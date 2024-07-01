Construction has commenced on a massive battery energy storage system (BESS) project at Cellarhead in the West Midlands, with 54 BESS containers installed in only 38 days. From pv magazine ESS News site he 300 MW/624 MWh Cellarhead BESS will be connected to National Grid's Cellarhead substation in the West Midlands and will play a critical role in stabilizing the UK electricity grid. The project, unviled earlier this year, is developed by Atlantic Green in partnership with system integrator Ameresco and clean energy manufacturer Envision Energy. Atlantic Green, a joint venture between two entrepreneurial ...

