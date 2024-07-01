Quercus Real Assets; Gunvor Group: Gunvor and Quercus announce landmark solar development partnership in Italy

The partnership aims to develop up to 3GW of solar capacity and marks Gunvor's expansion into the solar sector alongside renewable energy specialist Quercus

LONDON, July 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Gunvor Group ("Gunvor"), a leading global energy commodities trading company, together with Quercus Real Assets Limited ("Quercus"), the London-based renewable specialist focused on international investments within the Energy Transition, proudly announce a landmark solar development partnership that targets the development of up to 3 gigawatts (GW) of solar photovoltaic (PV) capacity in Italy.

Under the terms of the deal, Quercus will draw on its established track record of developing renewable projects-from permitting to "ready to build" status-and combine that with Gunvor's ability to fund, manage, and optimize assets through power purchasing agreements ("PPAs"). The solar sites will be strategically located across all regions in Italy, granting Gunvor the option to acquire and enter into PPAs with the assets.

"Gunvor's first material investment in the solar space fully aligns with Nyera's commitment to the Energy Transition and our ambition to build up a renewable power portfolio." said Fredrik Törnqvist, Managing Director of Nyera, Gunvor's renewables investment vehicle.

The Italian solar market is among the most advanced in Europe, thanks to a well-developed regulatory framework and recent legislative changes that support the integration of solar infrastructure with agriculture.

"Given the essential role of agriculture in the Italian economy, it is crucial to align solar investments with agricultural preservation to ensure long-term sustainability," said Diego Biasi, co-founder and CEO of Quercus. "At Quercus, we have consistently invested in renewables to enhance our surroundings. I am pleased to collaborate with a prominent partner like Gunvor, sharing our values and advancing our successful investment initiatives."

Aldo Della Valle, Gunvor's Head of Power & Natural Gas Trading, added: "This landmark solar venture will further complement Gunvor's recently announced intention to acquire bp's Spanish powerplant and is another step in our strategy of building up a portfolio in Europe composed of conventional flexibility and renewable power positions to enhance our power and gas trading activities."

The deal remains subject to regulatory approval and other customary closing conditions.

About Quercus Real Assets

Quercus Real Assets Limited is a renewable energy specialist focused on energy transition investments, with offices in London and Dubai.

Diego Biasi and Simone Borla founded Quercus by establishing a Luxembourg-based fund which successfully completed over €1bn in gross investments from inception in five different successful strategies. In January 2020, Diego Biasi started to steer Quercus's business in response to the evolution of the energy sector into a more diversified strategic investment approach. Quercus has successfully completed over 40 deals up to date.

Since 2010 the strategy of the company has been founded on the belief that the creation of long-term environmental and social capital underpins and strengthens investors' and shareholders' returns. Quercus is committed to developing business opportunities and supporting responsible investments for sustainable income and capital returns while contributing to a carbon-neutral future.

For further information, please visit www.quercusrealassets.com

About Gunvor Group

Gunvor is one of the world's largest independent commodities trading houses by turnover, creating logistics solutions that safely and efficiently move physical energy from where it is sourced and stored to where it is demanded most. Gunvor has strategic investments in industrial infrastructure - refineries, pipelines, storage and terminals - that complement our core trading activity and generate sustainable value across the global supply chain for our customers. The company, which in 2023 generated US $127 billion in revenue on 177 million MT of volumes. For more information, visit GunvorGroup.com.

About Nyera

Nyera, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Gunvor Group, is dedicated to identifying Energy Transition investments, including new sustainable commodities and businesses. Nyera's trading and investment activities are performed on a commercial basis, and the company is deliberate in entering areas of opportunity that will ensure a sustainable long-term model. Current areas of investment include solar, biofuel, biogas, green hydrogen, renewable natural gas, and zero-emission maritime transportation, among other renewables-focused projects. For more information, visit Nyera.com.

