Road Town, British Virgin Islands--(Newsfile Corp. - July 1, 2024) - In a significant move for cryptocurrency and mobile technology enthusiasts, LBank Exchange, a premier global digital asset trading platform, has announced the listing of SEKAI (M) on July 2, 2024. Users of LBank Exchange can brace themselves for the M/USDT trading pair, which will go live at 8:00 UTC on the slated date.





SEKAI (M) integrates ART, blockchain, NFT platforms, and advertising systems to aim for sustainable social contributions and potential wealth redistribution, and aiming to empower artists and the healthy growth of children.

Introducing SEKAI: Empowering artists and fostering children's growth through blockchain technology

LBank Exchange is thrilled to announce the upcoming listing of SEKAI (M), a revolutionary initiative that integrates ART, blockchain, NFT platforms, and advertising systems to potentially achieve sustainable social contributions and wealth redistribution. By leveraging the power of decentralized technologies, SEKAI empowers artists and creators to explore new potential income streams while providing advertisers with effective tools to reach their target audiences. This innovative approach aims to enhance the creative economy but also ensures transparency and reliability in all transactions, preventing data tampering and fraud.

A key focus of SEKAI is to invest in the future of children by promoting potential equitable wealth distribution and sustainable social contributions. The project aims to create an environment where children can thrive, with the SEKAI Token enhancing possible accessibility to education, welfare, and cultural activities. By supporting donations to communities in need and facilitating payments for educational programs and cultural events, SEKAI aims to foster societal development towards a brighter and more inclusive future.

Ultimately, SEKAI aspires to go beyond being just a currency. It aims to establish international welfare standards and build a supportive global community dedicated to children's welfare and development. By participating in the SEKAI project, individuals and organizations contribute to offering hope and potential to the next generation, actively working towards a better world where every child can freely participate in educational and cultural activities.

About M Token

Based on ERC20, M has a total supply of 561.3 million (i.e. 561,300,000). M Token distribution is as follows: 5% for private sale, 20% for the team, 20% for marketing, 40% for development costs, and 15% for IDO sale.The M token is poised for its debut on LBank Exchange at 8:00 UTC on July 2, 2024. Investors who are interested in M can easily buy and sell on LBank Exchange after that time.

Learn More about M Token:

Official Website: https://www.sekai5613.com/

Contract: https://etherscan.io/token/0xA211767724D8b512d2FFe8dE51B58c303DDDd08f

Twitter: https://x.com/5613Sekai

About LBank

LBank is one of the top crypto exchanges, established in 2015.

Start Trading Now: lbank.com

