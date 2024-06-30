Anzeige
ACCESSWIRE
30.06.2024 00:14 Uhr
75 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Calvin B. Taylor Bankshares, Inc. Reports First Quarter 2024 Financial Results

BERLIN, MD / ACCESSWIRE / June 29, 2024 / Calvin B. Taylor Bankshares, Inc. (the "Company") (OTCQX:TYCB), the holding company of Calvin B. Taylor Bank (the "Bank"), today reported unaudited financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2024. Highlights of the Company's financial results are noted below.

  • Return on Average Assets was 1.38% for the 1st quarter of 2024 compared to 1.49% for 1st quarter of 2023 and 1.25% for the 4th quarter of 2023

  • Quarterly net income decreased $358 thousand, or 10.8%, to $2.97 million for the 1st quarter of 2024 as compared to the 1st quarter of 2023 and increased $232 thousand, or 8.5%, compared to the 4th quarter of 2023.

  • Net interest income decreased by $564 thousand, or 7.6%, in the 1st quarter of 2024 as compared to the same quarter in 2023 and decreased by $721 thousand, or 9.5%, compared to the previous quarter.

  • The cost of interest-bearing deposits increased to 1.82% in the 1st quarter of 2024 as compared to 0.88% in the 1st quarter of 2023 and 1.38% in the 4th quarter of 2023.

  • Following several years of significant growth, deposits decreased by $35.1 million, or 4.5%, in the previous 12 months which resulted in total assets decreasing by $27.4 million, or 3.1%, since March 31, 2023.

  • Deposits increased by $10.4 million, or 1.4%, since December 31, 2023 as a result of a $27.5 million increase in time deposits resulting from featured terms and rates offered to customers.

  • Organic loan growth continued in the 1st quarter of 2024 with loans growing $20.1 million, or 3.5%, since December 31, 2023. Loans have increased $49.0 million, or 9.0%, in the twelve months ended March 31, 2024.

  • On-balance sheet liquidity, as measured by cash and unencumbered available for sale debt securities, remains strong as of March 31, 2024 and equaled 23.3% of total deposits.

"The first quarter growth in loans and deposits is a great accomplishment for our team in the current interest rate environment. We continue to deliver products, services and customer service with local bankers which is highly valued by customers and prospects. Our strong liquidity position allows us to be flexible and competitive in funding loan growth and meeting the demand for credit in the markets we serve", commented President and Chief Executive Officer Raymond M. Thompson.

Quarterly Results of Operations

Quarterly net income was $2.97 million for the first quarter ended March 31, 2024 ("1Q24"), as compared to $3.33 million for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023 ("1Q23") and $2.74 million for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2023 ("4Q23"). A summary of the quarterly results of operations are included in the table and comments that follow.

For the Quarters Ended

% Change

Results of Operations

March 31, 2024

Mar 31, 2023

Dec 31, 2023

Prior Year

Prior Quarter

Net interest income

$

6,852,395

$

7,416,275

$

7,573,392

-7.6

%

-9.5

%

Provision for credit losses

$

475,000

$

180,000

$

-60,000

163.9

%

-891.7

%

Noninterest income

$

1,173,420

$

797,944

$

354,582

47.1

%

230.9

%

Noninterest expense

$

3,939,317

$

3,657,383

$

4,549,549

7.7

%

-13.4

%

Net income

$

2,969,998

$

3,328,336

$

2,738,425

-10.8

%

8.5

%


Yield on earning assets

4.52

%

4.06

%

4.34

%

11.3

%

2.0

%

Cost of interest-bearing deposits

1.82

%

0.88

%

1.38

%

106.8

%

31.9

%

Net interest margin

3.36

%

3.51

%

3.59

%

-4.3

%

-6.4

%

Return on average assets (annualized)

1.38

%

1.49

%

1.25

%

-7.4

%

10.4

%

Return on average equity (annualized)

11.22

%

13.76

%

10.84

%

-18.5

%

3.5

%

Efficiency ratio

46.93

%

44.52

%

53.92

%

5.4

%

-13.0

%

Net interest income decreased $564 thousand, or 7.6%, in 1Q24, as compared to 1Q23, which is attributable to higher deposit interest expense. The Federal Reserve Bank increased the federal funds rate to over 5.0% in 2023 which has increased the cost of interest-bearing deposits from 0.9% in 1Q23 to 1.8% in 1Q24. The Bank increased deposit rates over the last 12 months to remain competitive in local markets and to preserve on-balance sheet liquidity. Depositors have moved funds into interest-bearing accounts including featured terms and rates offered on time deposits which resulted in an increase of $58.1 million in time deposits since March 31, 2023. Loan growth and increases in loan yields increased interest revenue from loans in 1Q24 by 23.5%, as compared to 1Q23, which partially offset the higher deposit interest expense. Net interest income decreased $721 thousand, or 9.5%, in 1Q24, as compared to the prior quarter, due to higher deposit interest expense resulting from migration of deposits into higher yielding money market and time deposit products. Yields on earning-assets increased to 4.52% in 1Q24, as compared to 4.06% in 1Q23, and 4.43% in the prior quarter.

On January 1, 2023 the Company adopted the current expected credit losses ("CECL") model pursuant to ASU 2016-13. The estimate of expected credit losses considers historical information, current information, and supportable forecasts, including estimates of prepayments. The provision for credit losses of $475 thousand recorded in 1Q24 was primarily the result of aging of the loan portfolio and increases in lines of credit related to seasonal borrowings and was not related to charge-offs. No significant changes in the economic indicators and related forecasts utilized in the CECL model occurred in 1Q24. The provision for credit losses of $180 thousand recorded in 1Q23 was related to growth in the loan portfolio during the same period. The negative provision for credit losses of $60 thousand recorded in 4Q23 was primarily the result of improvement in loan risk ratings within the loan portfolio. The allowance for credit losses increased to 0.63% of total loans as of March 31, 2024, as compared to 0.60% and 0.56% as of March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2023, respectively.

Noninterest income increased in 1Q24 by $375 thousand, or 47.1%, as compared to 1Q23, due to a $793 thousand increase in income from death proceeds of bank owned life insurance policies. No income was recognized in 1Q23 related to death proceeds of bank owned life insurance policies. The income from death proceeds of bank owned life insurance policies in 1Q24 was partially offset by realized losses on sale of debt securities of $369 thousand in the same period. The realized losses relate to restructuring of the debt securities portfolio to sell lower-yielding securities and purchase new securities at substantially higher yields to maximize future interest revenue. Noninterest income increased in 1Q24 by $819 thousand or 230.9%, as compared to the previous quarter, due to a $793 thousand increase in income from death proceeds of bank owned life insurance policies. No income was recognized in 4Q23 related to death proceeds of bank owned life insurance policies.

Current quarter noninterest expense increased by $282 thousand or 7.7%, as compared to 1Q23, and is a result of increases in both employee salaries and marketing expenses. Salaries expense increased $182 thousand, or 12.1%, which is attributable to the fulfillment of open positions and higher salaries paid to remain competitive in the current labor market. Marketing expenses increased $62 thousand, or 47.9%, in 1Q24, as compared to 1Q23, which relates to timing and scope of marketing campaigns.

Noninterest expense decreased in 1Q24 by $610 thousand, or 13.4%, as compared to 4Q23, which primarily relates to higher salaries and benefits expense associated with yearend bonuses and 401K profit sharing contributions recorded in 4Q23. Salaries expense decreased in 1Q24 by $375 thousand, or 18.2%, compared to the prior quarter. Employee health insurance is provided through a partially self-funded plan and claims incurred by the plan were higher in 4Q23, as compared to 1Q24, resulting in a decrease in expense by $299 thousand, or 38.5%.

Quarterly per share data and repurchases of stock by the Company for each period is included in the following table. The stock repurchase plan previously adopted by the Board of Directors remains in place and has 53,436 shares available to be repurchased as of March 31, 2024. The amount and timing of future stock repurchases will depend upon several factors including regulatory capital requirements, market value of the Company's stock, general market and economic conditions, liquidity, and other relevant considerations, as determined by the Company.

At or for the Quarters Ended

% Change

Per Share Data

Mar 31, 2024

Mar 31, 2023

Dec 31, 2023

Prior Year

Prior Quarter

Net income

$

1.08

$

1.21

$

0.99

-10.5

%

8.6

%

Dividends

$

0.34

$

0.33

$

0.40

3.0

%

-15.0

%

Dividend payout ratio

31.53

%

24.88

%

40.23

%

26.7

%

-21.6

%

Book value

$

38.89

$

35.55

$

38.34

9.4

%

1.4

%

Book value excluding OCI

$

43.16

$

39.82

$

42.43

8.4

%

1.7

%

Market value

$

45.00

$

40.00

$

44.00

12.5

%

2.3

%


Number of shares repurchased

12,250

814

192

Repurchase amount

$

539,000

$

32,153

$

8,024

Average repurchase price

$

44.00

$

39.50

$

41.79

Financial Condition

Recent disruption in the banking industry has highlighted the importance of deposit insurance, core deposits, liquidity and capital. The Company relies mostly on core deposits, as defined by bank regulators, which are gathered from customers in local markets. The Company and the Bank remain well-capitalized according to regulatory capital standards and exceed the threshold to be considered well-capitalized (Community Bank Leverage Ratio) by 51% as of March 31, 2024. The Company's financial condition at quarter end is summarized in the table and comments that follow.

At or for the Quarters Ended

% Change

Financial Condition

Mar 31, 2024

Mar 31, 2023

Dec 31, 2023

Prior Year

Prior Quarter

Assets

$

863,532,850

$

890,897,833

$

852,975,713

-3.1

%

1.2

%

Cash + unencumbered debt securities

$

175,767,554

$

246,456,843

$

179,787,929

-28.7

%

-2.2

%

Loans

$

595,584,914

$

546,597,618

$

575,483,217

9.0

%

3.5

%

Deposits

$

753,643,370

$

788,783,378

$

743,215,077

-4.5

%

1.4

%

Interest-bearing deposits

$

530,575,289

$

540,503,806

$

507,863,159

-1.8

%

4.5

%

Stockholders' equity

$

106,633,373

$

98,054,616

$

105,577,205

8.7

%

1.0

%

Common stock - shares outstanding

2,741,644

2,758,226

2,753,894

-0.6

%

-0.4

%

Stockholders' equity / assets

12.35

%

11.01

%

12.38

%

12.2

%

-0.2

%



Average assets

$

859,259,071

$

893,321,241

$

876,869,845

-3.8

%

-2.0

%

Average loans

$

585,898,042

$

525,432,365

$

565,320,886

11.5

%

3.6

%

Average deposits

$

745,377,620

$

791,613,398

$

767,230,899

-5.8

%

-2.8

%

Average stockholders' equity

$

105,838,839

$

96,785,131

$

101,049,309

9.4

%

4.7

%

Average stockholders' equity / average assets

12.32

%

10.83

%

11.52

%

13.7

%

6.9

%

Tier 1 capital to average assets (leverage ratio)

13.63

%

12.12

%

13.14

%

12.4

%

3.7

%

Following several years of significant growth, deposits decreased by $35.1 million, or 4.5%, in the previous 12 months which resulted in total assets decreasing by $27.4 million, or 3.1% since March 31, 2023. Significant increases in short term interest rates have encourage certain depositors to invest excess cash into short term government bonds resulting in a decrease in deposits. During the first quarter of 2024, deposits increased by $10.4 million, or 1.4%, as a result of a $27.5 million increase in time deposits resulting from featured terms and rates offered to customers. Decreases in other deposits during 1Q24 were primarily related to seasonal deposit outflows. The Bank operates with a high level of core deposits. Core deposits are defined by banking regulators as checking, money market, and savings accounts plus any time deposits less than $250,000. Bank failures in the previous 12 months have increased the focus on concentrations of uninsured deposits. All deposit accounts with a balance in excess of the FDIC insurance limit of $250,000 are disclosed on quarterly regulatory reports filed with bank regulators. As of March 31, 2024, the Bank had deposit accounts with balances in excess of $250,000 totaling $173.5 million which represents 23.0% of total deposits. The Bank is a member of the IntraFi Network which enables large depositors with access to multi-million dollar FDIC insurance for funds placed into the network and provides an equal amount of reciprocal deposits under FDIC insurance limits to the bank. Bank failures in the last 12 months have led to an increase in usage of the IntraFi Network by existing and new customers. Reciprocal deposits from the IntraFi Network increased by 39.0% to $130.6 million as of March 31, 2024, as compared to $93.9 million as of March 31, 2023.

On-balance sheet liquidity, as measured by cash and unencumbered available for sale debt securities, remained strong as of March 31, 2024 and equaled 23.3% of total deposits. Selected liquidity metrics are summarized in the table below.


At or for the Quarters Ended

% Change

Liquidity

Mae 31, 2024

Mar 31, 2023

Dec 31, 2023

Prior Year

Prior Quarter

Cash + unencumbered debt securities / deposits

23.32

%

31.25

%

24.19

%

-25.4

%

-3.6

%

Debt securities pledged / total debt securities

11.45

%

10.85

%

12.68

%

5.5

%

-9.7

%

Loans / deposits

79.03

%

69.30

%

77.43

%

14.0

%

2.1

%

Average loans / average deposits

78.60

%

66.37

%

73.68

%

18.4

%

6.7

%

Core deposits / total assets

86.99

%

88.22

%

86.86

%

-1.4

%

0.1

%

Deposits > $250,000 / total deposits

23.02

%

30.82

%

25.22

%

-25.3

%

-8.7

%

Noncore funding sources including Federal Home Loan Bank ("FHLB") borrowings and brokered deposits are readily available to the Bank but are intended for contingency funding needs and not to pursue growth. As of March 31, 2024, the Bank has the ability to borrow up to $212.9 million from the FHLB that would require pledging of loans and/or debt securities as collateral. Debt securities currently pledged are related to FHLB Letters of Credit used to collateralize public deposits. As of March 31, 2024 the Bank had $1.5 million of brokered deposits which were obtained through the IntraFi Network and were utilized for seasonal liquidity needs.

Loans and Asset Quality

Higher interest rates, economic uncertainty and other factors have impacted current loan demand as compared to demand experienced in the previous 12 months. Conversely, funding of previously committed construction loans, localized demand for commercial real estate loans, and seasonal borrowings during 1Q24 resulted in continued organic loan growth with loans increasing $20.1 million, or 3.5%, since December 31, 2023. Loan growth of $49.0 million, or 9.0%, in the previous 12 months was the result of strong demand for local real estate and construction of both residential and commercial properties. Growth in the loan portfolio during the rising interest rate environment over the last 12 months along with variable rate loans within the portfolio has expanded the yield on loans from 4.73% in 1Q23 to 5.18% in 1Q24. Loan yields increased 10 bps in 1Q24 as compared to 4Q23.

Loan performance has remained strong over the past 12 months as local economic conditions have remained stable. Inflation and higher interest rates have not resulted in a deterioration of credit quality as of March 31, 2024. Past due loans have increased slightly and were 0.63% of total loans as of March 31, 2024, as compared to 0.45% as of December 31, 2023 and 0.20% as of March 31, 2023. Past due loans as of March 31, 2024 primarily consist of loans secured by residential real estate with balances less than $300,000 and are well secured. Selected asset quality metrics are summarized in the table below.

At or for the Quarters Ended

% Change

Asset Quality

Mar 31, 2024

Mar 31, 2023

Dec 31, 2023

Prior Year

Prior Quarter

Allowance for credit losses / total loans

0.63

%

0.60

%

0.56

%

5.8

%

12.6

%

Net charge-offs (recoveries) / average loans

0.00

%

0.01

%

0.01

%

-27.4

%

-29.2

%

Loans past due 30 days or more / total loans

0.63

%

0.20

%

0.45

%

218.3

%

39.5

%

Non-accrual loans / total loans

0.04

%

0.02

%

0.04

%

123.8

%

-8.1

%

Financial Statements
Consolidated balance sheets at quarter end and consolidated income statements for the quarters ended are presented below.

Calvin B. Taylor Bankshares, Inc. and Subsidiary
Consolidated Balance Sheets


(unaudited)


(unaudited)


Mar 31,
2024

Dec 31,
2023

Mar 31,
2023

Assets




Cash and cash equivalents




Cash and due from banks

$

7,366,058

$

8,645,851

$

11,479,055

Federal funds sold and interest bearing deposits

40,553,105

32,112,570

75,657,909

Total cash and cash equivalents

47,919,163

40,758,421

87,136,964

Time deposits in other financial institutions

-

-

225,020

Debt securities available for sale, at fair value

142,554,068

155,031,208

175,247,348

Debt securities held to maturity, at amortized cost

35,914,837

40,363,590

42,196,397

Equity securities, at cost

748,833

748,833

748,833

Restricted stock, at cost

615,300

652,400

470,700

Loans

595,584,914

575,483,217

546,597,618

Less: allowance for credit losses

(3,757,190

)

(3,224,796

)

(3,259,887

)

Net loans

591,827,724

572,258,421

543,337,731

Accrued interest receivable

2,311,763

2,457,017

2,022,783

Prepaid expenses

681,583

849,418

615,116

Other real estate owned

390,871

388,712

-

Premises and equipment, net

12,813,767

12,421,191

12,743,683

Computer software, net

149,946

156,557

215,704

Deferred income taxes, net

3,756,851

3,628,386

3,986,823

Bank owned life insurance and annuities

21,847,978

22,037,539

21,538,025

Other assets

2,000,166

1,224,020

412,706

Total assets

$

863,532,850

$

852,975,713

$

890,897,833


Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

Deposits

Noninterest-bearing

$

223,068,081

$

235,351,918

$

248,279,572

Interest-bearing

530,575,289

507,863,159

540,503,806

Total deposits

753,643,370

743,215,077

788,783,378

Accrued interest payable

697,154

377,442

122,695

Dividends payable

-

1,101,582

910,215

Accrued expenses

677,730

826,258

331,830

Non-qualified deferred compensation

1,036,868

958,785

775,274

Allowance for credit losses on off-balance sheet credit exposures

395,347

477,347

339,718

Other liabilities

449,008

919,364

1,580,107

Total liabilities

756,899,477

747,398,508

792,843,217

Stockholders' equity

Common stock, par value $1 per share;

authorized 10,000,000 shares; issued and outstanding

2,741,644

2,753,894

2,758,226

Additional paid-in capital

1,609,805

2,136,555

2,306,117

Retained earnings

113,985,348

111,951,675

104,768,378

Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of tax

(11,703,424

)

(11,264,919

)

(11,778,105

)

Total stockholders' equity

106,633,373

105,577,205

98,054,616

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$

863,532,850

$

852,975,713

$

890,897,833

Calvin B. Taylor Bankshares, Inc. and Subsidiary
Consolidated Statements of Income

(unaudited)

For the three months ended

Mar 31, 2024

Mar 31, 2023

Interest income

Loans, including fees

$

7,565,911

$

6,128,458

U. S. Treasury and government agency debt securities

529,094

465,694

Mortgage-backed debt securities

576,324

654,171

State and municipal debt securities

104,976

107,588

Federal funds sold and interest-bearing deposits

436,302

1,218,827

Time deposits in other financial institutions

-

2,687

Total interest income

9,212,607

8,577,425

Interest expense

Deposits

2,360,212

1,161,150

Net interest income

6,852,395

7,416,275

Provision for credit losses

(475,000

)

(180,000

)

Net interest income after provision for credit losses

6,377,395

7,236,275

Noninterest income

Debit card interchange fees, net

180,947

194,626

Nonsufficient funds and overdraft fees, net

170,228

161,555

Merchant payment processing, net

57,862

60,304

Service charges on deposit accounts, net

56,653

80,825

Income from bank owned life insurance and annuities

172,586

141,265

Income from bank owned life insurance death proceeds

792,574

-

Dividends

12,071

7,522

Loss on disposition of debt securities

(368,821

)

(695

)

Miscellaneous

99,320

152,542

Total noninterest income

1,173,420

797,944

Noninterest expenses

Salaries

1,681,143

1,499,361

Employee benefits

477,196

466,619

Occupancy

275,260

253,465

Furniture and equipment

199,272

206,631

Data processing

244,745

247,681

Marketing

192,823

130,385

Directors fees

61,900

78,150

Telecommunication services

68,542

63,957

Deposit insurance premiums

96,504

105,871

Other operating

641,932

605,263

Total noninterest expenses

3,939,317

3,657,383

Income before income taxes

3,611,498

4,376,836

Income taxes

641,500

1,048,500

Net income

$

2,969,998

$

3,328,336


Earnings per common share - basic and diluted

$

1.08

$

1.21

###

About Calvin B. Taylor Banking Company
Calvin B. Taylor Banking Company, the bank subsidiary of Calvin B. Taylor Bankshares, Inc. (OTCQX:TYCB), founded in 1890, offers a wide range of loan, deposit, and ancillary banking services through both physical and digital delivery channels. The Company has 12 banking locations on the Delmarva Peninsula including Worcester County, Maryland, Wicomico County, Maryland, Sussex County, Delaware and Accomack County, Virginia.

Contact
M. Dean Lewis, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
410-641-1700, taylorbank.com

SOURCE: Calvin B. Taylor Bankshares, Inc.



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
