Calvin B. Taylor Bankshares, Inc. Reports First Quarter 2024 Financial Results

BERLIN, MD / ACCESSWIRE / June 29, 2024 / Calvin B. Taylor Bankshares, Inc. (the "Company") (OTCQX:TYCB), the holding company of Calvin B. Taylor Bank (the "Bank"), today reported unaudited financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2024. Highlights of the Company's financial results are noted below.

Return on Average Assets was 1.38% for the 1 st quarter of 2024 compared to 1.49% for 1 st quarter of 2023 and 1.25% for the 4 th quarter of 2023

Quarterly net income decreased $358 thousand, or 10.8%, to $2.97 million for the 1 st quarter of 2024 as compared to the 1 st quarter of 2023 and increased $232 thousand, or 8.5%, compared to the 4 th quarter of 2023.

Net interest income decreased by $564 thousand, or 7.6%, in the 1 st quarter of 2024 as compared to the same quarter in 2023 and decreased by $721 thousand, or 9.5%, compared to the previous quarter.

The cost of interest-bearing deposits increased to 1.82% in the 1 st quarter of 2024 as compared to 0.88% in the 1 st quarter of 2023 and 1.38% in the 4 th quarter of 2023.

Following several years of significant growth, deposits decreased by $35.1 million, or 4.5%, in the previous 12 months which resulted in total assets decreasing by $27.4 million, or 3.1%, since March 31, 2023.

Deposits increased by $10.4 million, or 1.4%, since December 31, 2023 as a result of a $27.5 million increase in time deposits resulting from featured terms and rates offered to customers.

Organic loan growth continued in the 1 st quarter of 2024 with loans growing $20.1 million, or 3.5%, since December 31, 2023. Loans have increased $49.0 million, or 9.0%, in the twelve months ended March 31, 2024.

On-balance sheet liquidity, as measured by cash and unencumbered available for sale debt securities, remains strong as of March 31, 2024 and equaled 23.3% of total deposits.

"The first quarter growth in loans and deposits is a great accomplishment for our team in the current interest rate environment. We continue to deliver products, services and customer service with local bankers which is highly valued by customers and prospects. Our strong liquidity position allows us to be flexible and competitive in funding loan growth and meeting the demand for credit in the markets we serve", commented President and Chief Executive Officer Raymond M. Thompson.

Quarterly Results of Operations

Quarterly net income was $2.97 million for the first quarter ended March 31, 2024 ("1Q24"), as compared to $3.33 million for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023 ("1Q23") and $2.74 million for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2023 ("4Q23"). A summary of the quarterly results of operations are included in the table and comments that follow.

For the Quarters Ended % Change Results of Operations March 31, 2024 Mar 31, 2023 Dec 31, 2023 Prior Year Prior Quarter Net interest income $ 6,852,395 $ 7,416,275 $ 7,573,392 -7.6 % -9.5 % Provision for credit losses $ 475,000 $ 180,000 $ -60,000 163.9 % -891.7 % Noninterest income $ 1,173,420 $ 797,944 $ 354,582 47.1 % 230.9 % Noninterest expense $ 3,939,317 $ 3,657,383 $ 4,549,549 7.7 % -13.4 % Net income $ 2,969,998 $ 3,328,336 $ 2,738,425 -10.8 % 8.5 %

Yield on earning assets 4.52 % 4.06 % 4.34 % 11.3 % 2.0 % Cost of interest-bearing deposits 1.82 % 0.88 % 1.38 % 106.8 % 31.9 % Net interest margin 3.36 % 3.51 % 3.59 % -4.3 % -6.4 % Return on average assets (annualized) 1.38 % 1.49 % 1.25 % -7.4 % 10.4 % Return on average equity (annualized) 11.22 % 13.76 % 10.84 % -18.5 % 3.5 % Efficiency ratio 46.93 % 44.52 % 53.92 % 5.4 % -13.0 %

Net interest income decreased $564 thousand, or 7.6%, in 1Q24, as compared to 1Q23, which is attributable to higher deposit interest expense. The Federal Reserve Bank increased the federal funds rate to over 5.0% in 2023 which has increased the cost of interest-bearing deposits from 0.9% in 1Q23 to 1.8% in 1Q24. The Bank increased deposit rates over the last 12 months to remain competitive in local markets and to preserve on-balance sheet liquidity. Depositors have moved funds into interest-bearing accounts including featured terms and rates offered on time deposits which resulted in an increase of $58.1 million in time deposits since March 31, 2023. Loan growth and increases in loan yields increased interest revenue from loans in 1Q24 by 23.5%, as compared to 1Q23, which partially offset the higher deposit interest expense. Net interest income decreased $721 thousand, or 9.5%, in 1Q24, as compared to the prior quarter, due to higher deposit interest expense resulting from migration of deposits into higher yielding money market and time deposit products. Yields on earning-assets increased to 4.52% in 1Q24, as compared to 4.06% in 1Q23, and 4.43% in the prior quarter.

On January 1, 2023 the Company adopted the current expected credit losses ("CECL") model pursuant to ASU 2016-13. The estimate of expected credit losses considers historical information, current information, and supportable forecasts, including estimates of prepayments. The provision for credit losses of $475 thousand recorded in 1Q24 was primarily the result of aging of the loan portfolio and increases in lines of credit related to seasonal borrowings and was not related to charge-offs. No significant changes in the economic indicators and related forecasts utilized in the CECL model occurred in 1Q24. The provision for credit losses of $180 thousand recorded in 1Q23 was related to growth in the loan portfolio during the same period. The negative provision for credit losses of $60 thousand recorded in 4Q23 was primarily the result of improvement in loan risk ratings within the loan portfolio. The allowance for credit losses increased to 0.63% of total loans as of March 31, 2024, as compared to 0.60% and 0.56% as of March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2023, respectively.

Noninterest income increased in 1Q24 by $375 thousand, or 47.1%, as compared to 1Q23, due to a $793 thousand increase in income from death proceeds of bank owned life insurance policies. No income was recognized in 1Q23 related to death proceeds of bank owned life insurance policies. The income from death proceeds of bank owned life insurance policies in 1Q24 was partially offset by realized losses on sale of debt securities of $369 thousand in the same period. The realized losses relate to restructuring of the debt securities portfolio to sell lower-yielding securities and purchase new securities at substantially higher yields to maximize future interest revenue. Noninterest income increased in 1Q24 by $819 thousand or 230.9%, as compared to the previous quarter, due to a $793 thousand increase in income from death proceeds of bank owned life insurance policies. No income was recognized in 4Q23 related to death proceeds of bank owned life insurance policies.

Current quarter noninterest expense increased by $282 thousand or 7.7%, as compared to 1Q23, and is a result of increases in both employee salaries and marketing expenses. Salaries expense increased $182 thousand, or 12.1%, which is attributable to the fulfillment of open positions and higher salaries paid to remain competitive in the current labor market. Marketing expenses increased $62 thousand, or 47.9%, in 1Q24, as compared to 1Q23, which relates to timing and scope of marketing campaigns.

Noninterest expense decreased in 1Q24 by $610 thousand, or 13.4%, as compared to 4Q23, which primarily relates to higher salaries and benefits expense associated with yearend bonuses and 401K profit sharing contributions recorded in 4Q23. Salaries expense decreased in 1Q24 by $375 thousand, or 18.2%, compared to the prior quarter. Employee health insurance is provided through a partially self-funded plan and claims incurred by the plan were higher in 4Q23, as compared to 1Q24, resulting in a decrease in expense by $299 thousand, or 38.5%.

Quarterly per share data and repurchases of stock by the Company for each period is included in the following table. The stock repurchase plan previously adopted by the Board of Directors remains in place and has 53,436 shares available to be repurchased as of March 31, 2024. The amount and timing of future stock repurchases will depend upon several factors including regulatory capital requirements, market value of the Company's stock, general market and economic conditions, liquidity, and other relevant considerations, as determined by the Company.

At or for the Quarters Ended % Change Per Share Data Mar 31, 2024 Mar 31, 2023 Dec 31, 2023 Prior Year Prior Quarter Net income $ 1.08 $ 1.21 $ 0.99 -10.5 % 8.6 % Dividends $ 0.34 $ 0.33 $ 0.40 3.0 % -15.0 % Dividend payout ratio 31.53 % 24.88 % 40.23 % 26.7 % -21.6 % Book value $ 38.89 $ 35.55 $ 38.34 9.4 % 1.4 % Book value excluding OCI $ 43.16 $ 39.82 $ 42.43 8.4 % 1.7 % Market value $ 45.00 $ 40.00 $ 44.00 12.5 % 2.3 %

Number of shares repurchased 12,250 814 192 Repurchase amount $ 539,000 $ 32,153 $ 8,024 Average repurchase price $ 44.00 $ 39.50 $ 41.79

Financial Condition

Recent disruption in the banking industry has highlighted the importance of deposit insurance, core deposits, liquidity and capital. The Company relies mostly on core deposits, as defined by bank regulators, which are gathered from customers in local markets. The Company and the Bank remain well-capitalized according to regulatory capital standards and exceed the threshold to be considered well-capitalized (Community Bank Leverage Ratio) by 51% as of March 31, 2024. The Company's financial condition at quarter end is summarized in the table and comments that follow.

At or for the Quarters Ended % Change Financial Condition Mar 31, 2024 Mar 31, 2023 Dec 31, 2023 Prior Year Prior Quarter Assets $ 863,532,850 $ 890,897,833 $ 852,975,713 -3.1 % 1.2 % Cash + unencumbered debt securities $ 175,767,554 $ 246,456,843 $ 179,787,929 -28.7 % -2.2 % Loans $ 595,584,914 $ 546,597,618 $ 575,483,217 9.0 % 3.5 % Deposits $ 753,643,370 $ 788,783,378 $ 743,215,077 -4.5 % 1.4 % Interest-bearing deposits $ 530,575,289 $ 540,503,806 $ 507,863,159 -1.8 % 4.5 % Stockholders' equity $ 106,633,373 $ 98,054,616 $ 105,577,205 8.7 % 1.0 % Common stock - shares outstanding 2,741,644 2,758,226 2,753,894 -0.6 % -0.4 % Stockholders' equity / assets 12.35 % 11.01 % 12.38 % 12.2 % -0.2 %



Average assets $ 859,259,071 $ 893,321,241 $ 876,869,845 -3.8 % -2.0 % Average loans $ 585,898,042 $ 525,432,365 $ 565,320,886 11.5 % 3.6 % Average deposits $ 745,377,620 $ 791,613,398 $ 767,230,899 -5.8 % -2.8 % Average stockholders' equity $ 105,838,839 $ 96,785,131 $ 101,049,309 9.4 % 4.7 % Average stockholders' equity / average assets 12.32 % 10.83 % 11.52 % 13.7 % 6.9 % Tier 1 capital to average assets (leverage ratio) 13.63 % 12.12 % 13.14 % 12.4 % 3.7 %

Following several years of significant growth, deposits decreased by $35.1 million, or 4.5%, in the previous 12 months which resulted in total assets decreasing by $27.4 million, or 3.1% since March 31, 2023. Significant increases in short term interest rates have encourage certain depositors to invest excess cash into short term government bonds resulting in a decrease in deposits. During the first quarter of 2024, deposits increased by $10.4 million, or 1.4%, as a result of a $27.5 million increase in time deposits resulting from featured terms and rates offered to customers. Decreases in other deposits during 1Q24 were primarily related to seasonal deposit outflows. The Bank operates with a high level of core deposits. Core deposits are defined by banking regulators as checking, money market, and savings accounts plus any time deposits less than $250,000. Bank failures in the previous 12 months have increased the focus on concentrations of uninsured deposits. All deposit accounts with a balance in excess of the FDIC insurance limit of $250,000 are disclosed on quarterly regulatory reports filed with bank regulators. As of March 31, 2024, the Bank had deposit accounts with balances in excess of $250,000 totaling $173.5 million which represents 23.0% of total deposits. The Bank is a member of the IntraFi Network which enables large depositors with access to multi-million dollar FDIC insurance for funds placed into the network and provides an equal amount of reciprocal deposits under FDIC insurance limits to the bank. Bank failures in the last 12 months have led to an increase in usage of the IntraFi Network by existing and new customers. Reciprocal deposits from the IntraFi Network increased by 39.0% to $130.6 million as of March 31, 2024, as compared to $93.9 million as of March 31, 2023.

On-balance sheet liquidity, as measured by cash and unencumbered available for sale debt securities, remained strong as of March 31, 2024 and equaled 23.3% of total deposits. Selected liquidity metrics are summarized in the table below.



At or for the Quarters Ended % Change Liquidity Mae 31, 2024 Mar 31, 2023 Dec 31, 2023 Prior Year Prior Quarter Cash + unencumbered debt securities / deposits 23.32 % 31.25 % 24.19 % -25.4 % -3.6 % Debt securities pledged / total debt securities 11.45 % 10.85 % 12.68 % 5.5 % -9.7 % Loans / deposits 79.03 % 69.30 % 77.43 % 14.0 % 2.1 % Average loans / average deposits 78.60 % 66.37 % 73.68 % 18.4 % 6.7 % Core deposits / total assets 86.99 % 88.22 % 86.86 % -1.4 % 0.1 % Deposits > $250,000 / total deposits 23.02 % 30.82 % 25.22 % -25.3 % -8.7 %

Noncore funding sources including Federal Home Loan Bank ("FHLB") borrowings and brokered deposits are readily available to the Bank but are intended for contingency funding needs and not to pursue growth. As of March 31, 2024, the Bank has the ability to borrow up to $212.9 million from the FHLB that would require pledging of loans and/or debt securities as collateral. Debt securities currently pledged are related to FHLB Letters of Credit used to collateralize public deposits. As of March 31, 2024 the Bank had $1.5 million of brokered deposits which were obtained through the IntraFi Network and were utilized for seasonal liquidity needs.

Loans and Asset Quality

Higher interest rates, economic uncertainty and other factors have impacted current loan demand as compared to demand experienced in the previous 12 months. Conversely, funding of previously committed construction loans, localized demand for commercial real estate loans, and seasonal borrowings during 1Q24 resulted in continued organic loan growth with loans increasing $20.1 million, or 3.5%, since December 31, 2023. Loan growth of $49.0 million, or 9.0%, in the previous 12 months was the result of strong demand for local real estate and construction of both residential and commercial properties. Growth in the loan portfolio during the rising interest rate environment over the last 12 months along with variable rate loans within the portfolio has expanded the yield on loans from 4.73% in 1Q23 to 5.18% in 1Q24. Loan yields increased 10 bps in 1Q24 as compared to 4Q23.

Loan performance has remained strong over the past 12 months as local economic conditions have remained stable. Inflation and higher interest rates have not resulted in a deterioration of credit quality as of March 31, 2024. Past due loans have increased slightly and were 0.63% of total loans as of March 31, 2024, as compared to 0.45% as of December 31, 2023 and 0.20% as of March 31, 2023. Past due loans as of March 31, 2024 primarily consist of loans secured by residential real estate with balances less than $300,000 and are well secured. Selected asset quality metrics are summarized in the table below.

At or for the Quarters Ended % Change Asset Quality Mar 31, 2024 Mar 31, 2023 Dec 31, 2023 Prior Year Prior Quarter Allowance for credit losses / total loans 0.63 % 0.60 % 0.56 % 5.8 % 12.6 % Net charge-offs (recoveries) / average loans 0.00 % 0.01 % 0.01 % -27.4 % -29.2 % Loans past due 30 days or more / total loans 0.63 % 0.20 % 0.45 % 218.3 % 39.5 % Non-accrual loans / total loans 0.04 % 0.02 % 0.04 % 123.8 % -8.1 %

Financial Statements

Consolidated balance sheets at quarter end and consolidated income statements for the quarters ended are presented below.

Calvin B. Taylor Bankshares, Inc. and Subsidiary

Consolidated Balance Sheets



(unaudited)

(unaudited)

Mar 31,

2024 Dec 31,

2023 Mar 31,

2023 Assets





Cash and cash equivalents





Cash and due from banks $ 7,366,058 $ 8,645,851 $ 11,479,055 Federal funds sold and interest bearing deposits 40,553,105 32,112,570 75,657,909 Total cash and cash equivalents 47,919,163 40,758,421 87,136,964 Time deposits in other financial institutions - - 225,020 Debt securities available for sale, at fair value 142,554,068 155,031,208 175,247,348 Debt securities held to maturity, at amortized cost 35,914,837 40,363,590 42,196,397 Equity securities, at cost 748,833 748,833 748,833 Restricted stock, at cost 615,300 652,400 470,700 Loans 595,584,914 575,483,217 546,597,618 Less: allowance for credit losses (3,757,190 ) (3,224,796 ) (3,259,887 ) Net loans 591,827,724 572,258,421 543,337,731 Accrued interest receivable 2,311,763 2,457,017 2,022,783 Prepaid expenses 681,583 849,418 615,116 Other real estate owned 390,871 388,712 - Premises and equipment, net 12,813,767 12,421,191 12,743,683 Computer software, net 149,946 156,557 215,704 Deferred income taxes, net 3,756,851 3,628,386 3,986,823 Bank owned life insurance and annuities 21,847,978 22,037,539 21,538,025 Other assets 2,000,166 1,224,020 412,706 Total assets $ 863,532,850 $ 852,975,713 $ 890,897,833

Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Deposits Noninterest-bearing $ 223,068,081 $ 235,351,918 $ 248,279,572 Interest-bearing 530,575,289 507,863,159 540,503,806 Total deposits 753,643,370 743,215,077 788,783,378 Accrued interest payable 697,154 377,442 122,695 Dividends payable - 1,101,582 910,215 Accrued expenses 677,730 826,258 331,830 Non-qualified deferred compensation 1,036,868 958,785 775,274 Allowance for credit losses on off-balance sheet credit exposures 395,347 477,347 339,718 Other liabilities 449,008 919,364 1,580,107 Total liabilities 756,899,477 747,398,508 792,843,217 Stockholders' equity Common stock, par value $1 per share; authorized 10,000,000 shares; issued and outstanding 2,741,644 2,753,894 2,758,226 Additional paid-in capital 1,609,805 2,136,555 2,306,117 Retained earnings 113,985,348 111,951,675 104,768,378 Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of tax (11,703,424 ) (11,264,919 ) (11,778,105 ) Total stockholders' equity 106,633,373 105,577,205 98,054,616 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 863,532,850 $ 852,975,713 $ 890,897,833

Calvin B. Taylor Bankshares, Inc. and Subsidiary

Consolidated Statements of Income

(unaudited) For the three months ended Mar 31, 2024 Mar 31, 2023 Interest income Loans, including fees $ 7,565,911 $ 6,128,458 U. S. Treasury and government agency debt securities 529,094 465,694 Mortgage-backed debt securities 576,324 654,171 State and municipal debt securities 104,976 107,588 Federal funds sold and interest-bearing deposits 436,302 1,218,827 Time deposits in other financial institutions - 2,687 Total interest income 9,212,607 8,577,425 Interest expense Deposits 2,360,212 1,161,150 Net interest income 6,852,395 7,416,275 Provision for credit losses (475,000 ) (180,000 ) Net interest income after provision for credit losses 6,377,395 7,236,275 Noninterest income Debit card interchange fees, net 180,947 194,626 Nonsufficient funds and overdraft fees, net 170,228 161,555 Merchant payment processing, net 57,862 60,304 Service charges on deposit accounts, net 56,653 80,825 Income from bank owned life insurance and annuities 172,586 141,265 Income from bank owned life insurance death proceeds 792,574 - Dividends 12,071 7,522 Loss on disposition of debt securities (368,821 ) (695 ) Miscellaneous 99,320 152,542 Total noninterest income 1,173,420 797,944 Noninterest expenses Salaries 1,681,143 1,499,361 Employee benefits 477,196 466,619 Occupancy 275,260 253,465 Furniture and equipment 199,272 206,631 Data processing 244,745 247,681 Marketing 192,823 130,385 Directors fees 61,900 78,150 Telecommunication services 68,542 63,957 Deposit insurance premiums 96,504 105,871 Other operating 641,932 605,263 Total noninterest expenses 3,939,317 3,657,383 Income before income taxes 3,611,498 4,376,836 Income taxes 641,500 1,048,500 Net income $ 2,969,998 $ 3,328,336

Earnings per common share - basic and diluted $ 1.08 $ 1.21

About Calvin B. Taylor Banking Company

Calvin B. Taylor Banking Company, the bank subsidiary of Calvin B. Taylor Bankshares, Inc. (OTCQX:TYCB), founded in 1890, offers a wide range of loan, deposit, and ancillary banking services through both physical and digital delivery channels. The Company has 12 banking locations on the Delmarva Peninsula including Worcester County, Maryland, Wicomico County, Maryland, Sussex County, Delaware and Accomack County, Virginia.

Contact

M. Dean Lewis, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

410-641-1700, taylorbank.com

