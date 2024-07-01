Anzeige
Montag, 01.07.2024
WKN: A2JR3A | ISIN: GB00BZ15CS02
Tradegate
01.07.24
08:46 Uhr
0,111 Euro
+0,013
+13,29 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
ACCESSWIRE
01.07.2024 08:02 Uhr
Argo Blockchain PLC Announces Loan Extension

Extension of Galaxy Loan

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM / ACCESSWIRE / July 1, 2024 / Argo Blockchain plc, (LSE:ARB)(NASDAQ:ARBK), a global leader in cryptocurrency mining using predominantly renewable energy, announces the extension of its loan with Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. ("Galaxy") through to December 28, 2024. As of June 30, 2024, the remaining balance of the loan is $5.7 million, which has been reduced from the $35 million originally advanced in December 2022. With this further loan repayment, the Company expects reduced monthly interest expense on the loan from $440k in July 2023 to $78k in July 2024.

This announcement contains inside information.

For further information please contact:

Argo Blockchain


Investor Relations

ir@argoblockchain.com

Tennyson Securities


Corporate Broker

Peter Krens

+44 207 186 9030

Fortified Securities

Joint Broker

Guy Wheatley, CFA

+44 74930989014

guy.wheatley@fortifiedsecurities.com

Tancredi Intelligent Communication

UK & Europe Media Relations

argoblock@tancredigroup.com

About Argo:

Argo Blockchain plc is a dual-listed (LSE: ARB; NASDAQ: ARBK) blockchain technology company focused on large-scale cryptocurrency mining. With mining operations in Quebec and Texas, and offices in the US, Canada, and the UK, Argo's global, sustainable operations are predominantly powered by renewable energy. In 2021, Argo became the first climate positive cryptocurrency mining company, and a signatory to the Crypto Climate Accord. For more information, visit www.argoblockchain.com.

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: Argo Blockchain PLC



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
