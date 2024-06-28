Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Samstag, 29.06.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 684 internationalen Medien
NuGen Medical News! Ist das der 13.000%-PODD-Moment
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0ETPA | ISIN: CA34660G1046 | Ticker-Symbol: F2T
Frankfurt
28.06.24
14:48 Uhr
0,475 Euro
-0,016
-3,26 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
FORSYS METALS CORP Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FORSYS METALS CORP 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,4720,51111:49
0,4870,52328.06.
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
28.06.2024 23:06 Uhr
1 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Forsys Metals Corp: Forsys Announces Annual Meeting Voting Results

TORONTO, June 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Forsys Metals Corp. (TSX: FSY) (FSE: F2T) (NSX: FSY) ("Forsys" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that in connection with the annual meeting of the Company's shareholders (the "Meeting"), that was held virtually on June 28, 2024, and in accordance with TSX reporting requirements, the following voting results were obtained.

A total of 117,999,659 common shares representing 60.46% of the Company's issued and outstanding common shares were voted in connection with the Meeting. Shareholders voted in favour of the election of the five director nominees as follows:



NOMINEE		VOTES
FOR		%
FOR 		VOTES
WITHHELD 		%
WITHHELD
Martin Rowley89,609,30977.70825,705,99422.292
Mark Frewin101,448,57387.97513,866,73012.025
Jorge Estepa101,441,87387.96913,873,43012.031
Richard Parkhouse89,591,75477.69325,723,54922.307
Knowledge Katti115,223,39699.92091,9070.080

Shareholders also voted in favour of the other item of business considered at the Meeting, being the re-appointment of BDO Audit Pty Ltd. as the Company's auditors. Pursuant to Section 11.3 of National Instrument 51-102, the Company filed a "Report of Voting Results" on June 28, 2024, under the Company's filings on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca).

About Forsys Metals Corp.
Forsys Metals Corp. (TSX: FSY, FSE: F2T, NSX: FSY) is an emerging uranium developer focused on advancing its wholly owned Norasa Uranium Project, located in the politically and uranium friendly jurisdiction of Namibia, Africa. The Norasa Uranium Project is comprised of the Valencia Uranium deposit (ML-149) and the nearby Namibplaas Uranium deposit (EPL-3638). Further information is available at the Company website www.forsysmetals.com

For additional information please contact:

Jorge Estepa, Corporate Secretary
Telephone: (416) 818-4035 or Email: jestepa@forsysmetals.com


KI-Champions: 3 Top-Werte, die Ihr Portfolio revolutionieren
Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen kostenfreien Sonderreport an und erfahren Sie, wie Sie von den enormen Wachstumschancen im Bereich Künstliche Intelligenz profitieren können - 100 % kostenlos.
Hier klicken
© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.