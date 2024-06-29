New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - June 29, 2024) - KeraFactor, a leading innovator in skin and hair care solutions, proudly announces the launch of two groundbreaking products designed to revolutionize the way consumers think about brow and lash enhancement. Introducing Lashes by KeraFactor and Brows by KeraFactor, these specialized serums harness the power of nine biomimetic growth factors and skin proteins specifically selected to deliver extraordinary results.





Lashes by KeraFactor and Brows by KeraFactor are meticulously crafted to elevate natural beauty, offering a unique blend of peptides that nourish and fortify hair follicles. The Company's proprietary formula works synergistically with the body's own biology to promote thicker, fuller lashes and brows, enhancing both volume and definition.

Unlike traditional lash and brow products, which may rely on harsh chemicals or temporary solutions, Lashes by KeraFactor and Brows by KeraFactor are formulated with the highest quality ingredients, free from drugs, hormones, parabens, sulfates, and other harmful additives. The Company's commitment to safety and efficacy ensures that customers can trust in the integrity of KeraFactor products.

Key benefits of Lashes by KeraFactor and Brows by KeraFactor include:

Fuller, thicker lashes and brows

Enhanced definition and volume

Nourished follicles for improved hair health

No harmful additives

Visible results in as little as 60 days

Each bottle lasts 3 months

Lashes by KeraFactor and Brows by KeraFactor are suitable for all skin and hair types and are easy to incorporate into any beauty routine.





Brows by KeraFactor is a cutting-edge brow serum formulated with a blend of nine biomimetic growth factors and skin proteins, meticulously selected to stimulate and nourish brow follicles for fuller, thicker, and more defined looking brows.

A powerful combination of biomimetic growth factors and skin proteins harnessed to ignite the growth process of brows. These growth factors work synergistically to activate dormant follicles while enhancing the thickness and density of existing ones.

Glycerin, a staple in skincare, not only shapes and defines brows but also seals in moisture, ensuring they stay hydrated, which is crucial for promoting healthy brow rejuvenation.

To maximize brow health, Brows by KeraFactor features a proprietary blend of nine growth factors and skin proteins. These peptides, including Sh-Oligopeptides, and sh-Polypeptides, stimulate the follicle, improve circulation, and enhance the Anagen Phase. This synergistic action revitalizes dormant follicles, elongates the Anagen Phase, and reduces shedding, resulting in fuller-looking, more defined brows.

Additional ingredients like Nicotinamide Mononucleotide, Adenosine, and Acetyl Cysteine provide antioxidant properties, promote cellular repair, reduce inflammation, and induce the Anagen Phase, further optimizing brow health.





Lashes by KeraFactor

At the heart of the formula lies Pentylene Glycol and Glycerin, multifunctional ingredients renowned for their moisturizing, hydrating, and antimicrobial properties. This ensures that the delicate lash area stays deeply hydrated while safeguarding against harmful microbes.

For optimal lash health and rejuvenation, Lashes by KeraFactor features PolyDeoxyRiboNucleotide (PDRN), which enhances cellular metabolism, increases blood flow, reduces shedding, and revitalizes dormant follicles, leading to a thicker, fuller appearance of the lash. Sh-Oligopeptide-1 and Sh-Oligopeptide-4, play pivotal roles in hair rejuvenation and combating aging. The stimulation of the follicle, improvement of circulation, and encouraging the Anagen Phase, contributes to thicker-looking, healthier lashes while restoring vitality.

Seven additional specifically selected biomimetic growth factors and skin proteins further enhance lash strength, and improve overall resilience, ensuring lashes are fortified from root to tip. To combat signs of aging and promote cellular repair, Lashes by KeraFactor incorporates Nicotinamide Mononucleotide and Adenosine, rejuvenating skin from within and combating aging. Acetyl Cysteine, Ketoglutaric Acid, and 3-0-Ethyl Ascorbic Acid provide antioxidant and anti-inflammatory benefits promoting optimal lash health.

Furthermore, essential ingredients like Glycine, Glutathione, Arginine, and Lecithin enhance moisture retention, protect against dehydration, and fortify the skin barrier, ensuring lashes stay nourished. Lashes by KeraFactor is antimicrobial and pH-regulating ensuring product safety and efficacy.





About SkinQRI:

SkinQRI was founded by Amy Forman Taub, MD, FAAD, and James Bartholomeusz with a vision to offer clear, conscious, and credible solutions to the world's most challenging cosmetic and clinical skin issues. The company is dedicated to providing innovative skincare solutions backed by scientific research and expertise, empowering individuals to achieve healthy and radiant skin. SkinQRI's commitment to integrity, efficacy, and transparency sets it apart as a trusted leader in the skincare industry.

Contact:

KeraFactor Marketing Team

Email: LaurenB@SkinQri.com

Website: https://shop.mykerafactor.com/

