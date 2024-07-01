Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 01.07.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 684 internationalen Medien
Montags-Kursfeuerwerk! dynaCERT Aktie auf dem Weg zur Ver-10-fachung
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3DSL8 | ISIN: CA01626P1484 | Ticker-Symbol: CJA1
Tradegate
01.07.24
08:49 Uhr
52,04 Euro
-0,34
-0,65 %
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
S&P/TSX 60
1-Jahres-Chart
ALIMENTATION COUCHE-TARD INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ALIMENTATION COUCHE-TARD INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
51,9852,5209:14
51,9652,5409:06
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
ALIMENTATION COUCHE-TARD
ALIMENTATION COUCHE-TARD INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ALIMENTATION COUCHE-TARD INC52,04-0,65 %
ELECTRICITE DE FRANCE--
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.