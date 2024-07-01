Argo Blockchain PLC Announces Loan Extension

Extension of Galaxy Loan

Argo Blockchain plc, (LSE:ARB)(NASDAQ:ARBK), a global leader in cryptocurrency mining using predominantly renewable energy, announces the extension of its loan with Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. ("Galaxy") through to December 28, 2024. As of June 30, 2024, the remaining balance of the loan is $5.7 million, which has been reduced from the $35 million originally advanced in December 2022. With this further loan repayment, the Company expects reduced monthly interest expense on the loan from $440k in July 2023 to $78k in July 2024.

This announcement contains inside information.

