentage of earned premium decreased from 64.0% to 59.8%.

For the three months ended March 31, 2024, operating expenses increased $0.4 million from $2.8 million to $3.2 million.

As part of its ongoing capital management efforts, the Company will continue to redirect excess capital within the group to debt reduction unless other compelling opportunities present themselves.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains statements that may be considered "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include, without limitation, the Company's expectations respecting the volatility of its insured portfolio, losses, loss reserves and loss development, the adequacy and availability of its liquidity and capital resources, its current run off strategy, its strategy for writing other reinsurance businesses and its expense reduction measures. These statements are based on current expectations and the current views of the economic and operating environment and are not guarantees of future performance. A number of risks and uncertainties, including economic competitive conditions, could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in forward-looking statements. The Company's actual results could differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements.

Information About the Company

American Overseas Group Limited is an insurance holding company incorporated in Bermuda and a tax resident of the United Kingdom. Its operating subsidiaries provide specialty property/casualty insurance, reinsurance and insurance management services. More information can be found at www.aoreltd.com.

American Overseas Group Limited

info@aoreltd.com

American Overseas Group Limited
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(unaudited)
As at March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023
(dollars in thousands)
March 31, 2024 December 31, 2023
Assets
Investments:
Fixed-maturity securities held as available for sale, at fair value$132,050 $132,600
Cash and cash equivalents 57,438 56,854
Restricted cash 3,560 964
Accrued investment income 1,153 972
Premiums receivable 205,520 174,350
Deferred insurance premiums 246,268 219,828
Reinsurance balances receivable, net 359,466 348,930
Deferred policy acquisition costs 10,782 9,152
Intangible assets 4,800 4,800
Goodwill 33,050 33,050
Other assets 4,948 3,720
Total Assets$1,059,035 $985,220
Liabilities and Equity
Liabilities:
Loss and loss expense reserve$342,913 $332,573
Deferred commission income 8,153 6,878
Unearned premiums 259,233 230,123
Ceded premium payable 210,453 183,969
Payable to general agents 12,941 10,885
Funds withheld 142,657 136,471
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 21,072 25,725
Notes payable 20,771 20,771
Non-owned interest in VIE 300 300
Interest payable 578 578
Deferred tax liability 1,234 648
Total Liabilities 1,020,305 948,921
Shareholders' Equity:
Common shares 4,698 4,698
Additional paid-in capital 189,179 189,179
Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) (3,519) (3,454)
Retained deficit (151,628) (154,124)
Total Shareholders' Equity 38,730 36,299
Total Liabilities and Equity$1,059,035 $985,220
See Notes to March 31, 2024 Consolidated Financial Statements available on American Overseas Group Ltd. Website at www.aoreltd.com
American Overseas Group Limited
Consolidated Statements of Operations
(unaudited)
(dollars in thousands, except share and per share amounts)
Three Months ended March 31,
2024 2023
Revenues
Net premiums earned$10,870 $5,588
Fee income 5,944 3,825
Net investment income 227 162
Net realized gains on investments - 412
Other income 17 28
Total revenues 17,058 10,015
Expenses
Losses and loss adjustment expenses 6,496 3,574
Acquisition expenses 3,585 1,759
Operating expenses 3,167 2,756
Interest expense 577 496
Total expenses 13,825 8,585
Pre-tax net profit$3,233 $1,430
Income tax (expense) (737) -
Net profit available to common shareholders 2,496 1,430
Net profit per common share:
Basic$53.13 $30.44
Diluted 53.13 30.44
Weighted-average number of common shares outstanding:
Basic 46,979 46,979
Diluted 46,979 46,979
See Notes to March 31, 2024 Consolidated Financial Statements available on American Overseas Group Ltd. Website at www.aoreltd.com

