Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Samstag, 29.06.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 684 internationalen Medien
NuGen Medical News! Ist das der 13.000%-PODD-Moment
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire
29.06.2024 12:10 Uhr
57 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

CORRECTION: New President of Nasdaq Vilnius AB appointed

Vilnius/ Ryga/ Talinas, Nasdaq Baltic market, June 28th, 2024 - Nasdaq (Nasdaq:
NDAQ) announces that the Management Board of Nasdaq Vilnius AB has elected
Gediminas Varnas as the new President of Nasdaq Vilnius AB. Gediminas Varnas
will take over this position from Saulius Malinauskas as of 1 July, subject to
regulatory approval by the Bank of Lithuania.
After more than 28 years of successful and dedicated service at the stock
exchange in Lithuania and Nasdaq Baltic, Saulius Malinauskas has decided to
retire and embrace a new chapter in his life. Over the last 7 years he has been
the President of Nasdaq Vilnius and has contributed significantly to the growth
of the company and the development of the Lithuanian capital markets. 

"A stock exchange is an engine of the market economy. Liquidity, transparency
and integrity it brings to the capital markets facilitate innovation, economic
growth and societal impact. Leading a stock exchange and pushing the market
forward requires vision, resilience and relentless drive. We are grateful to
Saulius Malinauskas for his dedicated service and legacy. It also gives me a
great pleasure that Gediminas Varnas chose to accept the role of the President
of Nasdaq Vilnius and I wish him success on this journey. "- said Kaarel Ots,
Head of Nasdaq Baltic. 

"I'm grateful for having been trusted and given this opportunity "- said
Gediminas Varnas. "We aim to make Nasdaq Vilnius an even more attractive
platform for companies looking to grow and expand by providing them with the
opportunity to access the financing they need, increase their capital and
visibility. A strong and competitive marketplace is not only good for
companies, but also for all investors." 

Gediminas Varnas joined Nasdaq 19 years ago, providing legal and compliance
support to various Nasdaq Group companies in Lithuania and across Baltic
countries, such as AB Nasdaq Vilnius, Nasdaq CSD SE, and Nasdaq Vilnius
Services UAB. Gediminas Varnas' primary areas of focus included exchange and
CSD services and regulation, corporate governance, and new technologies.
Gediminas Varnas is also actively involved in various Nasdaq working groups and
is a member of the Capital Market Development Council in Lithuania. 

Nasdaq Baltic represents the common offering of the Nasdaq Tallinn, Nasdaq
Riga, Nasdaq Vilnius securities exchanges as well as Nasdaq CSD. Read more:
nasdaqbaltic.com 

Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a global technology company serving the capital
markets and other industries. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software
and services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with
confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions, and career
opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on X @Nasdaq, or at Nasdaq.com 





Media relations:

Birute Jocaite - Šliurpiene
birute.jocaitesliurpiene@nasdaq.com
+370 61546123
KI-Champions: 3 Top-Werte, die Ihr Portfolio revolutionieren
Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen kostenfreien Sonderreport an und erfahren Sie, wie Sie von den enormen Wachstumschancen im Bereich Künstliche Intelligenz profitieren können - 100 % kostenlos.
Hier klicken
© 2024 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.