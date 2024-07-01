Road Town, British Virgin Islands--(Newsfile Corp. - June 30, 2024) - In a significant move for cryptocurrency and mobile technology enthusiasts, LBank Exchange, a premier global digital asset trading platform, has announced the listing of Ecolink (ELT) on July 1, 2024. Users of LBank Exchange can brace themselves for the ELT/USDT trading pair, which will go live at 10:00 UTC on the slated date.





Ecolink (ELT) is a global WiFi network leveraging Web3 technology to improve network capacity and coverage while providing internet access to underserved areas, rewarding users for their contributions to the network's growth and sustainability.

Introducing Ecolink: Revolutionizing Global Connectivity with Web3 Technology

LBank Exchange is thrilled to announce the upcoming listing of Ecolink (ELT), a pioneering global WiFi network that harnesses the power of Web3 technology to transform the telecommunications landscape. By addressing critical challenges such as network capacity, coverage, and providing internet access to underserved areas, Ecolink aims to create a more inclusive and connected world. The network enables a transparent exchange of mobile services and value among users, mobile operators, enterprises, and the broader community, ensuring a fair distribution of the benefits generated on the platform.

At the heart of Ecolink's ecosystem are its users, contributors, partner companies, and developers, all working together to build a sustainable digital economy. Users can connect to the network through Ecolink WiFi routers, earning rewards in the form of Ecolink tokens based on their data usage and network contributions. Contributors play a crucial role in expanding network coverage by installing and managing these routers, while partner companies enhance service offerings and adopt Ecolink tokens for transactions, boosting the ecosystem's liquidity and usage. Developers, encouraged by an open-source framework, continuously innovate by creating new applications and features that integrate seamlessly with the Ecolink platform.

Ecolink's business model revolves around the sale of high-performance WiFi routers, strategic partnerships, and a robust reward system that incentivizes user participation. The Ecolink app simplifies network access, reward management, and global WiFi roaming, making it easy for users to connect from anywhere in the world. With a focus on security, scalability, and interoperability, Ecolink leverages blockchain technology, smart contracts, and decentralized infrastructure to ensure a reliable and transparent network. Through a phased business plan, Ecolink is expected to achieve significant milestones in network expansion and user growth, ultimately contributing to a connected and collaborative future.

About ELT Token

Based on ERC20, ELT has a total supply of 1 billion (i.e. 1,000,000,000). The ELT token distribution is allocated as follows: 40% to community rewards, 20% to foundation holdings, 20% to partnerships and ecosystem development, 15% to team and advisors, and 5% to reserve. The ELT token is poised for its debut on LBank Exchange at 10:00 UTC on July 1, 2024. Investors who are interested in ELT can easily buy and sell on LBank Exchange after that time.

About LBank

LBank is one of the top crypto exchanges, established in 2015. It offers specialized financial derivatives, expert asset management services, and safe crypto trading to its users. The platform holds over 10 million users from more than 210 regions across the world. LBank is a cutting-edge growing platform that ensures the integrity of users' funds and aims to contribute to the global adoption of cryptocurrencies.

