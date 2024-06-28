LSL Pharma Group Inc.: LSL Pharma Group Announces Voting Results of Its Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders

BOUCHERVILLE, Québec, June 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LSL PHARMA GROUP INC. (TSXV: LSL, LSL.DB) ("the Company" or "LSL Pharma"), a Canadian integrated pharmaceutical company, is pleased to announce the results of its annual and special meeting of shareholders held today in Montréal, Québec (the "Meeting").



The shareholders approved, by a majority of votes, resolutions to elect each of the following directors:

Diane Beaudry

Frank J. DellaFera

Stuart W. Fowler

Pierre Lafrenière

Mario Paradis

François Roberge

Joseph Soccodato

In addition, the shareholders of the Company, by a majority of votes, proceeded with the appointment of KPMG LLP as auditors of the Corporation, authorized the directors to fix their remuneration and approved the 10% rolling stock option plan of the Corporation.



Mr. François Roberge, Chairman of the Board, commented: "It is my pleasure to welcome Mr. Soccodato and Mr. Fowler on our Board of Directors. Their extensive board experience and valuable industry-specific knowledge make them key contributors to assist LSL Pharma Group in implementing its growth initiatives."

NEW DIRECTORS

Stuart W. Fowler.

Mr. Fowler has over 25 years of experience in the Health Sciences space in North America. He began his career with Allergan in 1993 in sales within their Eye Care division. Over the next 23 years he held numerous roles with increased responsibility in sales, marketing and management. In his previous executive roles, Mr. Fowler led two of Canada's largest ophthalmic pharmaceutical and medical device organizations. He is the past President and General Manager of Allergan Canada (AbbVie) from 2010 until his departure in 2015. He is also past-President and General Manager for Alcon Canada from 2016 to 2020. Mr. Fowler is the Co-Founder and President of the Aesthetic Medicine Network Inc. AMNI is Canada's largest group of independently owned and operated aesthetically oriented physicians; leading initiatives in group purchasing, medical education and market development. Mr. Fowler has also served as director of Aequus Pharmaceuticals Inc. from February 2020 to March 2023 and Valeo Pharma Inc. from April 2023 to February 2024.

Mr. Fowler received a Bachelor of Arts with Specialization in International Relations, majoring in Economics and Political Science from the University of Alberta in 1989. He has also attended numerous graduate business programs, receiving certification in Executive Leadership from the Marshall School of Business at the University of Southern California.

Joseph Soccodato.

Mr. Soccodato earned a BS in Accounting, cum laude, from Long Island University. He is a Certified Public Accountant and has working proficiency in Italian.

He has 30 years of experience in managing and improving international companies, critical departments, and worldwide operating divisions. He is currently the Chief Financial Officer of Jacent, the industry leader in strategic impulse merchandising solutions and premier clip strip partner to some of the largest retailers in the United States and Canada. Mr. Soccodato also worked for some of the world's largest accounting firms, as well as serving as the Chief Financial Officer for one of the fastest growing, specialty grocery chains. He also was the global Chief Financial/Operating/Restructuring Officer for an international manufacturer, distributor, and retailer of consumer products with annual revenue exceeding $400 million.

Mr. Soccodato brings extensive experience leading public, privately held, and private equity backed enterprises in areas such as accounting, treasury, budgeting, M&A, operations, and risk management. He has successfully managed all aspects of business transformations, large and small acquisitions, as well as potential exit strategies such as a sale to a strategic competitor, private equity firm, or a public offering.

ABOUT LSL PHARMA GROUP INC.

LSL Pharma Group Inc. is an integrated Canadian pharmaceutical company specializing in the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of high-quality sterile ophthalmic pharmaceuticals, as well as natural health products in solid and liquid dosage forms. For further information, please visit the following website www.groupelslpharma.com.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.



