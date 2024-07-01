Clean Invest Africa Plc - Consolidated Financial Statements to 31 December 2023

LONDON, United Kingdom, July 01

Clean Invest Africa Plc

("CIA" or the "Company" or the "Group")

Consolidated Financial Statements for the Year Ended 31 December 2023

REVIEW OF BUSINESS AND FUTURE DEVELOPMENTS

Review of business and future developments

Clean Land And Power System" ("CLAPS")

The Group's subsidiary in South Africa, Coaltech Limited ("CoalTech") announced on 7 August 2023, the commencement of the "Clean Land And Power System" ("CLAPS") project in Italy, together with its Italian partner ISS International S.p.A. CLAPS is aiming to provide an advanced solution to the recovery and disposal of coal dust by processing the dust into pellets for subsequent industrial uses as a green technology.

Applications for the technology will target opportunities such as the one offered in the area formerly known as ex-ILVA in Taranto (the largest steel plant in Europe and one of the largest in the world) and the ENEL coal thermal power plant located in Cerano (Brindisi), where large volume of fines deposits are stockpiled in covered and uncovered area, still generating significant challenges for the Apulia Region from an environmental point of view. Similar opportunities to the Company, although at smaller scale, could also be available in the Sulcis area in Sardinia.

On 11 July 2023, the Ministry of Enterprise and Made in Italy, granted the research and development project, under the Special Revolving Fund for Technological Innovation.

CoalTech and ISS International Spa have entered into a Project Development Consulting Agreement, which will generate revenue in the range of 1 million euro for CoalTech during its involvement in the project. The main activity of the project commenced in early 2024 and the first invoice was issued on 30 April 2024. The project is expected to continue for another 24 months.

The above project is part of the Framework Program for Research and Innovation "Horizon Europe", referred to in Regulation (EU) 2021/695 of the European Parliament and of the Council of April 28, 2021 and referred to in Council Decision (EU) 2021/764 of May 10, 2021, which aims to strengthen the world of science and technology in order to stimulate industrial competitiveness and implement the objectives of sustainable development and digital and green transition in the European Union.

The above-mentioned facilities have been granted to ISS International Spa, the CoalTech Italian partner, which submitted the project funding application on 11th May 2022. Coaltech has been working alongside ISS International Spa, during the preparation of the funding application, the subsequent due diligence phase carried out by the Italian Government Authority in association with Banca Intesa Sanpaolo, the financial institution appointed by the Italian Government to manage the financial disbursement of the project funding, and the submission of the updated funding application in late April 2023.

ChisaMina Coal Pellets

The Group's subsidiary in South Africa, Coal Agglomeration South Africa (Pty) Ltd ("CASA"), is preparing to start commercial production activity at the Bulpan plant in quarter 3 of 2024 with the sale of the Chisamina Coal Pellets in the retail market, directly and through a network of distributors, which will initially be testing the product and eventually start full commercial distribution, and this may have a significant positive impact on the profitability and the cash flow of the business.

RBM - Ilmenite Clarifier Sludge

CASA also started detailed discussion with RBM (a Rio Tinto subsidiary) for the construction of a new ilmenite clarifier sludge at RBM Minerals in Richards Bay. This following a successful 10,000 tonnes trial project completed in 2022, which led to the submission of a budgetary estimate proposal in August 2022 and revised budget estimate during the following 12 months, whilst the project team was carrying out technical analysis and design wok aiming to finalize the project configuration and the plant layout.

CASA is now going out to market to different suppliers, vendors and contractors with formal requisition with the aim to finalise the project costing and confirm the tariff to RBM.

This project will provide also a significant reference for the technology which will demonstrate the application to minerals other than coal.

The financial results of the Group for the year ended 31 December 2023 show a loss after taxation of £1,161,846 (2022 - restated: £236,077) while the Company's financial results for the year ended show a loss after taxation of £299,214 (2022: £306,133).

Outlook

The Directors are pleased with the progress made in this period and look forward to continuing to update shareholders on the progress of the Group and the potentially exciting prospects ahead, some of which are developing at speed. Such prospects are of course conditional upon and dependant upon the Company raising further funding. We continue to seek new investment funding and we will advise shareholders as these opportunities develop.

Extract from audit report:

"Material uncertainty related to going concern

We draw attention to note 2 in the financial statements, which indicates that the group incurred a net loss of £1,161,846 during the year ended 31 December 2023. The revenue forecasted for the group is not committed and, in the event of a shortfall in terms of timing and quantum, the group will be required to raise additional funds by way of either equity or debt and the receipt of these cannot be guaranteed. As stated in note 2, these events or conditions, along with the other matters as set forth in note 2, indicate that a material uncertainty exists that may cast significant doubt on the group and parent company's ability to continue as a going concern. Our opinion is not modified in respect of this matter.

In auditing the financial statements, we have concluded that the director's use of the going concern basis of accounting in the preparation of the financial statements is appropriate. Our evaluation of the directors' assessment of the group and parent company's ability to continue to adopt the going concern basis of accounting included a review of management's cashflow forecasts for 12 months from the approval of the financial statements, including corroboration of the underlying assumptions. The audit team have assessed the current cash balances at the date of this report and challenged management on their assumptions made in the forecasts. Subsequent events impacting going concern have also been considered."

The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the content of this announcement.

Clean Invest Africa plc

Filippo Fantechi - Chief Executive Officer: +973 3 9696273

Peterhouse Capital Limited

+44 20 7469 0930

Consolidated Statement of Profit or Loss

for the year ended 31 December 2023

Restated

20232022

££

CONTINUING OPERATIONS

Revenue5729,760

Cost of sales(130,486)(129,444)

GROSS LOSS (130,429)(99,684)

Other operating income-153,762

Impairment loss (7,287) (5,564)

Net foreign exchange revaluation(96,211)(144,881)

Administration expenses(897,999)(354,456)

OPERATING LOSS

(1,131,926)

(450,823)

Other gains-238,997

Finance costs(29,920)(24,251)

LOSS BEFORE INCOME TAX (1,161,846) (236,077)

Income tax--

LOSS FOR THE YEAR (1,161,846) (236,077)

Loss attributable to:

Owners of the parent(1,161,846)(236,077)

Basic earnings per share expressed

in pence per share:(0.06)(0.01)

Consolidated Statement of Other Comprehensive Income

for the year ended 31 December 2023

Restated

20232022

££

LOSS FOR THE YEAR (1,161,846)(236,077)

OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

Item that will not be reclassified to profit or loss:

Currency translation differences286,423(215,903)

TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE INCOME FOR THE YEAR

(875,423)

(451,980)

Total comprehensive income attributable to:

Owners of the parent(875,423)(451,980)

Consolidated Statement of Financial Position

31 December 2023

Restated Restated

20232022 2021

££ £

ASSETS

NON-CURRENT ASSETS

Right-of-use assets91,997122,552 25,230

Property, plant and equipment317,664394,113 409,498

Investments-11,653 11,653

409,661528,318 446,381

CURRENT ASSETS

Inventories2,209- 7,120

Trade and other receivables3,946,3973,983,439 3,575,497

Cash and cash equivalents5,50880,222 31,253

3,954,1144,063,661 3,613,870

TOTAL ASSETS 4,363,7754,591,979 4,060,251

EQUITY

SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

Called up share capital4,838,4974,534,658 3,000,526

Share premium28,732,84328,579,597 24,990,187

Shares to be issued332,294332,294 332,294

Convertible loans531,658531,658 -

Share based payment reserves3,243,5563,243,556 3,243,556

Currency translation reserves309,46723,044 238,947

Reserve takeover(23,050,570)(23,050,570) (23,050,570)

Accumulated losses(13,967,775) (12,805,929) (12,569,852)

TOTAL EQUITY 969,9701,388,308 (3,814,912)

LIABILITIES

NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES

Non-current portion of lease liability 97,574 122,292 12,765

CURRENT LIABILITIES

Trade and other payables2,895,8142,857,531 7,630,790

Convertible loan notes389,990 215,000 215,000

Current portion of lease liability 10,427 8,848 16,608

3,296,2313,081,379 7,862,398

TOTAL LIABILITIES 3,393,8053,203,671 7,875,163

TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES 4,363,7754,591,979 4,060,251

The financial statements were approved by the Board of Directors and authorised for issue on 30 June 2024 and were signed on its behalf by:

F Fantechi - Director

Company Statement of Financial Position

31 December 2023

Restated Restated

20232022 2021

££ £

ASSETS

NON-CURRENT ASSETS

Investments4,744,2254,744,225 4,744,225

4,744,2254,744,225 4,744,225

CURRENT ASSETS

Trade and other receivables5,915,2755,417,776 246,292

Cash and cash equivalents3,02776,227 14,068

5,918,3025,494,003 260,360

TOTAL ASSETS 10,662,52710,238,228 5,004,585

EQUITY

SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

Called up share capital4,838,4984,534,658 3,000,526

Share premium28,732,84328,579,597 24,990,187

Shares to be issued332,294332,294 332,294

Convertible loans531,658531,658 -

Share based payment reserves3,243,5563,243,556 3,243,556

Accumulated losses(27,796,875)(27,497,661) (27,191,528)

TOTAL EQUITY 9,881,9749,724,102 4,375,035

LIABILITIES

CURRENT LIABILITIES

Trade and other payables390,563299,126 414,550

Convertible loans notes389,990 215,000 215,000

TOTAL LIABILITIES 780,553514,126 629,550

TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES 10,662,52710,238,228 5,004,585

The financial statements were approved by the Board of Directors and authorised for issue on 30 June 2024 and were signed on its behalf by:

F Fantechi - Director

Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity

For the year ended 31 December 2023

GBP Sharecapital Share premium Shares to be issued Convertible loans Share-basedpayment reserve Reverse takeover reserve Currency Translation reserve Accumulatedlosses Totalequity Balance at 1 January 2023 (as previously presented) 4,534,658 28,579,597 332,294 746,658 3,243,556 (23,050,570) 24,656 (12,733,170) 1,677,679 Prior year adjustments (note26) - - - (215,000) - - (1,612) (72,759) (289,731) 1 January 2023 4,534,658 28,579,597 332,294 531,658 3,243,556 (23,050,570) 23,044 (12,805,929) 1,388,308 Loss for the year - - - - - - - (1,161,846) (1,161,846) Other comprehensive income - - - - - - - - - Currency translation reserve - - - - - - 286,423 - 286,423 Total comprehensive income - - - - - - 286,423 (1,161,846) (875,423) Interest bearing loans and borrowings during the year - - - - - - - - - Shares issued during the year 303,839 153,246 - - - - - - 457,085 Total transactions with owners recognised in equity 303,839 153,246 - - - - - - 457,085 Balance as at 31 December 2023 4,838,497 28,732,843 332,294 531,658 3,243,556 (23,050,570) 309,467 (13,967,775) 969,970

Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity

For the year ended 31 December 2023

GBP Sharecapital Share premium Shares to be issued Convertible loans Share-basedpayment reserve Reverse takeover reserve Currency Translation reserve Accumulatedlosses Totalequity Balance at 1 January 2022 (as previously presented) 3,000,526 24,990,187 332,294 215,000 3,243,556 (23,050,570) 238,947 (12,569,852) (3,599,912) Prior year adjustments (note26) - - - (215,000) - - - - (215,000) 1 January 2022 3,000,526 24,990,187 332,294 - 3,243,556 (23,050,570) 238,947 (12,569,852) (3,814,912) Loss for the year - - - - - - - (236,077) (236,077) Other comprehensive income - - - - - - - - - Currency translation reserve - - - - - - (215,903) - (215,903) Total comprehensive income - - - - - - (215,903) (236,077) (451,980) Interest bearing loans and borrowings during the year - - - 531,658 - - - - 531,658 Shares issued during the year 1,534,132 3,589,410 - - - - - - 5,123,542 Total transactions with owners recognised in equity 1,534,132 3,589,410 - 531,658 - - - - 5,655,200 Balance as at 31 December 2022 4,534,658 28,579,597 332,294 531,658 3,243,556 (23,050,570) 23,044 (12,805,929) 1,388,308

Company Statement of Changes in Equity

for the year ended 31 December 2023

GBP Sharecapital Share premium Shares to be issued Convertible loans Share-basedpayment reserve Accumulatedlosses Totalequity Balance at 1 January 2023 (as previously presented) 4,534,658 28,579,597 332,294 746,658 3,243,556 (27,497,661) 9,939,102 Prior year adjustments (note26) - - - (215,000) - - (215,000) 1 January 2023 4,534,658 28,579,597 332,294 531,658 3,243,556 (27,497,661) 9,724,102 Loss for the year - - - - - (299,214) (299,214) Other comprehensive income - - - - - - - Total comprehensive income - - - - - (299,214) (299,214) Shares issued during the year 303,840 153,246 - - - - 457,086 Total transactions with owners recognised in equity 303,840 153,246 - - - - 457,086 Balance as at 31 December 2023 4,838,498 28,732,843 332,294 531,658 3,243,556 (27,796,875) 9,881,974

Company Statement of Changes in Equity

for the year ended 31 December 2023

GBP Sharecapital Share premium Shares to be issued Convertible loans Share-basedpayment reserve Accumulatedlosses Totalequity Balance at 1 January 2022 (as previously presented) 3,000,526 24,990,187 332,294 215,000 3,243,556 (27,191,528) 4,590,035 Prior year adjustments (note26) - - - (215,000) - - (215,000) 1 January 2022 3,000,526 24,990,187 332,294 - 3,243,556 (27,191,528) 4,375,035 Loss for the year - - - - - (306,133) (306,133) Other comprehensive income - - - - - - - Total comprehensive income - - - - - (306,133) (306,133) Interest bearing loans and borrowings - - - 531,658 - - 531,658 Shares issued during the year 1,534,132 3,589,410 - - - - 5,123,542 Total transactions with owners recognised in equity 1,534,132 3,589,410 - 531,658 - - 5,655,200 Balance as at 31 December 2022 4,534,658 28,579,597 332,294 531,658 3,243,556 (27,497,661) 9,724,102

Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows

for the year ended 31 December 2023

Restated

20232022

££

Cash flows from operating activities

Cash used in operations(770,995)(281,347)

Interest paid(29,920)(24,251)

Exchange gains325,89412,457

Net cash from operating activities(475,021)(293,141)

Cash flows from financing activities

Payment of lease liabilities(18,244)(12,890)

Share issue90,000355,000

Funding received from related parties206,018-

Payment of related party borrowings14,609-

Proceeds from convertible loan notes107,924-

Net cash from financing activities400,307342,110

(Decrease)/increase in cash and cash equivalents (74,714) 48,969 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year

80,222

31,253

Cash and cash equivalents at end of year

5,508

80,222

Company Statement of Cash Flows

for the year ended 31 December 2023

20232022

££

Cash flows from operating activities

Cash used in operations(252,629)(275,641)

Interest paid(18,495)(17,200)

Net cash from operating activities(271,124)(292,841)

Cash flows from financing activities

Share issue90,000 355,000

Proceeds from convertible loan notes107,924-

Net cash from financing activities197,924355,000

(Decrease)/increase in cash and cash equivalents (73,200) 62,159 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year

76,227

14,068