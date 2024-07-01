Using a surrogate model for finite element analysis, the scientists have designed an aluminum frame for bifacial modules that reportedly minimizes deflection and production costs, without adding too much weight. Deflection can lead to cracking or delamination of ribbons inside the module, resulting in an increase number of damaged cells. Scientists from South Korea's Korea Institute of Industrial Technology have developed a deep-learning surrogate model for optimizing module aluminum (Al) frames used in glass-glass bifacial photovoltaic panels. The scientists said that due to the increasing size ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...