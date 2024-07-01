Anzeige
OTAQ Plc: Final Results for the Year to 31 December 2023

DJ Final Results for the Year to 31 December 2023 

OTAQ Plc (OTAQ) 
Final Results for the Year to 31 December 2023 
01-Jul-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
OTAQ plc 
("OTAQ", or the "Company") 
Final Results for the Year to 31 December 2023 
OTAQ plc (OTAQ.AQ), the innovative technology company targeting the aquaculture, and offshore markets, announces its 
audited results for the year ended 31 December 2023. 
Financial Highlights 
          2023    2022 
Group       (12 months) (9 months) 
          GBP'000    GBP'000 
Revenue      4,407    2,561 
Gross profit    2,197    794 
Adjusted EBITDA*  (311)    (258) 
Net (debt) / cash (801)    758

*Adjusted EBITDA is earnings before income, tax, depreciation, exceptional costs, impairment, share option charges and amortisation

Strategic and Operational Highlights

-- Strong traction in the Aquaculture division with orders for 200 Shrimp sonar delivered in H2.

-- The Offshore division has shown strong growth, particularly benefiting from the continued demand andincreased orders for Connector solutions and OceanSense products.

-- Following more than three years in development, OTAQ has completed successful trials of its Live PlanktonAnalysis System (LPAS), and in May 2024 launched LPAS at the Aquaculture UK conference.

-- Conditional placing to raise GBP1.7m through Secured Convertible Loan Note issue announced on 26 May 2024

Commenting, Phil Newby, Chief Executive at OTAQ, said:

"With an improved reported revenue for the year, the Board remains confident in its current growth strategy, part of which is to commercialise a number of opportunities in the Aquaculture space. With LPAS systems now live, OTAQ is in constant receipt of highly valuable data that will, through a machine learning process, further enhance the AI engine and improve customer outcomes.

"We expect the Placing of GBP1.7m Secured Convertible Loan Notes and the Broker Option for up to a further GBP1m Secured Convertible Loan Notes to provide the working capital and balance sheet strength needed to complete the commercialisation of our new products."

Contacts: 

OTAQ PLC                              01524 748010 
Adam Reynolds, Non-Executive Chairman 
Phil Newby, Chief Executive Officer 
Justine Dowds, Chief Financial Officer 
 
 
 
Dowgate Capital Limited (AQSE Corporate Advisor & Broker)      020 3903 7715 
David Poutney / James Serjeant 
 
Nicholas Chambers / Russell Cook 
 
Walbrook PR Limited                  Tel: 020 7933 8780 or Otaq@walbrookpr.com 
Tom Cooper / Nick Rome                0797 122 1972 or 07748 325 236

About OTAQ:

OTAQ is a highly innovative technology company targeting the aquaculture and offshore markets. It already has a number of established products in its portfolio and is focused on further developing its presence, customer base and cross selling opportunities within core markets both organically and via acquisition.

OTAQ's aquaculture products, which include a sonar device (developed for Minnowtech LLC) to scan shrimp in ponds and water quality monitoring, are focused on maximising welfare and production yields. Additionally, the Company is developing a potentially game changing live plankton analysis product for finfish and shellfish farmers. It also continues to target opportunities in the acoustic deterrent devices market via its Sealfence product, which is used by salmon farmers, with global opportunities in Chile, Australia, Canada and Norway.

OTAQ's offshore product range includes OceanSense subsea leak detection, Eagle IP camera systems, Lander seabed survey devices and Subsea electrical connectors and penetrators. It is targeting a number of growth opportunities in new territories and has a strong client base including Expro, Amphenol and National Oilwell Varco. The Company is also focused on the development of new products through this division, with the aim of increased cross-deployment of skills and technologies into the aquaculture arena.

The Company is also developing high accuracy location trackers for specialist applications. Having already added clients within safety and multiple participant sport/racing applications, the Company is investigating wider market potential - including opportunities in the seafood industry.

CHAIRMAN'S STATEMENT

Over the past year, the Group has diligently worked to develop and expand its product portfolio within its core markets, Offshore and Aquaculture. Following initial sales of some of these new products the Group is now focused on developing new markets and commercial opportunities. Product development will continue into 2024 as the range expands to provide a suite of complementary aquaculture and offshore products.

I believe that 2024 will yield the benefit of our expanded and diversified product portfolio and I will be able to present improved revenue and profit performance for the year to 31 December 2024.

Strategy

The business strategy leverages the Group's customer base in the Offshore and Aquaculture industries to market new products developed by the Group's product development team. Over time, the Group aims to offer a comprehensive suite of advanced products for the Aquaculture industry, catering to both finfish and shrimp markets, while also targeting niche markets in the Offshore sector to sustain its historical success. Additionally, the Geotracking division will utilise these newly developed products to focus on specific sectors that are expected to benefit greatly from this technology.

Offshore

The Offshore division showed strong growth in 2023 with revenues up by 99% on the previous reporting period. This strong performance is expected to continue into 2024 as opportunities in new territories such as North America and other global markets are explored. Sales and marketing resource is being invested to help develop the potential in this division and accelerate revenue growth.

Aquaculture

The Group has developed innovative new products for use in the Aquaculture industry. The Live Plankton Analysis System (LPAS) was commercially launched at Aquaculture UK on 15 May 2024 and the Group continues to explore the huge market potential for its shrimp sonar and water quality monitoring products.

Geotracking

The Geotracking technology developed since 2020 has enjoyed some commercial success. Variants of the Geotracking device remain in development consisting of tracking devices for use in the railway industry and other similar sectors. Trials with partners in the railway industry are ongoing with orders placed and deliveries made. The potential for significant orders within this division exists and the Group is working hard to achieve this.

Our Team

The continued levels of passion and enthusiasm that exists within the business have driven the results we have seen this year and the strength of the development team have positioned the Group for growth into 2024 and beyond. I am delighted to welcome Justine Dowds to the Board and thank George Watt and Matt Enright for their contribution's. I am confident the team will work diligently to deliver the performance that the Board expects over the next twelve months.

STRATEGIC REPORT

OPERATING REVIEW

Review of the period

During the year the Group has continued its path to return to growth and profitability without relying on its historically core product in the Aquaculture division. The Offshore division has performed well in the year.

The phytoplankton analysis product was launched commercially in April 2024, following positive feedback from key client stakeholders. With the product achieving the desired identification rates on our initial target species, we are now set to develop this strategically important market.

During the year we made sales of over 200 shrimp sonars to Minnowtech LLC, in which we have a 13.9% investment. Early indications of further orders in 2024 have been given as the product has been well received by the early adopters.

Revenue

The Group achieved Revenue of GBP4.4m in the year (2022 9 mths: GBP2.56m) driven by GBP3.2m in the Offshore division (2022: GBP1.62m) and GBP1.2m (2022 9 mths: GBP0.88m) in the Aquaculture division.

Sales to non-UK territories have increased by 96% compared to the nine months to December 2022 and UK sales increased by 51% compared to the same period. Non-UK sales now make up 56% of total revenue up from 50% in the nine months to December 2022 as the Offshore division continues to expand and become a more significant part of the Group. This revenue change is all organic.

North America sales grew to 23% of total sales in 2023 from 16% in the nine month period for 2022. Europe and Chile are consistent with last year at 15% and 5% respectively.

Profit

The statutory loss for the year has reduced to GBP1.1m in 2023 (2022 9 mths: GBP2.30m). Gross profit increased to GBP2.2m (50%) in 2023 from GBP0.8m (31%) in the nine months to December 2022, driven by the transition to higher margin sales in the Offshore division. Effective management of the cost base throughout the year has meant administrative expenses increased only marginally to GBP3.3m despite being a full (2022 9 mths: GBP3.1m).

Dividends

The Board is not recommending a final dividend (2022: GBPnil).

Trading environment

The North Sea and wider oil market in which the Offshore division operates, and which impacts on demand for the Offshore division, has remained buoyant during the period. Demand in this division is expected to continue to be favourable in 2024 and will be supported by significant sales resources and dedicated product development support. Scotland is a key initial market for the Group's new live plankton analysis system (LPAS) and water quality monitoring product. Continued development of LPAS with the expansion into Australia and Chile continues in 2024.

Innovation

The Group has continued to invest in the development of new products and improvement to existing products. Investment in research and development, capitalised as development costs, amounted to GBP0.58 million in the period to 31 December 2023 (2022 9 mths: GBP0.36 million), equivalent to 13% of Group revenue (2022 9 mths: 14%). The aim of the Group's research and development team is to deliver key projects such as LPAS, water quality monitoring and shrimp sonar devices.

Current trading and prospects

We are pleased with the growth in sales achieved in the year, demonstrating the success of our strategy to diversify while focusing initial growth efforts in the Offshore division. Future growth is planned to be delivered by both Offshore and Aquaculture through expansion into new markets and with the launch of newly developed products. Whilst we drive the sales growth, we continue to exercise firm controls on costs and cash in our drive to see the Group returns to profitability.

Phil Newby

Chief Executive

FINANCIAL REVIEW

The strategy of the Group is to build a business of significance within the aquaculture and offshore industries with the key financing requirements being to ensure there is sufficient resource to fund new product development and working capital as the Group returns to profit.

The Group's Key Performance Indicators are aligned to revenue, profits and ensuring sufficient cash flow to deliver future growth. These three measures were above targets in the period to 31 December 2023.

The Group also monitors loss time incidents and employee absenteeism and turnover. Loss time incidents were zero (2022: zero) for the year and employee absenteeism and turnover were in line with historic levels.

Revenue

Group revenue increased to GBP4.41m in 2023 from GBP2.56 million in the 9 months to 31 December 2022. Offshore divisional revenue increased by 100% in the period, and the Group saw a 31% increase in Aquaculture revenue. Delays in new contracts for Geotrackers led to a small decline in revenue to GBP45k (GBP59k for nine months to December 2022).

Profits

The preferred measure of assessing profits for the Group is explained below: 

2023   2022 
                        12 months 9 months 
                        GBP'000   GBP'000 
Operating loss                 (1,064)  (2,310) 
Exceptional costs               -     1,230 
Amortisation of intangible assets       277    326 
Impairment of rental units           -     62 
Right-of-use depreciation           168    130 
Depreciation on property, plant and equipment 308    304 
Adjusted EBITDA*                (311)   (258)

* Earnings before income, tax, depreciation, share option charges, impairment, exceptional costs and amortisation.

The Adjusted EBITDA loss of GBP0.31m for the year to 31 December 2023 is a slight reduction from GBP0.26m in the 9 months to 31 December 2022 however the corresponding EBITDA operating margin improves to -7% EBITDA from a -10% EBITDA operating loss in the prior year. This improvement was driven by the significant increase in Gross profit in the year, GBP2.2m from GBP0.79m in the prior year. The EBITDA improvement also resulted from an increase in the gross profit percentage from 50.0% to 31.0% due to the changing revenue mix towards the Offshore division.

Operating losses reduced to GBP1.06m from GBP2.31m in the nine months to 31 December 2022. The statutory loss before tax reduced to GBP1.22 million compared to GBP2.51 million in 2022.

Adjusted EBITDA

There were no adjusting items in 2023 compared to GBP1.23m in 2022, (expenditure which does not relate directly to the core activities of the Group and is considered to be one-off in nature or in relation to investing, restructuring or financing activities).

In addition to this, there were depreciation charges of GBP0.31 million (2022: GBP0.30m), intangible amortisation charges of GBP0.28m (2022: GBP0.33m) and right-of-use depreciation charges of GBP0.17m (2022: GBP0.13m).

Finance costs

Net finance costs totalled GBP0.20m (2022: GBP0.20m) and related to the interest charge relating to deferred acquisition payments made in the year associated with the terms of the acquisition of Marine Sense Limited in 2018, Right of use asset interest charges and predominantly interest costs relating to the CBILs loan.

Taxation

As the Group remains in a statutory loss-making position, there is no overall Group tax charge. The Group continues to benefit from research and development tax credits which, accounts for the GBP0.13m (2022: GBP0.22m) tax credit in the year.

Earnings and losses per share

Statutory basic losses per share reduced to 0.9p (2022: loss 5.0p) and statutory diluted losses per share totalled 0.9p (2022: loss 5.0p). These are calculated using the weighted average number of shares in existence during the year.

Return on Capital

The Group intends to report on capital returns once sustained profitability has been achieved. Whilst capital returns are monitored currently, it is not a key performance or key results measure given the Group's high revenue growth and current statutory loss-making position.

Dividends

No dividends have been paid in the year (2022: GBPnil) and no dividend is recommended. It is expected that all cash resources will be retained by the Group.

Headcount

The Group's number of employees for 2023 stood at 45 (2022: 43).

Share capital and share options

The Group's issued share capital as at 31 December 2023 totalled 128,144,360 Ordinary shares (2022: 127,824,881). During the year 319,479 (2022: 108,631) shares were issued as part of the employee Share Incentive Plan.

No share options were issued or exercised in the year (2022: 0) with 23,930,878 (2022: 23,930,878) share options and warrants in issue as at 31 December 2023. 350,000 (2022: 700,000) share options were cancelled in the year due to employee's leaving the company. Warrants totalling 22,499,978 were outstanding on 31 December 2023 (2022: 22,819,978).

Cashflow and net debt

This year's cash generated from operations totalled an outflow of GBP0.31 million (2022: GBP0.88 million). Total capital expenditure amounted to GBP0.94 million (2022: GBP0.61 million). Year-end cash balances totalled GBP0.32 million compared to GBP2.34 million in 2022. The Group finished 2023 with net debt of GBP0.8 million compared to GBP0.76 million of net cash at the end of 2022 as reconciled below: 

2023   2022 
                  12 months 9 months 
                  GBP'000   GBP'000 
Cash and cash equivalents     316    2,337 
Non-current lease liabilities   (42)   (181) 
Current lease liabilities     (134)   (172) 
Non-current financial liabilities (570)   (1,054) 
Current financial liabilities   (484)   (447) 
Income tax asset          113    275 
Net (debt) / cash         (801)   758

The directors consider the income tax credit to be part of net debt as the asset will be converted into cash and is not part of normal working capital requirements as with other current assets.

Assets and liabilities

Total current assets as at 31 December 2023 were GBP2.5m compared to total current assets of GBP4.24m at 31 December 2022. The key change during the year relates to the decrease in cash balances and the increase in trade and other receivables to GBP1.3m (2022: GBP0.69m) due to one significant debtor that paid in Q1 2024. Inventories have decreased to GBP0.81m from GBP0.94m with trade and other payables increasing to GBP0.66m from GBP0.50m.

Total liabilities have decreased from GBP2.36m as at 31 December 2022 to GBP1.9m as at 31 December 2023 with this decrease driven by the repayments due under the Coronavirus Business Interruption Loan Scheme (CBILs). The reduction in right-of-use lease liabilities of GBP177k if offset by an increase in trade and other payables of GBP158k

The Group remains focussed on tight cost control and cash management whilst revenue and EBITDA growth is delivered to enable the Group to become cash flow positive.

Summary

It is pleasing to see this year's 72% increase in revenue and 177% increase in Gross Profit compared to the previous 9 months. The Group's Offshore division is trading well and there is optimism that this division and new product launches can return the Group to an EBITDA-positive position and improve the Group's cash performance. However, management and the Board will continue to exercise firm controls on costs and cash during this period of growth.

Justine Dowds

Chief Financial Officer

consolidated Statement of comprehensive income

FOR the YEAR ended 31 DECEMBER 2023 

Note Year ended 31 December  9 months ended 31 December 
                                 2023           2022 
                                 GBP'000           GBP'000 
 
Revenue                           4  4,407           2,561 
Cost of sales                          (2,210)          (1,767) 
 
Gross profit                           2,197           794 
 
Administrative expenses                     (3,261)          (3,104) 
 
Operating loss                       5  (1,064)          (2,310) 
 
Other operating income                   5  -             - 
Finance income                       7  11            1 
Finance costs                        7  (163)           (203) 
 
Loss before taxation                       (1,216)          (2,512) 
 
Taxation                          8  126            217 
 
Loss for the year                        (1,090)          (2,295) 
                                 ???????          ??????? 
 
Attributable to: 
Equity shareholders of the Group                 (1,090)          (2,295) 
 
                                 (1,090)          (2,295) 
                                 ???????          ??????? 
Other comprehensive income 
 
 
Items that will be reclassified subsequently to profit and 
loss: 
Exchange differences on translation of foreign operations    (-)            (-) 
 
 
Total comprehensive expense for the year             (1,090)          (2,295) 
                                 ???????          ??????? 
 
 
Attributable to: 
Equity shareholders of the Group                 (1,090)          (2,295) 
 
                                 (1,090)          (2,295) 
                                 ???????          ???????

As per note 9, the loss for the year arises from the Group's continuing operations. Losses Per Share were 0.9p (2022: loss 5.0p) and Diluted Losses Per Share were 0.9p (2022: loss 5.0p).

The accompanying notes form an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.

CONSOLIDATED Statement of financial position

as at 31 DECEMBER 2023 

Note 31 December 2023 31 December 2022 
                    GBP'000      GBP'000 
ASSETS 
Non-current assets 
Property, plant and equipment   10  633         582 
Right-of-use assets        11  167         364 
Unlisted investments       13  511         511 
Intangible assets         12  3,317        3,008 
 
Total non-current assets        4,628        4,465 
Current assets 
Trade and other receivables    15  1,299        689 
Income tax asset         16  113         275 
Inventories            17  810         937 
Cash and cash equivalents     18  316         2,337 
 
Total current assets          2,538        4,238 
 
Total assets              7,166        8,703 
                    ???????       ??????? 
EQUITY AND LIABILITIES 
Equity 
Share capital           19  1,281        1,278 
Share premium           19  5,850        5,834 
Deferred shares          19  5,286        5,286 
Share option reserve       25  134         134 
Merger relief reserve       20  9,154        9,154 
Reverse acquisition reserve    20  (6,777)       (6,777) 
Other reserve           20  400         400 
Revenue reserve          20  (10,053)      (8,963) 
 
Total equity              5,275        6,346 
 
Non-current liabilities 
Deferred tax           23  -          - 
Financial liabilities       24  570         1,054 
Lease liabilities         11  42         181 
 
Total non-current liabilities     612         1,235 
 
Current liabilities 
Trade and other payables     22  661         503 
Financial liabilities       24  484         447 
Deferred payment for acquisition 21  -          - 
Lease liabilities         11  134         172 
 
Total current liabilities       1,279        1,122 
 
Total liabilities           1,891        2,357 
 
Total equity and liabilities      7,166        8,703 
                    ???????       ???????

The accompanying notes form an integral part of these consolidated financial statements. The financial statements were approved by the board of directors and authorised for issue on 28th June 2024.

consolidated Statement of changes in equity

FOR THE YEAR ended 31 DECEMBER 2023 

Equity 
            Share  Share  Deferred Share  Merger Reverse   Other  Revenue attributable to  Total 
            capital premium shares  option relief acquisition reserve reserve owners of the   equity 
                         reserve reserve reserve           parent company 
 
          Note 
            GBP'000  GBP'000  GBP'000  GBP'000  GBP'000  GBP'000    GBP'000  GBP'000  GBP'000       GBP'000 
 
Balance at 1 April   5,657  3,280  -    150   9,154  (6,777)   384   (6,668) 5,180       5,180 
2022 
 
Loss for the      -    -    -    -    -    -      -    (2,295) (2,295)      (2,295) 
period 
Exchange 
differences on     -    -    -    -    -    -      -    -    -         - 
translating 
foreign operations 
Total 
comprehensive      -    -    -    -    -    -      -    (2,295) (2,295)      (2,295) 
expense for the 
period 
 
Sub-division and 
conversion of      (5,286) -    5,286  -    -    -      -    -    1,338       1,338 
shares 
Issues of shares    907   2,554  -    -    -    -      -    -    -         - 
Transfer on 
exercised and   25  -    -    -    (16)  -    -      16   -    20        20 
cancelled options 
 
Balance at 31      1,278  5,834  5,286  134   9,154  (6,777)   400   (8,963) 6,346       6,346 
December 2022 
            ????  ?????? ??????  ?????? ?????? ??????   ?????? ??????  ??????      ?????? 
Balance at 1      1,278  5,834  5,286  134   9,154  (6,777)   400   (8,963) 6,346       6,346 
January 2023 
 
Loss for the year    -    -    -    -    -    -      -    (1,090) (1,090)      (1,090) 
Exchange 
differences on     -    -    -    -    -    -      -    -    -         - 
translating 
foreign operations 
Total 
comprehensive      -    -    -    -    -    -      -    (1,090) (1,090)      (1,090) 
expense for the 
year 
 
Sub-division and 
conversion of   19  -    -    -    -    -    -      -    -    -         - 
shares 
Issues of shares  19  3    16   -    -    -    -      -    -    19        19 
Transfer on 
exercised and   25  -    -    -    -    -    -      -    -    -         - 
cancelled options 
 
Balance at 31      1,281  5,850  5,286  134   9,154  (6,777)   400   (10,053) 5,275       5,275 
December 2023 
            ????  ?????? ??????  ?????? ?????? ??????   ?????? ??????  ??????      ??????

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS

FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2023 

31 December 
                            Note       31 December   2022 
                               2023 
                              GBP'000    GBP'000 
Cash flows from operating activities 
Operating loss                       (1,064)   (2,310) 
Adjustments for non-cash/non-operating items: 
Depreciation of property, plant and equipment     10  308     304 
Impairment of property, plant and equipment      10  -      62 
Loss on disposal of property, plant and equipment   5  10     6 
Depreciation of right-of-use assets          11  168     130 
Adjustment to right-of-use assets           11  10 
Loss on disposal of right-of-use assets        5  19 
Amortisation of intangible assets           12  277     181 
Impairment of intangible assets            12  -      145 
 
                              (272)    (1,482) 
Changes in working capital: 
Decrease / (increase) in inventories            127     245 
Decrease / (increase) in trade and other receivables    (608)    1,077 
Increase in trade and other payables            158     (740) 
 
Cash from operations                    (595)    (900) 
Taxation                          289     17 
 
Net cash from operating activities             (306)    (883) 
 
Cash flows from investing activities 
Purchases of tangible fixed assets           10  (367)    (35) 
Purchases of intangible assets             12  (582)    (364) 
Interest received                   7  11     1 
Deferred payment of acquisition            21  -      (213) 
 
Net cash used in investing activities            (938)    (611) 
 
Cash flows from financing activities 
Proceeds on issue of shares                 -      3,611 
Expenses of share issues                  -      (150) 
Repayment of loans                     (447)    (312) 
Principal element of lease payments          11  (167)    (123) 
Interest paid                     7  (163)    (203) 
 
Net cash from financing activities           24  (777)    2,823 
 
Net increase / (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents   (2,021)   1,329 
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year       2,337    1,008 
 
Cash and cash equivalents at end of year          316     2,337 
                              ???????   ???????

NOTES TO THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS 1. Reporting entity

OTAQ plc ("the Company") and its subsidiaries (together, "the Group") develop, provide and support the technology for use in the aquaculture industry and offshore oil & gas industries. The principal activity of the Company is that of a holding company for the Group as well as performing all administrative, corporate finance, strategic and governance functions of the Group. The Company is a public limited company, which is listed on the Aquis Stock Exchange and domiciled in England and incorporated and registered in England and Wales. The address of its registered office is 8-3-4 Harpers Mill, South Road, White Cross, Lancaster, England, LA1 4XF. The registered number of the Company is 11429299.

The principal accounting policies adopted by the Group and Company are set out in note 2. 2. Accounting policies

The principal accounting policies applied in the preparation of these consolidated financial statements are set out below. These policies have been consistently applied unless otherwise stated. a. Basis of preparation

The consolidated financial statements of OTAQ plc have been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards in conformity with the requirements UK-adopted International Accounting Standards applicable to companies reporting under IFRS and the Companies Act 2006. The consolidated financial statements have been prepared under the historical cost convention, as modified for any financial assets which are stated at fair value through profit or loss. The consolidated financial statements of OTAQ plc are presented in pounds sterling, which is the presentation currency for the consolidated financial statements. The functional currency of each of the group entities is Sterling apart from OTAQ Chile SpA which is the Chilean Peso. Figures have been rounded to the nearest thousand.

The preparation of financial statements requires the use of certain critical accounting estimates. It also requires management to exercise its judgement in the process of applying the Group's accounting policies. The areas involving a higher degree of judgement and complexity, or areas where assumptions and estimates are significant to the consolidated financial statements are disclosed in note 3.

The Group has taken advantage of the audit exemption for one of its subsidiaries, OTAQ Aquaculture Limited (company number SC498922) by virtue of s479A of the Companies Act 2006. The Group has provided a parent guarantee to this subsidiary which has taken advantage of the exemption from audit. The parent company has applied FRS101 in its entity statements. b. Basis of consolidation

The Group's financial statements consolidate the financial information of OTAQ plc and the entities it controls (its subsidiaries) drawn up to 31 December each year. In years prior to 31 December 2022, the financial statements were drawn up to 31 March each year. The year end date was amended on 16 December 2022 in order to algin with investor expectations. All business combinations (except for the Hertsford Capital plc reverse takeover on 31 March 2020 which used the merger accounting method) are accounted for by applying the acquisition method as at the acquisition date, which is the date on which control is transferred to the Group.

The Group measures goodwill at the acquisition date as:

-- the fair value of the consideration transferred; plus

-- the recognised amount of any non-controlling interests in the acquiree; plus

-- the fair value of the existing equity interest in the acquiree; less

-- the net recognised amount (generally fair value) of the identifiable assets acquired and liabilitiesassumed.

Transaction costs related to the acquisition, other than those associated with the issue of debt or equity securities, that the Group incurs in connection with a business combination are expensed as incurred.

All subsidiaries are entities in which the Group owns sufficient share capital and has sufficient voting rights in order to govern the financial and operating policies. The percentage holdings of the Company in its subsidiaries is set out in note 14. The subsidiaries have been fully consolidated from the date control passed. All intra-group transactions, balances and unrealised gains on transactions between Group companies are eliminated on consolidation. The accounting policies of subsidiaries are amended where necessary to ensure consistency with the policies adopted by the Group. c. Foreign currency transactions

Transactions in foreign currencies are initially recorded in the functional currency by applying the spot rate ruling at the date of the transaction. Monetary assets and liabilities denominated in foreign currencies are retranslated at the functional currency rate of exchange ruling at the reporting date. All differences are taken to the Consolidated statement of comprehensive income. d. Going Concern

The Group is developing new products for its core markets in Offshore and Aquaculture as well as the new Geotracking division. The Group has invested heavily in the development and procurement of these products and has achieved this through use of its cash reserves as well as the funds received following the share issue in November 2022. As at 31 December 2023, the Group had cash and cash equivalents of GBP316,000.

The Group has conditionally raised GBP1.7m by way of Placing Convertible Loan Notes as disclosed in the circular to shareholders dated 26 June 2024, providing the funding to allow the Group to continue it's product development as well as providing working capital required until the forecasted growth makes the Group cash generative. A broker option for up to a further GBP1m Broker Option Convertible Loan Notes has also been agreed. The Placing commitments are legally binding, and funds will be available on 12th July subject only to shareholder approval at the general meeting on 12th July. The Directors and broker, having canvassed the % of shareholders required to pass the resolutions, are highly confident of success at the general meeting and hence believe the funding will complete as planned.

The directors have prepared and reviewed the Group's funding requirements over the next 18 months and are confident that with the proceeds of the Placing the Group has sufficient financial resources to meet its financial commitments and strategic objectives. The forecasts generated by the Group, which cover the period to January 2026 and have been modelled for reductions in anticipated revenue, demonstrate sufficient ongoing demand to satisfy liabilities as they fall due. For these reasons the directors continue to adopt the going concern basis in preparing Group's financial statements. As the shareholder resolutions required are outside the control of the directors, the funding cannot be considered certain. These conditions are necessarily considered to represent a material uncertainty that may cast significant doubt over the Group's and the Company's ability to continue as a going concern. It nevertheless remains appropriate to prepare the financial statements on a going concern basis and the financial statements do not include any adjustments that would result from that basis of preparation being inappropriate. e. Functional and presentational currency

The financial statements are presented in pounds sterling, which is the Group's functional and presentation currency. All financial information presented has been rounded to the nearest thousand. f. Segmental reporting

An operating segment is a component of an entity that engages in business activities from which it may earn revenues and incur expenses, whose operating results are regularly reviewed by the entity's chief operating decision maker to make decisions about resources to be allocated to the segment and assess its performance, and for which discrete financial information is available. Segmental information is set out in note 4. g. Revenue recognition

Revenue is measured at the fair value of the consideration received or receivable and represents amounts receivable for goods and services provided in the normal course of business, net of sales related taxes.

Revenue related to sales of stock is recognised when goods are dispatched and the title and control over a product have passed to the customer, in accordance with agreed delivery terms.

Revenue under service contracts is recognised over the period in which the performance obligation relating to the agreed contract are satisfied. For rentals of the Group's assets, revenue is recognised on a monthly basis based on the agreed rate and number of days for which the asset is on hire to the customer. Some contractual revenue is invoiced in advance and gives rise to a contract liability which is recognised as deferred income. h. Leases

The Group assesses whether a contract is or contains a lease, at inception of the contract. The Group recognises a right-of-use asset and a corresponding lease liability with respect to all lease arrangements in which it is the lessee, except for short-term leases (defined as leases with a lease term of 12 months or less) and leases of low value assets (such as tablets and personal computers, small items of office furniture and telephones). For these leases, the Group recognises the lease payments as an operating expense on a straight-line basis over the term of the lease unless another systematic basis is more representative of the time pattern in which economic benefits from the leased assets are consumed. The lease liability is initially measured at the present value of the lease payments that are not paid at the commencement date, discounted by using the rate implicit in the lease. If this rate cannot be readily determined, the lessee uses its incremental borrowing rate.

Lease payments included in the measurement of the lease liability comprise:

-- Fixed lease payments (including in-substance fixed payments), less any lease incentives receivable;

-- Variable lease payments that depend on an index or rate, initially measured using the index or rate atthe commencement date;

-- The amount expected to be payable by the lessee under residual value guarantees;

-- The exercise price of purchase options, if the lessee is reasonably certain to exercise the options;

-- Payments of penalties for terminating the lease, if the lease term reflects the exercise of an option toterminate the lease.

The lease liability is presented as a separate line in the statement of financial position. The lease liability is subsequently measured by increasing the carrying amount to reflect interest on the lease liability (using the effective interest method) and by reducing the carrying amount to reflect the lease payments made.

The Group remeasures the lease liability (and makes a corresponding adjustment to the related right-of-use asset) whenever:

-- The lease term has changed or there is a significant event or change in circumstances resulting in achange in the assessment of exercise of a purchase option, in which case the lease liability is remeasured bydiscounting the revised lease payments using a revised discount rate;

-- The lease payments change due to changes in an index or rate or a change in expected payment under aguaranteed residual value, in which cases the lease liability is remeasured by discounting the revised leasepayments using an unchanged discount rate (unless the lease payments change is due to a change in a floatinginterest rate, in which case a revised discount rate is used); and

-- A lease contract is modified and the lease modification is not accounted for as a separate lease, inwhich case the lease liability is remeasured based on the lease term of the modified lease by discounting therevised lease payments using a revised discount rate at the effective date of the modification.

The Group did not make any such adjustments during the periods presented.

The right-of-use assets comprise the initial measurement of the corresponding lease liability, lease payments made at or before the commencement day, less any lease incentives received and any initial direct costs. They are subsequently measured at cost less accumulated depreciation and impairment losses.

Whenever the Group incurs an obligation for costs to dismantle and remove a leased asset, restore the site on which it is located or restore the underlying asset to the condition required by the terms and conditions of the lease, a provision is recognised and measured under IAS 37. To the extent that the costs relate to a right-of-use asset, the costs are included in the related right-of-use asset, unless those costs are incurred to produce inventories.

Right-of-use assets are depreciated over the shorter period of lease term and useful life of the underlying asset. If a lease transfers ownership of the underlying asset or the cost of the right-of-use asset reflects that the Group expects to exercise a purchase option, the related right-of-use asset is depreciated over the useful life of the underlying asset.

The depreciation starts at the commencement date of the lease. The right-of-use assets are presented as a separate line in the statement of financial position.

The Group applies IAS 36 to determine whether a right-of-use asset is impaired and accounts for any identified impairment loss as described in the 'Property, Plant and Equipment' policy. Variable rents that do not depend on an index or rate are not included in the measurement of the lease liability and the right-of-use asset. The related payments are recognised as an expense in the period in which the event or condition that triggers those payments occurs and are included in 'Administrative expenses' in profit or loss.

As a practical expedient, IFRS 16 permits a lessee not to separate non-lease components, and instead account for any lease and associated non-lease components as a single arrangement. The Group has not used this practical expedient. i. Finance expense

Finance expense comprises interest expense on borrowings. All borrowing costs are recognised using the effective interest method. j. Income tax

Income tax expense comprises current and deferred tax. Income tax expense is recognised in the consolidated statement of comprehensive income except to the extent that it relates to items recognised directly in equity or in other comprehensive income.

Current income tax assets and liabilities for the current and prior periods are measured at the amount expected to be recovered from or paid to, the tax authorities. The tax rates and tax laws used to compute the amount are those that are enacted or substantively enacted by the reporting date.

Deferred income tax is recognised on all temporary differences arising between the tax bases of assets and liabilities and their carrying amounts in the financial statements with the following exceptions:

-- where the temporary difference arises from the initial recognition of goodwill or of an asset orliability in a transaction that is not a business combination, that at the time of the transaction affects neitheraccounting nor taxable profit nor loss; and

-- in respect of taxable temporary differences associated with investments in subsidiaries where the timingof the reversal of the temporary differences can be controlled and it is probable that the temporary differenceswill not reverse in the foreseeable future.

Deferred income tax assets and liabilities are measured on an undiscounted basis using the tax rates and tax laws that have been enacted or substantively enacted by the date and which are expected to apply when the related deferred tax asset is realised, or the deferred tax liability is settled.

Deferred income tax assets are recognised to the extent that it is probable that future taxable profits will be available against which differences can be utilised. An asset is not recognised to the extent that the transfer or economic benefits in the future is uncertain.

Amounts due under the HMRC Research and Development tax credit scheme are accounted for based on the amount of qualifying expenditure in the year and assuming 21% of the claim is paid in cash once applicable losses and future profitability have been reviewed. l. Property, plant and equipment

Property, plant and equipment assets are recognised initially at cost. After initial recognition, these assets are carried at cost less any accumulated depreciation and any accumulated impairment losses. Cost comprises both the aggregate amount paid and the fair value of any other consideration given to acquire the asset, and includes costs directly attributable to making the asset capable of operating as intended.

Depreciation is computed by allocating the depreciable amount of an asset on a systematic basis over its useful life and is applied separately to each identifiable component.

The following bases and rates are used to depreciate classes of assets:

Systems for rental - straight line over 4 years

Plant and equipment - straight line over 2 to 5 years

Motor vehicles - straight line over 3 years

The carrying values of property, plant and equipment are reviewed for impairment if events or changes in circumstances indicate that the carrying value may not be recoverable and are written down immediately to their recoverable amount. Useful lives and residual values are reviewed annually and where adjustments are required these are made prospectively.

All property, plant and equipment items are de-recognised on disposal, or when no future economic benefits are expected to arise from the continued use of the asset. Any gain or loss arising on the de-recognition of the asset is included in the Consolidated statement of comprehensive income in the period of de-recognition. m. Intangible assets

Intangible assets acquired either as part of a business combination or from contractual or other legal rights are recognised separately from goodwill, provided they are separable and their fair value can be measured reliably. This includes the costs associated with acquiring and registering patents in respect of intellectual property rights. Trademarks are assessed on recognising fair value of assets acquired by calculating the future net book value of expected cash flows.

Development costs are also charged to the statement of comprehensive income in the year of expenditure, except when individual projects satisfy the following criteria:

-- the project is clearly defined and related expenditure is separately identifiable;

-- the project is technically feasible and commercially viable;

-- current and future costs will be exceeded by future sales; and

-- adequate resources exist for the project to be completed.

Where intangible assets recognised have finite lives, after initial recognition their carrying value is amortised on a straight-line basis over those lives. Development costs are amortised once the project to which they relate is viewed to be completed and capable of generating revenue. Once a project is completed, any further costs are charged to the statement of comprehensive income. The nature of those intangibles recognised and their estimated useful lives are as follows:

Intellectual property licence - straight line over 4 years

Development costs - straight line over 6 years

Trademarks - straight line over 8 years

Goodwill is recognised when the purchase price of a business exceeds the fair value of the assets acquired. Goodwill is subject to annual impairment reviews. n. Impairment of assets

At each reporting date the Group reviews the carrying value of its plant, equipment and intangible assets to determine whether there is an indication that these assets have suffered an impairment loss. If any such indication exists, or when annual impairment testing for an asset is required, the Group makes an assessment of the asset's recoverable amount.

An asset's recoverable amount is the higher of an asset's or cash-generating unit's fair value less costs to sell and its value in use and is determined for an individual asset, unless the asset does not generate cash inflows that are largely independent of those from other assets or groups of assets. Where the carrying value of an asset exceeds its recoverable amount, the asset is considered impaired and is written down to its recoverable amount. In assessing value in use, the estimated future cash flows are discounted to their present value using a pre-tax discount rate that reflects current market assessments of the time value of money and the risks specific to the asset. In determining fair value less costs of disposal, an appropriate valuation model is used, these calculations corroborated by valuation multiples, or other available fair value indicators. Impairment losses on continuing operations are recognised in the Consolidated statement of comprehensive income in those expense categories consistent with the function of the impaired asset.

An assessment is made at each reporting date as to whether there is any indication that previously recognised impairment losses may no longer exist or may have decreased. If such indication exists, the recoverable amount is estimated. A previously recognised impairment loss is reversed only if there has been a change in the assumptions used to determine the asset's recoverable amount since the last impairment loss was recognised. If that is the case the carrying amount of the asset is increased to its recoverable amount. That increased amount cannot exceed the carrying amount that would have been determined, net of depreciation, had no impairment loss been recognised for the asset in prior years. Such reversal is recognised in the Consolidated statement of comprehensive income unless the asset is carried at re-valued amount, in which case the reversal is treated as a valuation increase.

After such a reversal the depreciation charge is adjusted in future periods to allocate the asset's revised carrying amount, less any residual value, on a systematic basis over its remaining useful life. o. Inventories

Inventories are stated at the lower of cost and net realisable value. Cost based on latest contractual prices includes all costs incurred in bringing each product to its present location and condition. Net realisable value is based on estimated selling price less any further costs expected to be incurred to disposal. Provision is made for slow-moving or obsolete items if they are deemed to be no longer usable or sellable. p. Financial instruments

A financial asset or financial liability is initially measured at fair value. For an item not at fair value, adjustments to fair value are made through profit and loss (FVTPL) including transaction costs that are directly attributable to its acquisition or issue. A trade receivable without a significant financing component is initially measured at fair value and subsequently measured at amortised cost.

Financial assets

On initial recognition, a financial asset is classified as measured at: amortised cost; fair value through other comprehensive income (FVOCI) - debt investment; FVOCI - equity investment; or FVTPL. Financial assets are not reclassified subsequent to their initial recognition unless the Group changes its business model for managing financial assets, in which case all affected financial assets are reclassified on the first day of the first reporting period following the change in the business model.

The Group has only financial assets measured at amortised cost. A financial asset is measured at amortised cost if it meets both of the following conditions and is not designated as at FVTPL:

-- it is held within a business model whose objective is to hold assets to collect contractual cash flows;

-- its contractual terms give rise on specified dates to cash flows that are solely payments of principaland interest on the principal amount outstanding.

Financial assets - Business model assessment

The Group makes an assessment of the objective of the business model in which a financial asset is held at portfolio level because this best reflects the way the business is managed and information is provided to management. The information considered includes:

-- the stated policies and objectives for the portfolio and the operation of those policies in practice.These include whether management's strategy focuses on earning contractual interest income, maintaining aparticular interest rate profile, matching the duration of the financial assets to the duration of any relatedliabilities or expected cash outflows or realising cash flows through the sale of the assets;

-- how the performance of the portfolio is evaluated and reported to the Company's management;

-- the risks that affect the performance of the business model (and the financial assets held within thatbusiness model) and how those risks are managed;

-- how managers of the business are compensated - e.g. whether compensation is based on the fair value ofthe assets managed or the contractual cash flows collected; and

-- the frequency, volume and timing of sales of financial assets in prior periods, the reasons for suchsales and expectations about future sales activity.

Financial assets: Assessment whether contractual cash flows are solely payments of principal and interest

For the purposes of this assessment, 'principal' is defined as the fair value of the financial asset on initial recognition. 'Interest' is defined as consideration for the time value of money and for the credit risk associated with the principal amount outstanding during a particular period of time and for other basic lending risks and costs (e.g. liquidity risk and administrative costs), as well as a profit margin.

In assessing whether the contractual cash flows are solely payments of principal and interest, the Group considers the contractual terms of the instrument. This includes assessing whether the financial asset contains a contractual term that could change the timing or amount of contractual cash flows such that it would not meet this condition. In making this assessment, the Group considers:

-- contingent events that would change the amount or timing of cash flows;

-- terms that may adjust the contractual coupon rate, including variable-rate features;

-- prepayment and extension features; and

-- terms that limit the Group's claim to cash flows from specified assets (e.g. non-recourse features).

Financial assets at amortised cost are subsequently measured fair value. The amortised cost is reduced by impairment losses. Interest income, foreign exchange gains and losses and impairment are recognised in the income statement. Any gain or loss on derecognition is recognised in the income statement.

Financial liabilities

Financial liabilities are classified according to the substance of the contractual arrangements entered into. Financial liabilities, including trade and other payables and bank loans are initially recognised at transaction price unless the arrangement constitutes a financing transaction, where the debt instrument is measured at the present value of the future payments discounted at a market rate of interest. Debt instruments are subsequently carried at amortised cost, using the effective interest rate method.

Trade payables are obligations to pay for goods or services that have been acquired in the ordinary course of business from suppliers. Accounts payable are classified as current liabilities if payment is due within one year or less. If not, they are presented as non-current liabilities. Trade payables are recognised initially at transaction price and subsequently measured at amortised cost using the effective interest method.

Derecognition of financial liabilities

Financial liabilities are derecognised when, and only when, the company's obligations are discharged, cancelled, or they expire. q. Cash and cash equivalents

Cash and cash equivalents comprise cash at hand and deposits with maturities of three months or less from the date of acquisition. Foreign balances are revalued with any gain or loss adjusted. r. Provisions

Provisions are recognised when the Group has a present obligation (legal or constructive) as a result of a past event and it is probable that an outflow of resources embodying economic benefits will be required to settle the obligation and a reliable estimate can be made of the amount of the obligation. The expense relating to any provision is presented in the consolidated statement of comprehensive income, net of any expected reimbursement, but only where recoverability of such reimbursement is virtually certain.

Provisions are discounted using a current pre-tax rate that reflects, where appropriate, the risk specific to the liability. Where discounting is used, the increase in the provision due to the passage of time is recognised as a finance cost. s. Share capital and premium

Proceeds on issue of shares are included in shareholders' equity, net of transaction costs. The carrying amount is not re-measured in subsequent years. The proceeds of the issue of shares up to the nominal ordinary share value of 15p are included in share capital with the balance of the proceeds, net of relevant transaction costs, included in the share premium t. Share option reserve

The cost of issuing share options is calculated using the Black-Scholes method and are included in the share option reserve until the share options are exercised, lapsed or cancelled. u. Unlisted Investments

Unlisted investments are stated at fair value with adjustments made following annualised fair value reviews through impairment charges. v. Defined contribution pension scheme

The Group operates a defined contribution pension scheme. The assets of the scheme are held separately from those of the Group in an independently administered fund. The amounts charged against profits represent the contributions payable to the scheme in respect of the accounting period. w. New and amended standards adopted by the Group

The following new accounting standards, interpretations and amendments to existing standards have been published and are mandatory for the accounting period beginning on 1 January 2023.

. Amendments to IAS 1: Disclosure of Accounting Policies (Effective 1 January 2023).

. Amendments to IAS 8: Definition of Accounting Estimates (Effective 1 January 2023).

. Amendments to IAS 12: Deferred Tax related to Assets and Liabilities arising from a Single Transaction (Effective 1 January 2023).

The new and amended standards adopted by the Group in the year have not resulted in any impact in the current financial statements.

Standards which are in issue but not yet effective

At the date of authorisation of these financial statements, the following standards and interpretations, which have not yet been applied in these financial statements, were in issue but not yet effective:

. Amendments to IAS 1: Presentation of Financial Statements (Effective 1 January 2024)

. Amendments to IFRS 16: Lease Liability in a Sale and Leaseback (Effective 1 January 2024).

The Group does not consider that any other standards, amendments or interpretations issued by the IASB, but not yet applicable, will have a significant impact on the financial statements. 3. Use of estimates and judgements

The preparation of financial statements requires management to make estimates and judgements that affect the amounts reported for assets and liabilities as at the reporting date and the amounts reported for revenues and expenses during the year. The nature of estimation means that actual amounts could differ from those estimates. Estimates and judgements used in the preparation of the financial statements are continually reviewed and revised as necessary. While every effort is made to ensure that such estimates and judgements are reasonable, by their nature they are uncertain and, as such, changes in estimates and judgements may have a material impact on the financial statements. The key sources of judgement and estimation uncertainty that have a significant risk of causing material adjustment to the carrying amount of assets and liabilities within the next financial year are discussed below.

Taxation

Management judgement is required to determine the amount of tax assets that can be recognised, based upon the likely timing and level of future taxable profits together with an assessment of the effect of future tax planning strategies. The carrying value of the unrecognised deferred tax asset for tax losses and other timing differences at 31 December 2023 was GBP1,337,000 (2022: GBP995,000). The value of the deferred tax liability at the period-end is nil (2022: nil). Further information is included in notes 8 and 23.

Useful Economic Life of assets and impairment

Judgements are required as to the useful economic life of systems for rental assets. Further information on all useful economic lives of assets is included in notes 2(l) and 10.

Development costs

Management judgement is required to determine the appropriate value of an asset as well as when an asset should be recognised. The value of the recognised asset is written off over the useful economic life of the asset. These judgements are based upon the likely timing and level of future revenues. Development costs are periodically and at least annually assessed for impairment and costs are written-off if the project to which they relate is no longer considered to be commercially viable. The value of the development costs capitalised at 31 December 2023 was GBP1,967,000 (2022: GBP1,538,000). Further information is included in note 12.

Goodwill impairment

Judgements are required as to the useful economic life of goodwill. These judgements are based upon the likely future benefits that will be derived from the recognised goodwill. Further information on all useful economic lives of assets is included in notes 2(l) and 12. 4. Segmental information

The directors review segmental information at a revenue, gross margin, salary and operating cost level but do not review the balance sheet by segments.

A segment is a distinguishable component of the Group's activities from which it may earn revenue and incur expenses, whose operating results are regularly reviewed by the Group's chief operational decision makers to make decisions about the allocation of resources and assessment of performance and about which discrete financial information is available. In identifying its operating segments, management generally follows the Group's service line which represent the main products and services provided by the Group.

The directors believe that the Group operates in three primary segments being the sale and supply of rental systems to the Aquaculture industry, the manufacture, rental and sale of underwater measurement devices, leak detection devices and underwater communication devices in the Offshore market and the manufacture and sale of Geotracking devices (Technology).

All of the Group's revenue have been generated from continuing operations, are from external customers and relates to point-in-time revenue recognised when the product or service is delivered. 

31 December 31 December 
 
                          2023    2022 
                          GBP'000    GBP'000 
Analysis of revenue 
Amounts earned from Aquaculture rentals and sales  1,146    882 
Amounts earned from Offshore rentals and sales   3,216    1,620 
Amounts earned from Technology           45     59 
 
                          4,407    2,561 
                       ???????      ???????

There are no material customers included within revenue (2022, none). 

31 December 31 December 
 
                          2023    2022 
                          GBP'000    GBP'000 
Analysis of gross profit 
Amounts earned from Aquaculture rentals and sales  408     (114) 
Amounts earned from Offshore rentals and sales   1,804    880 
Amounts earned from Technology           (15)    28 
 
                          2,197    794 
                          ???????   ???????

The Group operates in six main geographic areas, although all are managed in the UK. The Group's revenue per geographical segment based on the customer's location is as follows: 

31 December 31 December 
 
             2023    2022 
             GBP'000    GBP'000 
Revenue 
UK            1,942    1,290 
Chile          182     137 
Asia           386     293 
Europe (excluding UK)  671     354 
North America      1,018    403 
Rest of the World    208     84 
 
             4,407    2,561 
             ???????   ???????

The Group's assets are located in the UK and Chile and although some of its tangible assets, in the form of systems for rental, are located in Chile, all are owned by the company or its subsidiaries. 5. Operating loss

Operating loss is stated after charging/(crediting): 

31 December 2023               31 December 
                                                     2022 
                              GBP'000                     GBP'000 
 
Depreciation of property, plant and equipment (see note    308                      304 
10) 
Depreciation of right-of-use assets (see note 11)       168                      130 
Impairment of property, plant and equipment (see note 10)   -                       62 
Amortisation and impairment of intangible assets (see note  277                      326 
12) 
Research and development costs                -                       1 
Exceptional costs                       -                       1,230 
Loss on disposal of right-of-use assets            19                       - 
Loss on disposal of assets                  10                       6 
Net foreign exchange (gains) / losses             (12)                      (37) 
 
 
                      Exceptional costs relate to one-off and non-recurring costs primarily 
                      professional fees incurred in relation 
 
                      to fund raising activities and the exit of the Scottish acoustic deterrent 
                      device market in Scotland. 
 
 Auditor remuneration 
                                 31 December 2023           31 December 
                                                   2022 
                                 GBP'000                GBP'000 
Audit services: 
Fees payable to the Group's auditor for the audit of the     56                  22 
Group and Company annual accounts 
Fees payable to the Group's auditor for the audit of the     -                  26 
Company's subsidiaries 
 
                                 56                  48 
                                 ???????               ??????? 
 6. Staff costs and numbers

The average monthly number of employees (including executive directors) for the continuing operations was: 

31 December 2023 31 December 2022 
         No.       No. 
 
Directors    3        3 
Administration  13        14 
Engineering   14        8 
Manufacturing  15        18 
 
         45        43 
         ???????     ???????

Staff costs for the Group during the year including executive directors: 

31 December 2023 31 December 2022 
                GBP'000      GBP'000 
 
Wages and salaries       2,069      1,562 
Social security costs      211       167 
Other pension costs       61        42 
Other employee benefit costs  69        - 
 
                2,410      1,771 
                ???????     ???????

Directors' remuneration 

31 December 2023 31 December 2022 
                                GBP'000      GBP'000 
 
Directors' emoluments                      522       329 
Company contributions to defined contribution pension schemes  18        11 
 
                                540       340 
                                ???????     ???????

Directors' emoluments (excluding social security costs but including benefits in kind) disclosed above includes GBP187,000 paid to the highest paid director (2022: GBP132,382).

The Group operates a defined contribution pension scheme for all qualifying employees. The assets of the scheme are held separately from those of the Group in independently administered funds. Retirement benefits are accruing to 3 directors (2022: 3).

The charge to the statement of comprehensive income in respect of defined contribution schemes was GBP61,000 (2022: GBP37,000). Contributions totalling GBP10,700 (2022: GBP9,000) were payable to the fund at the year-end and are included in creditors. 7. Net finance costs 

31 December 2023 31 December 2022 
                            GBP'000      GBP'000 
Finance income 
Bank interest received                 11        1 
 
Total finance income                  11        1 
 
 
Finance costs 
Lease interest payable                 (24)       (5) 
Unwinding of discount on deferred acquisition payment  -        (62) 
Bank and loan interest payable             (139)      (136) 
 
Total finance costs                   (163)      (203) 
 
 
Net finance costs                    (152)      (202) 
                            ???????     ??????? 8. Taxation

The tax credit is made up as follows: 

31 December 2023 31 December 2022 
                            GBP'000      GBP'000 
 
Current income tax: 
Adjustments in respect of prior year          (14)       (18) 
Research and development income tax credit receivable  (112)      (119) 
 
Total current income tax                (126)      (137) 
 
Deferred tax expense: 
Origination and reversal of temporary differences    -        (80) 
 
 
Tax credit per statement of comprehensive income    (126)      (217) 
                            ???????     ???????

The tax charge differs from the standard rate of corporation tax in the UK of 25% for the year ended 31 December 2023 (19% for the 9 months ended 31 December 2022). The differences are explained below: 

31 December 2023 31 December 2022 
                            GBP'000      GBP'000 
 
Loss on ordinary activities before taxation      (1,216)     (2,512) 
 
UK tax credit at standard rate of 23.52% (2022: 19%)  (213)      (477) 
Effects of: 
Fixed assets timing differences            -        (80) 
Expenses not deductible for tax            1        77 
Additional deduction for R&D expenditure        (120)      (119) 
Surrender of tax losses for R&D tax credit       125 
Adjustments in respect of prior year          (5)       (18) 
Prior year losses utilised               -        - 
Deferred tax not recognised              86        400 
 
Total taxation credit                 (126)      (217) 
                            ???????     ???????

The Group has accumulated losses available to carry forward against future trading profits. The estimated value of the deferred tax asset measured at a standard rate of 25% (2022: 19%) is GBP1,337,000 (2022: GBP995,000), of which GBPnil (2022: GBPnil) has been recognised, as it is not certain that future taxable profits will be available against which the unused tax losses can be utilised.

The Group has not recognised a deferred tax liability in the year as it is covered by accumulated losses (2022: GBPnil).

From 1 April 2023 the corporation tax rate was increased to 25%. The deferred tax balance on 31 December 2023 has been calculated based on the rate as at the balance sheet date of 25%. 9. Losses per share

Basic earnings or losses per share are calculated by dividing the loss or profit after tax attributable to the equity holders of the Group by the weighted average number of shares in issue during the year.

Diluted earnings or losses per share are calculated by adjusting the weighted average number of shares outstanding to assume conversion of all potential dilutive shares, namely share options. The calculation of earnings or losses per share is based on the following losses and number of shares.

A reconciliation is set out below. 

2023     2022 
                           GBP'000     GBP'000 
Loss for the year attributable to owners of the Group (1,090)    (2,295) 
Weighted average number of shares: 
- Basic                        127,980,142  49,659,304 
- Diluted*                      127,980,142  49,659,304 
Basic losses per share (pence)            (0.9)     (5.0) 
Diluted losses per share (pence)*           (0.9)     (5.0) 
 
Weighted average number of shares: 
- Basic                  127,980,142  49,659,304 
- Diluted                  127,980,142  49,659,304 
 
Adjusted basic losses per share (pence)  (0.9)     (5.0) 
Adjusted diluted losses per share (pence) (0.9)     (5.0)

Diluted earnings per share is calculated by adjusting the weighted average number of ordinary shares outstanding to assume conversion of all dilutive potential ordinary shares. The Company has share options that are dilutive potential ordinary shares.

*These shares are not considered dilutive because they decrease the loss per share. 10. Property, plant and equipment 

Systems for rental Plant and equipment Motor vehicles Total 
                GBP'000       GBP'000        GBP'000      GBP'000 
COST 
At 31 March 2022        2,958       413         87       3,458 
Additions           23         11         1        35 
Disposals           (348)       (6)         (9)       (363) 
At 31 December 2022      2,633       418         79       3,130 
Adjustment           3                           3 
Additions           343        24         0        367 
Disposals           (837)       (32)        (4)       (873) 
 
At 31 December 2023      2,142       410         75       2,627 
 
DEPRECIATION 
At 31 March 2022        2,266       213         60       2,539 
Depreciation charge for period 218        71         15       304 
Disposals           (348)       (3)         (6)       (357) 
Impairment for year      62         -          -        62 
At 31 December 2022      2,198       281         69       2,548 
Adjustment           3         (2)                 1 
Depreciation charge for year  230        68         10       308 
Disposals           (831)       (28)        (4)       (863) 
 
At 31 December 2023      1,600       319         75       1,994 
 
NET BOOK VALUE 
At 31 December 2023      542        91         -        633 
                ???????      ???????       ???????     ??????? 
At 31 December 2022      435        137         10       582 
                ???????      ???????       ???????     ???????

Depreciation charges in relation to Systems for rental are included in cost of sale. All other depreciation is included in administrative expenses.

Impairment charges for the previous year relate to Sealfence rental systems returned from customers. The impairment review performed has been carried out on an individual asset basis, being the smallest group of assets contributing to future economic benefits. 11. Leases 

Right-of-use assets 
 
               Buildings and facilities Motor vehicles 
                                   Total 
               GBP'000          GBP'000      GBP'000 
Cost 
At 31 March 2022       517           177      694 
Additions          60            -       60 
Disposals          (52)           -       (52) 
At 31 December 2022     525           177      702 
Additions          -            -       - 
Disposals          (14)           (43)      (57) 
Adjustment          (6)           1       (5) 
 
At 31 December 2023     505           135      640 
 
 
Accumulated depreciation 
At 31 March 2022       201           59       260 
Charge for the period    96            34       130 
Disposals          (52)           -       (52) 
At 31 December 2022     245           93       338 
Charge for the year     127           41       168 
Disposals          (14)           (24)      (38) 
Adjustment          2            3       5 
 
At 31 December 2023     360           113      473 
 
 
Carrying amount 
At 31 December 2023     145           22       167 
               ??????          ??????     ?????? 
At 31 December 2022     280           84       364 
               ??????          ??????     ??????

The Group leases several assets including buildings and facilities as well as motor vehicles acquired during the year. The average lease term by asset is 3.6 years (2022: 3.5 years). This term, excluding Motor Vehicles, include some extension rights, which the Group is may or may not exercise. 

Amounts recognised in profit and loss: 
                                         31 December 2023 31 December 2022 
                                          GBP'000   GBP'000 
Depreciation expense on right-of-use assets                     168    130 
Interest expense (included in finance cost)                     24     6

The total cash outflow for leases amount to GBP167,000 (2022: GBP123,000).

Lease liabilities

A maturity analysis of lease liabilities based on discounted gross cash flows is reported in the table below: 

31 December 31 December 
 
                 2023    2022 
                 GBP'000    GBP'000 
 
Year 1              134     180 
Year 2              42     137 
Year 3              -      53 
Interest costs          -      (17) 
 
Total lease liabilities     176     353 
                 ???????   ??????? 
 
              31 December    31 December 
              2023       2022 
              GBP'000       GBP'000 
 
Due within one year    134        172 
Due in over one year    42        181 
 
Total lease liabilities  176        353 
              ???????      ???????

All lease obligations are denominated in pounds sterling. 12. Intangible assets 

Goodwill Trademarks IP licence Development costs Total intangible assets 
           GBP'000  GBP'000   GBP'000   GBP'000       GBP'000 
Cost 
At 31 March 2022   1,059  515    428    2,014       4,016 
Additions       -    -     -     364        364 
Disposals                      (206)       (206) 
At 31 December 2022  1,059  515    428    2,172       4,174 
Adjustment                      20        20 
Additions       -    -     -     582        582 
 
At 31 December 2023  1,059  515    428    2,774       4,776 
 
Amortisation 
At 31 March 2022   28    193    222    603        1,046 
Charge for the period -    48     41     92        181 
Impairments      -    -     -     145        145 
Disposals       -    -     -     (206)       (206) 
At 31 December 2022  28    241    263    634        1,166 
Charge for the year  -    65     57     155        277 
Adjustment      -    -     (2)    18        16 
 
At 31 December 2023  28    306    318    807        1,459 
 
 
 
Net Book Value 
At 31 December 2023  1,031  209    110    1,967       3,317 
 
At 31 December 2022  1,031  274    165    1,538       3,008 
 
           ??????  ??????   ??????   ??????      ???????

Goodwill relates to the acquisition of MarineSense Limited (now part of the Offshore cash generating unit) of GBP611,000 and the acquisition of Link Subsea Limited (now part of the Offshore cash generating unit) of GBP420,000. Impairment calculations are reviewed bi-annually to ensure goodwill is valued fairly.

Discounted cash flow modelling is undertaken based on forecast future revenues and costs and the values compared to the value of goodwill recognised with any required adjustments made accordingly. The discounted cash flow modelling shows significant headroom in the forecast future values of the business units relating to Goodwill compared to the carrying values of Goodwill. Forecast future values were assessed over three years with recoverable amounts determined by considering value in use, budgeted growth rates were assumed and 10% was used as the modelling discount rates. Sensitivity analysis was performed with zero growth and 50% uplift in discount rate to ensure this would not result in the recoverable amounts being less than the carrying amount of Goodwill.

IP license costs mostly pertain to the intellectual property acquired as a part the acquisition of assets and liabilities of ROS Technology Limited, which took place in November 2020. The Group elected to apply the optional concentration test, which resulted in a conclusion that the acquisition is not a business combination on the basis that substantially all of the fair value of the gross assets acquired is concentrated in a group of similar identifiable assets. Therefore, this acquisition was accounted as an asset acquisition (i.e. outside the scope of IFRS 3). The remaining useful life of this asset is 1.9 years (2022: 2.9 years).

Development costs primarily relate to the development of the Group's new products which involve the utilisation internal salary costs and purchase of external materials for the development of prototypes. 13. Unlisted investments 

31 December 2023 31 December 2022 
               GBP'000      GBP'000 
 
Unlisted equity securities  511       511 
Additions in the year     -        - 
 
               511       511 
               ???????     ???????

Unlisted equity securities pertain to 13.9% of ordinary share capital of Minnowtech LLC and 10% of ordinary share capital of Blue Lions Labs Ltd which are both held directly by OTAQ Group Limited.

The directors consider that the carrying amount of unlisted equity securities approximates to their fair value based on level 2 inputs for both investments which include indicative third-party valuations of the investments and internal valuation models provided by the investments themselves based on forecasts. Based on this information, no impairment is required at the reporting date. 14. Subsidiaries of the Group

The principal subsidiaries of the Group at 31 December 2023 and 31 December 2022 are as follows: 

% Held 
Subsidiary undertakings  Country of incorporation Principal activity Class of shares held 
 
 
OTAQ Group Limited 1   England         Manufacturing   Ordinary       100% direct 
 
 
OTAQ Aquaculture Limited2 
             Scotland         Fish farm security Ordinary       100% indirect 
 
OTAQ Chile SpA* 3     Chile          Sales       Ordinary       100% indirect 
 
OTAQ Connectors Limited 1 England         Dormant      Ordinary       100% indirect 
OTAQ Offshore Limited 2  Scotland         Dormant      Ordinary       100% indirect 
OceanSense Limited2    Scotland         Dormant      Ordinary       100% indirect 
OTAQ Australia PTY4    Australia        Sales       Ordinary       100% indirect

*OTAQ Chile SpA has a year-end date of 31 December in order to comply with the requirements of the Chilean authorities.

1 Registered office address: 8-3-4 Harpers Mill, South Road, White Cross, Lancaster, England, LA1 4XF

2 Registered office address: Crombie Lodge, Aberdeen Innovation Park, Campus 2, Aberdeen, Scotland, AB22 8GU

3 Registered office address: Pacheco Altamarino 2875, Puerto Montt, Chile

4 Registered office address: 12 Belar Avenue, Terrigal, New South Wales 2260, Australia 15. Trade and other receivables 

31 December 2023 31 December 2022 
                        GBP'000      GBP'000 
Current: 
Trade receivables - gross claim value      1,167      377 
Provision for impairment of trade receivables  (9)       (9) 
Prepayments                   112       125 
Other                      29        196 
 
                        1,299      689 
                        ???????     ???????

Trade receivables are non-interest bearing and are generally due and paid within 30 to 60 days. As trade receivables are short-term, the simplified approach under IFRS 9 applies as the credit risk exposure period is unlikely to have a significant change in economic conditions. Trade and other receivables represent financial assets and are considered for impairment on an expected credit loss mode based on historic credit notes issued. Therefore, there is a provision for impairment at the statement of financial position date of GBP9,000 (2022: GBP9,000).

The age of net trade receivables is all within one year (2022: one year) and the average gross debtor days calculated on a count back basis were 35 days (2022: 52 days). 16. Income tax asset 

31 December 2023 31 December 2022 
                         GBP'000      GBP'000 
 
Research and development tax credit receivable  113       275 
 
                         113       275 
                         ???????     ??????? 17. Inventories 
        31 December 2023 31 December 2022 
        GBP'000      GBP'000 
 
Stock      810       937 
 
        810       937 
        ???????     ???????

The value of inventory provided for as at 31 December 2023 is GBP525,000 (2022: GBP558,000). GBP1,270,000 of stock was expensed in the year through cost of sales (2022: GBP967,000). 18. Cash and cash equivalents 

31 December 2023 31 December 2022 
              GBP'000      GBP'000 
 
Cash at bank and in hand  316       2,337 
 
              316       2,337

Cash at banks earns interest at floating rates based on daily bank deposit rates. An analysis of cash and cash equivalents by denominated currency is given in note 28. 19. Share capital and share premium

The called-up and fully paid share capital of the Company is as follows: 

31 December 31 December 
                                               2023     2022 
                                               GBP'000    GBP'000 
Allotted, called-up and fully paid: 128,144,360 (2022: 127,824,881) Ordinary shares of    1,281    1,278 
GBP0.01 each (2022: GBP0.01 each)

Movements in ordinary shares: 

Shares   Share capital Share premium Deferred Shares 
                                             Total 
                 No     GBP'000     GBP'000     GBP'000      GBP'000 
At 31 March 2022         37,716,250 5,657     3,280     -        8,937 
Shares issued to employees    108,631   7       4       -        11 
Shares issued during the period 90,000,000 900      2,550     -        3,450 
Shares sub-divided and converted -      (5,286)    -       5,286      - 
At 31 December 2022       127,824,881 1,278     5,834     5,286      12,398 
Shares issued to employees    319,479   3       16      -        19 
Shares issued during the period -      -       -       -        - 
 
At 31 December 2023       128,144,360 1,281     5,850     5,286      12,417

During the year 319,479 (2022: 108,631) ordinary shares were issued at price ranges between 4.5p and 7p per share as part of the all UK employee Share Incentive Plan. 20. Reserves

Share option reserve

The share option reserve arises from the requirement to value share options in existence at the year end at fair value. Further details of share options are included at note 25.

Share premium

The share premium account represents the amount received on the issue of ordinary shares by the Company in excess of their nominal value less applicable costs and is non-distributable.

Deferred shares

The deferred shares account represents the amount received on the cancellation of 15p ordinary shares by the Company and the creation of 1p ordinary shares and 14p deferred shares and is non-distributable.

Merger relief reserve

The merger relief reserve arose on the Company's reverse acquisition of OTAQ Group Limited on 31 March 2020 and relates to the share premium on the 21,539,904 shares issued to acquire OTAQ Group Limited.

Reverse acquisition reserve

The reverse acquisition reserve was created in accordance with IFRS 3 'Business Combinations'. The reserve arises due to the elimination of the Company's investment in OTAQ Group Limited. Since the shareholders of OTAQ Group Limited became the majority shareholders of the enlarged group, the acquisition is accounted for as though there is a continuation of the legal subsidiary's financial statements. In reverse acquisition accounting, the business combination's costs are deemed to have been incurred by the legal subsidiary.

Other reserve

Other reserve represents the value of the exercised or lapsed share options which were exercised and the foreign exchange in relation to the translation of subsidiaries reporting in foreign currencies.

Revenue reserve

The revenue reserve accumulates the losses attributable to the equity holders of the parent company. 21. Deferred payment for acquisition 

31 December  31 December 
                                               2023     2022 
                                               GBP'000     GBP'000 
Current 
Fair value of deferred cash consideration on the acquisition of OTAQ Offshore Limited    -       - 
(formerly MarineSense Limited) 
 
                                               -       - 
                                               ???????    ??????? 
                      31 December 2023 31 December 2022 
                      GBP'000      GBP'000 
Deferred payment for acquisition movement 
Opening balance               -        213 
Unwinding of discount            -        62 
Repayments                 -        (275) 
Revaluation of the deferred consideration  -        - 
 
Closing balance               -        - 
                      ???????     ??????? 22. Trade and other payables 
          31 December 2023 31 December 2022 
          GBP'000      GBP'000 
Current: 
Trade payables   354       305 
Accrued expenses  136       96 
Deferred revenue  -        24 
Other creditors  171       78 
 
          661       503

Trade and other payables comprise amounts outstanding for trade purchases and on-going costs. Trade payables and accruals principally comprise amounts outstanding for trade purchases and ongoing costs. The average credit period on purchases is 30 days (2022: 30 days). No interest is paid on trade payables over 30 days. The directors consider that the carrying amount of trade payables approximates to their fair value. 23. Deferred tax liability 

31 December 2023 31 December 2022 
                               GBP'000      GBP'000 
Deferred tax liability 
 
Deferred taxation on intangibles recognised at acquisition  - 
                                       - 
 
                               -        - 
                               ???????     ???????

From 1 April 2023 the corporation tax rate increased to 25%. This was substantively enacted on 24 May 2021. The deferred tax balance at 31 December 2023 has been calculated based on the rate as at the balance sheet date of 25%. 24. Borrowings 

31 December 2023 31 December 2022 
              GBP'000      GBP'000 
 
Interest bearing loans   1,054      1,501 
 
              1,054      1,501 
              ???????     ???????

Analysis of loans and borrowings

Borrowings are classified based on the amounts that are expected to be settled within the next 12 months and after more than 12 months from the reporting date, as follows: 

31 December 2023 31 December 2022 
              GBP'000      GBP'000 
 
Current liabilities    484       447 
Non-current liabilities  570       1,054 
 
              1,054      1,501 
              ???????     ???????

The terms and conditions of outstanding loans are as follows: 

31 December 2023                   31 December 2022 
       Nominal interest rate     Date of    Face value    Carrying    Face value    Carrying 
                      maturity            amount             amount 
                             GBP'000      GBP'000     GBP'000      GBP'000 
       The higher of 8% p.a. and the 
CBILS loan  monthly average Sterling Over 1 January 
       Night Index Average ("SONIA") 2026     1,054      1,054     1,501      1,501 
       plus 6.0% 
 
 
Total interest-bearing liabilities            1,054      1,054     1,501      1,501 
 
                             ???????     ???????    ???????     ???????

Liabilities arising from financing activities 

Lease liabilities CBILS 
                GBP'000       GBP'000 
 
Balance at 1 January 2023   353        1,501 
Cash flows 
Repayment of borrowings    -         (447) 
Lease payments         (172)       - 
Non-cash changes*       (5)        - 
Balance at 31 December 2023  176        1,054

*This balance includes GBP10,000 early settlement discount, less GBP5,000 adjustment of opening liability from updated NPV's (2022: GBP60,000 new leases entered to in the year). The leases liabilities relate to capital amounts only. 25. Share options

On 19 August 2021, the Company granted 550,000 of share options to various key management personnel under the Enterprise Management Incentive ("EMI") Share options. On 16 December 2021, the Company granted 250,000 of share options to a new key management employee under the Enterprise Management Incentive ("EMI") Share options. Vesting conditions are detailed in the Remuneration Committee report.

On 7 November 2022, the Company granted 22,499,978 warrants to shareholders who participated in the new share issue of the same date. The warrants entitle the holder to be issued with one share for every warrant held at a price of 12p per share.

An option-holder has no voting or dividend rights in the Company before the exercise of a share option.

Set out below are summaries of options granted under the plan: 

31 December 2023                 31 December 2022 
           Weighted average exercise price per   Number of Weighted average exercise price per   Number of 
           share option              options  share option              options 
 
At 1 January /1   GBP0.46                  1,110,900 GBP0.51                  1,810,900 
April 
Cancelled during the GBP0.58                  (350,000) GBP0.58                  (700,000) 
year 
 
At 31 December    GBP0.40                  760,900  GBP0.46                  1,110,900 
           ???????                 ???????  ???????                 ???????

260,900 share options are vested (2022: 260,900) and can be exercised.

Set out below are summaries of warrants granted: 

31 December 2023                31 December 2022 
           Weighted average exercise price per  Number of  Weighted average exercise price per  Number of 
           warrant                warrants  warrant                warrants 
 
At 1 January / 1   GBP0.13                 22,819,978 GBP0.50                 320,000 
April 
 
           -                   -      GBP0.12                 22,499,978 
Granted during the 
year 
Lapsed during the   GBP0.50                 (320,000) 
year 
 
At 31 December / 31  GBP0.12                 22,499,978 GBP0.13                 22,819,978 
March 
          ???????        ???????         ???????         ???????

The remaining weighted average contractual life of the share options and warrants at 31 December 2023 is 2.31 years and 0.82 years respectively with the weighted average exercise price being GBP0.40 for share options and GBP0.12 for warrants. No options were exercised in the period to 31 December 2022 or to 31 December 2023. 26. Commitments and contingencies

Capital commitments

There were no capital commitments at 31 December 2023 and 31 December 2022.

Contingencies

There were no contingent liabilities at 31 December 2023 and 31 December 2022. 27. Financial instruments 

Financial assets   Demand and less than 3 From 3 to 12  From 12 months to 2 From 2 to 5  More than 5  Total 
           months         months     years        years     years 
           GBP'000          GBP'000      GBP'000        GBP'000     GBP'000     GBP'000 
 
Trade and other    573           -        -          -       -       573 
receivables 
Cash and cash     2,337          -        -          -       -       2,337 
equivalents 
 
31 December 2022   2,910          -        -          -       -       2,910 
 
Trade and other    1,299          -        -          -       -       1,299 
receivables 
Cash and cash     316           -        -          -       -       316 
equivalents 
 
31 December 2023   1,615          -        -          -       -       1,615 
 
Financial      Demand and less than 3  From 3 to 12  From 12 months to 2 From 2 to 5  More than 5  Total 
liabilities     months          months     years        years     years 
          GBP'000          GBP'000      GBP'000        GBP'000     GBP'000     GBP'000 
Trade and other   479           -        24          -       -       503 
payables 
Loans        108           339       484         570              1,501 
Leases       42            131       130         50              353 
 
31 December 2022  629           470       638         620      -       2,357 
 
Trade and other   661           -        -          -       -       661 
payables 
Loans        117           367       570         -               1,054 
Leases       37            97       42          -               176 
 
31 December 2023  815           464       612         -       -       1,891

The maturity gap analysis on the Group's financial assets and liabilities is as follows: 

Liquidity gap    Demand and less than 3  From 3 to 12   From 12 months to 2 From 2 to 5  More than 5  Total 
          months          months      years        years     years 
          GBP'000           GBP'000     GBP'000 GBP'000              GBP'000     GBP'000 
 
As at 31 December  2,281           (470)     (638) (620)              -       553 
2022 
 
As at 31 December  803            (464)     (612) -                -       (273) 
2023 
 28. Financial risk management

The Group's activities expose it to a variety of financial risks: interest rate risk, liquidity risk, market risk, currency risk and credit risk. Risk management is carried out by the board of directors. The Group uses financial instruments to provide flexibility regarding its working capital requirements and to enable it to manage specific financial risks to which it is exposed.

The Group finances its operations through a mixture of equity finance, cash, loans and liquid resources and various items such as trade debtors and trade creditors which arise directly from the Group's operations. a. Interest rate risk

Interest rate risk is the risk that the fair value of future cash flows associated with the instrument will fluctuate due to changes in market interest rates.

Interest bearing assets including cash and cash equivalents are considered to be short-term liquid assets. It is the Group's policy to settle trade payables within the credit terms allowed and the Group does therefore not incur interest on overdue balances.

The Group has external borrowings linked to SONIA but capped until SONIA exceeds 2%; the Group is now therefore exposed to interest rate risk with SONIA at 5.19% at 31 December 2023. The Group is able to place surplus cash reserves on short-term deposit to help offset the SONIA increase risk. The principal impact to the Group is the result of interest-bearing loans and cash including cash equivalent balances held as set out below: 

31 December 2023          31 December 2022 
              Fixed rate Floating rate Total   Fixed rate Floating rate Total 
              GBP'000   GBP'000     GBP'000   GBP'000   GBP'000     GBP'000 
Cash at bank and in hand  -     316      316    -     2,337     2,337 
Interest bearing loans   -     (1,054)    (1,054)  -     (1,501)    (1,501) 
 
Total           -     (738)     (738)   -     836      836 
              ????    ?????     ????   ????    ?????     ???? b. Liquidity risk

Liquidity risk is the risk that the Group will encounter difficulties in meeting obligations associated with financial liabilities. Liquidity risk arises from the repayment demands of the Group's lenders.

The Group manages all of its external bank relations centrally. Any material change to the Group's principal banking facility requires approval by the Board. The cash requirements of the Group are forecasted by the Board annually. The Group is dependent on any external borrowings through it's CBILs facility.

At the reporting date the Group was cash positive.

The following tables set out the maturity profile of the Group's non-derivative financial liabilities, based on undiscounted contractual cash outflows, as at the following dates: 

31 December 2023 31 December 2022 
               GBP'000      GBP'000 
Trade and other payables 
Less than 3 months      661       479 
1 - 5 years                  24 
Other financial liabilities 
Less than 3 months      154       - 
4 months - 1 year       464       13 
1 - 5 years          612       1,841 
 
Total             1,891      2,357 
 
               ???????     ??????? 
 
 c. Capital risk management

The Group reviews its forecast capital requirements on a half-yearly basis to ensure that entities in the Group will be able to continue as a going concern while maximising the return to stakeholders. It is the current strategy of the Group to finance its activities from existing equity and reserves as well as additional financing where appropriate and by the issue of new equity as required.

The capital structure of the Group consists of equity attributable to equity holders, comprising issued share capital, share premium, other reserves and retained earnings as disclosed in notes 19 to 20 and the statement of changes in equity. Total equity attributable to the equity holders of the parent company was GBP5,275,000 at 31 December 2023 (31 December 2022: GBP6,346,000). The Group is not subject to externally imposed capital requirements. d. Credit risk management

Credit risk is the risk that a counterparty to a financial instrument will fail to discharge an obligation or commitment that it has entered into with the Group and the risk that any debtors of the Group may default on amounts due to the Group. The Group's principal financial assets are trade receivables, other debtors and cash equivalents. The Group has a policy of only dealing with credit worthy counterparties which is assessed through credit checks and trade references. The Group had GBP1,167,000 of trade receivables at the period end (2022: GBP377,000). The Group's exposure to credit risk is influenced mainly by the individual characteristics of each customer or counterparty. However, management also considers the factors that may influence the credit risk of its customer or counterparty base, including the default risk associated with the industry and country in which the customer or counterparty operates. Receivable balances are monitored on an ongoing basis with the result that the Group's exposure to bad debts is not significant. All trade receivables are ultimately overseen by the director responsible for finance and are managed on a day-to-day basis by the finance team. Credit limits are set as deemed appropriate for the customer. The maximum exposure to credit risk in relation to cash and cash equivalents is the carrying value at the statement of financial position date. e. Currency risk

The Group has limited exposure to currency risk on sales and purchases that are denominated in a currency other than the respective functional currency of the Group. The risk is in respect of United States Dollars, Euros and Chilean Pesos. Transactions outside these currencies are limited.

The Group may use forward exchange contracts as an economic hedge against currency risk, where cash flow can be judged with reasonable certainty. Foreign exchange swaps and options may be used to hedge foreign currency receipts in the event that the timing of the receipt is less certain. There were no open forward contracts as at 31 December 2023 or at 31 December 2022 and the Group did not enter into any such contracts during 2023 nor 2022.

The summary quantitative data about the Group's exposure to currency risk is as follows: 

31 December 2023    31 December 2022 
             GBP  CLP  USD EUR Total GBP  CLP  USD AUD EUR  Total 
             GBP'000 GBP'000 GBP000 GBP000 GBP'000 GBP'000 GBP'000 GBP000 GBP000 GBP000 GBP'000 
Cash at bank and in hand 254  12  18  32  316  2,279 58  -  -  2,337 2,279 
Trade receivables    1,050 5   60  52  1,167 261  16  89  11  377  261 
Trade payables      (335) (1)  (14) (1) (351) (281) (16) (8) -  (305) (281) 
 
Total          969  16  64  83  1,132 2,259 58  81  11  2,409 2,259 
             ???  ???  ???? ??? ???  ???  ???  ???? ??? ???  ??? 
 f. Sensitivity analysis to movement in exchange rates

Given the insignificant asset balances in foreign currency, the exposure to a change in exchange rate is negligible. g. Offsetting financial assets and financial liabilities

The Group has not presented any of its financial assets and financial liabilities on a net basis and no master netting arrangements are in place. 29. Related party transactions

Transactions with directors and companies controlled by directors

The following transactions with directors and companies controlled by directors of the Company were recorded, including VAT, during the year: 

31 December  31 December 
                                             2023      2022 
                                             GBP'000     GBP'000 
 
 
Charges incurred during the year by OTAQ Group Limited: 
Falanx Cyber Defence Limited - a company controlled by a director who resigned during the 
previous year 
For goods and services provided                              6       3

There were no outstanding balances between the Group and related parties at 31 December 2023 or 31 December 2022.

Balances and transactions between the Company and its subsidiaries are eliminated on consolidation and are not disclosed in this Note. There are no differences between directors and the key management personnel as they are considered to be the same. 30. Post balance sheet events

The Group has conditionally raised GBP1.7m by way of Placing Convertible Loan notes as disclosed in the circular dated 26 June 2024 providing the funding to allow the Group to continue its product development as well as providing working capital required until the forecasted growth makes the Group cash generative. A broker option to raise up to a further GBP1m Broker Option Convertible Loan Notes has also been agreed.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     GB00BK6JQ137 
Category Code: FR 
TIDM:     OTAQ 
LEI Code:   213800CZGMYB5XTUXJ52 
Sequence No.: 331073 
EQS News ID:  1936193 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1936193&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 01, 2024 02:01 ET (06:01 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
