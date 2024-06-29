Anzeige
29.06.2024
Phantom Fireworks Announces Large Donation for Safety Organizations

YOUNGSTOWN, OH / ACCESSWIRE / June 29, 2024 / Phantom Fireworks, the nation's top consumer fireworks retailer, is maintaining its dedication to supporting local communities and honoring those who ensure their safety. The company has announced plans to make charitable donations to safety organizations in 84 communities where Phantom Fireworks maintains business locations.

Phantom has a long-standing charitable giving program where customers are encouraged to round up their purchase totals to the nearest dollar at checkout. This year, their generosity has enabled the company to contribute $172,000 to local fire, rescue, law enforcement, and other safety organizations.

On Monday, July 1, showroom managers at each of Phantom Fireworks' 84 locations nationwide will invite local fire and safety officials to receive the donations. Each Phantom location will then present a check as part of Phantom Fireworks' commitment to supporting community heroes and showing appreciation.

"At Phantom, we proudly show our respect and appreciation for fire and safety personnel who tirelessly serve and protect our communities," said Bruce J. Zoldan, Phantom Fireworks President & CEO. "We hope that these donations are received as a small token of our appreciation for the people who work so hard to keep us safe."

Customers can find a showroom location near them using Phantom's site: https://fireworks.com/locations

Stay updated on all things Phantom, including promotions and coupons, by following Phantom Fireworks' social media accounts listed below:

Facebook: www.facebook.com/fireworks

Instagram: www.instagram.com/phantomfireworks

TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@officialphantomfireworks

Twitter: www.twitter.com/Fireworks

For additional information regarding open stores and this year's shopping process, please visit:

www.fireworks.com

About Phantom Fireworks

Phantom Fireworks, the nation's leading consumer fireworks retailer, operates retail stores across fifteen states. Additionally, it serves as the primary July Fourth product supplier to various retail chains in all states permitting the sale of consumer fireworks. Each state maintains different laws and guidelines that regulate the industry. Phantom has a comprehensive and easily accessible listing of state protocols on its website: https://fireworks.com/safety/state-laws-and-regulations

Contact Information:

Grace Merkel
gmerkel@fireworks.com
234-251-3041

SOURCE: Phantom Fireworks



View the original press release on accesswire.com

