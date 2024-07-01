Nasdaq Helsinki welcomes Kalmar after a partial demerger

1 Jul 2024, Helsinki - Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announces that trading in Kalmar Corporation (ticker: KALMAR) class B shares will commence today on Nasdaq Helsinki Main Market. Kalmar is a large cap company within the Industrials sector. Kalmar is the 18th company to be admitted to trading on Nasdaq's Nordic markets* in 2024, and it represents the second listing on Nasdaq Helsinki this year. Cargotec (ticker: CGCBV) announced on 1 February 2024 the approval of a demerger plan according to which all assets, debts and liabilities of Cargotec relating to the Kalmar business area or mainly serving the Kalmar business area shall be transferred without a liquidation procedure to a new Kalmar Corporation. The Annual General Meeting of Cargotec held on 30 May 2024 resolved on the Demerger in accordance with the Demerger Plan. Kalmar is moving goods in critical supply chains around the world, with the vision to be the forerunner in sustainable material handling equipment and services. Through the portfolio of efficient and decarbonised equipment, extensive service offering, and deep-rooted industry expertise, Kalmar focuses on helping customers meet their sustainability and productivity targets. By continuously supporting customers around the world as they are developing their operations towards safe, decarbonised and efficient supply chains, Kalmar strives to be the customers' preferred partner in all their heavy material handling needs. "Today marks an important day for Kalmar as we officially become a standalone publicly listed company. The primary goal throughout the demerger process has been to enhance shareholder value, enabling the pursuit of sustainable and profitable growth opportunities. The company has placed a strong emphasis on ensuring uninterrupted business operations and upholding its unwavering dedication to its customers. This milestone has been reached successfully, while simultaneously developing the essential capabilities required of a listed company. Our promise of 'Making every move count' has never seemed more relevant. I look forward to this new journey with all of Kalmars stakeholders," comments Sami Niiranen, President & CEO of Kalmar. "We are pleased to welcome Kalmar to Nasdaq Helsinki after the partial demerger," says Henrik Husman, President of Nasdaq Helsinki. "Kalmar, now operating as an independent entity, presents investors with a unique opportunity to invest in sustainable material handling and services company. We look forward to supporting them in the next stages of their journey as a Nasdaq-listed company." *Main markets and Nasdaq First North Growth Market at Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland, Nasdaq Stockholm and Nasdaq Baltic markets. About Nasdaq Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a leading global technology company serving corporate clients, investment managers, banks, brokers, and exchange operators as they navigate and interact with the global capital markets and the broader financial system. We aspire to deliver world-leading platforms that improve the liquidity, transparency, and integrity of the global economy. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software, exchange capabilities, and client-centric services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions, and career opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on X @Nasdaq, or at www.nasdaq.com. MEDIA CONTACT: Maarit Bystedt tel. +358 (0)9 6166 7274 maarit.bystedt@nasdaq.com