EDF Renewables Ireland solar farms will power Circle K's 168 locations in Ireland, including the convenience chain's electric-vehicle charging network, from October 2024. EDF Renewables Ireland and Circle K have signed a corporate power purchase agreement (cPPA) through 2036. Under the terms of the cPPA, three EDF Renewables Ireland solar farms in Wexford and Kilkenny will power all of Circle K's 168 sites in the country from October 2024. With a combined capacity of 17 MW, Blusheens, Coolroe and Curraghmartin Solar Farms were among Ireland's first operational solar farms when they were energized ...

