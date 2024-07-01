Kalmar Corporation: Kalmar's financial information in 2024

KALMAR CORPORATION, STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE, 1 JULY 2024 AT 8:31 AM (EEST)

Kalmar's financial information in 2024

Kalmar Corporation will disclose the following financial information in 2024:

Half year financial report January-June 2024, on Thursday, 8 August 2024

Interim report January-September 2024, on Friday, 1 November 2024

The reports will be available on the company's website www.kalmarglobal.com immediately after publication.

For further information, please contact:

Carina Geber-Teir, SVP, IR, Marketing & Communications, tel. +358 40 502 4697

Camilla Maikola, Director, Investor Relations, tel. +358 50 442 7900

