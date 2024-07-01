Anzeige
GlobeNewswire
01.07.2024 08:34 Uhr
134 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Helsinki welcomes Kalmar after a partial demerger

1 Jul 2024, Helsinki - Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announces that trading in Kalmar
Corporation (ticker: KALMAR) class B shares will commence today on Nasdaq
Helsinki Main Market. Kalmar is a large cap company within the Industrials
sector. Kalmar is the 18th company to be admitted to trading on Nasdaq's Nordic
markets* in 2024, and it represents the second listing on Nasdaq Helsinki this
year. 

Cargotec (ticker: CGCBV) announced on 1 February 2024 the approval of a
demerger plan according to which all assets, debts and liabilities of Cargotec
relating to the Kalmar business area or mainly serving the Kalmar business area
shall be transferred without a liquidation procedure to a new Kalmar
Corporation. The Annual General Meeting of Cargotec held on 30 May 2024
resolved on the Demerger in accordance with the Demerger Plan. 

Kalmar is moving goods in critical supply chains around the world, with the
vision to be the forerunner in sustainable material handling equipment and
services. Through the portfolio of efficient and decarbonised equipment,
extensive service offering, and deep-rooted industry expertise, Kalmar focuses
on helping customers meet their sustainability and productivity targets. By
continuously supporting customers around the world as they are developing their
operations towards safe, decarbonised and efficient supply chains, Kalmar
strives to be the customers' preferred partner in all their heavy material
handling needs. 

"Today marks an important day for Kalmar as we officially become a standalone
publicly listed company. The primary goal throughout the demerger process has
been to enhance shareholder value, enabling the pursuit of sustainable and
profitable growth opportunities. The company has placed a strong emphasis on
ensuring uninterrupted business operations and upholding its unwavering
dedication to its customers. This milestone has been reached successfully,
while simultaneously developing the essential capabilities required of a listed
company. Our promise of 'Making every move count' has never seemed more
relevant. I look forward to this new journey with all of Kalmars stakeholders,"
comments Sami Niiranen, President & CEO of Kalmar. 

"We are pleased to welcome Kalmar to Nasdaq Helsinki after the partial
demerger," says Henrik Husman, President of Nasdaq Helsinki. "Kalmar, now
operating as an independent entity, presents investors with a unique
opportunity to invest in sustainable material handling and services company. We
look forward to supporting them in the next stages of their journey as a
Nasdaq-listed company." 

*Main markets and Nasdaq First North Growth Market at Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq
Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland, Nasdaq Stockholm and Nasdaq Baltic markets. 

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a leading global technology company serving corporate
clients, investment managers, banks, brokers, and exchange operators as they
navigate and interact with the global capital markets and the broader financial
system. We aspire to deliver world-leading platforms that improve the
liquidity, transparency, and integrity of the global economy. Our diverse
offering of data, analytics, software, exchange capabilities, and
client-centric services enables clients to optimize and execute their business
vision with confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions,
and career opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on X @Nasdaq, or at
www.nasdaq.com. 

MEDIA CONTACT:
Maarit Bystedt
tel. +358 (0)9 6166 7274
maarit.bystedt@nasdaq.com
