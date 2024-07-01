Singapore, Singapore--(Newsfile Corp. - June 30, 2024) - UEA8, the trusted online casino Singapore. As their 2024-2025 Brand Ambassador, Yui Hatano has elevated the standard at UEA8 Online Casino.

Figure 1 - Yui Hatano From UEA8 Online Casino Singapore

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10488/214132_adb63579b44c79ac_001full.jpg

As part of this collaboration, UEA8 will introduce a series of Yui Hatano promotions.

"We are thrilled to welcome Yui Hatano to the UEA8 family," said James Lim, a representative of UEA8. "Her vibrant personality and widespread appeal make her the perfect ambassador for our brand. This partnership represents our dedication to providing our players with exciting and innovative gaming experiences."

The decision to partner with Yui Hatano comes after careful consideration of UEA8's brand values and future aspirations. UEA8 believes that Yui Hatano's image aligns perfectly with its mission to offer a blend of sophistication, excitement, and accessibility in the online gambling world.

The collaboration officially commenced in March 2024, with the first wave of Yui Hatano-branded promotions already live on the UEA8 platform. UEA8 has outlined an extensive roadmap of new features, games, and promotional events that will continue to roll out throughout 2024 and into 2025, ensuring a consistent stream of fresh, Yui Hatano-themed content for players to enjoy over the duration of the partnership.

About UEA8 Casino:

UEA8, a leading online casino Singapore (founded in 2018 and offering slots, poker, lotteries, and sports betting), welcomes Yui Hatano as their 2024-2025 Brand Ambassador. Yui's infectious energy and passion for entertainment perfectly align with UEA8's commitment to providing exciting games and fun. Players can now enjoy new titles, live casino experiences, and unique incentives, such as Yui Hatano's autograph.

Figure 2 - New Ambassador Yui Hatano From UEA8 Online Casino Singapore

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10488/214132_adb63579b44c79ac_002full.jpg

Contact Information

Official Website: https://rebrand.ly/uea8sgpr

Name: James Lim

Email: admin@uea8.com

UEA8 Instagram: https://rebrand.ly/IGuea8

UEA8 Facebook: https://rebrand.ly/uea8fb

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/214132

SOURCE: InteGreat Marketing