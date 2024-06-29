New President of Nasdaq Vilnius AB appointed

Vilnius/ Ryga/ Talinas, Nasdaq Baltic market, June 28th, 2024 - Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announces that the Management Board of Nasdaq Vilnius AB has elected Gediminas Varnas as the new President of Nasdaq Vilnius AB. Gediminas Varnas will take over this position from Saulius Malinauskas as of 1 July, subject to regulatory approval by the Bank of Lithuania. After more than 28 years of successful and dedicated service at the stock exchange in Lithuania and Nasdaq Baltic, Saulius Malinauskas has decided to retire and embrace a new chapter in his life. Over the last 7 years he has been the President of Nasdaq Vilnius and has contributed significantly to the growth of the company and the development of the Lithuanian capital markets. "A stock exchange is an engine of the market economy. Liquidity, transparency and integrity it brings to the capital markets facilitate innovation, economic growth and societal impact. Leading a stock exchange and pushing the market forward requires vision, resilience and relentless drive. We are grateful to Saulius Malinauskas for his dedicated service and legacy. It also gives me a great pleasure that Gediminas Varnas chose to accept the role of the President of Nasdaq Vilnius and I wish him success on this journey. "- said Kaarel Ots, Head of Nasdaq Baltic. "I'm grateful for having been trusted and given this opportunity "- said Gediminas Varnas. "We aim to make Nasdaq Vilnius an even more attractive platform for companies looking to grow and expand by providing them with the opportunity to access the financing they need, increase their capital and visibility. A strong and competitive marketplace is not only good for companies, but also for all investors." Gediminas Varnas joined Nasdaq 19 years ago, providing legal and compliance support to various Nasdaq Group companies in Lithuania and across Baltic countries, such as AB Nasdaq Vilnius, Nasdaq CSD SE, and Nasdaq Vilnius Services UAB. Gediminas Varnas' primary areas of focus included exchange and CSD services and regulation, corporate governance, and new technologies. Gediminas Varnas is also actively involved in various Nasdaq working groups and is a member of the Capital Market Development Council in Lithuania. Nasdaq Baltic represents the common offering of the Nasdaq Tallinn, Nasdaq Riga, Nasdaq Vilnius securities exchanges as well as Nasdaq CSD. Read more: nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a global technology company serving the capital markets and other industries. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software and services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions, and career opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on X @Nasdaq, or at Nasdaq.com Media relations: Birute Jocaite - Šliurpiene birute.jocaitesliurpiene@nasdaq.com +370 61546123