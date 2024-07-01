Deutsche Telekom Selects LotusFlare for its Magenta API Capability Exposure (MACE) Platform

LotusFlare DNO Cloud will power the MACE Service Enablement Platform (SEP) to support the monetization of APIs.

SANTA CLARA, Calif., July 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- LotusFlare, Inc. announced today that it has signed an agreement with Deutsche Telekom to provide the underpinning platform for the advancement of Deutsche Telekom's API capability for its Group companies. Deutsche Telekom will employ LotusFlare DNO Cloud as the cloud-native commerce and monetization engine to enable the onboarding of developers, publication of API products, their purchase, metering, and billing.

The partnership will enable Deutsche Telekom to deploy advanced monetization capabilities for the MagentaBusiness API service. This will allow developers and business customers to embed communication functions like video, voice, messaging and other capabilities into their products, applications, and workflows. MagentaBusiness APIs will lower the barriers to entry for network APIs and make the service available to small and medium enterprises as well as large corporate customers.

LotusFlare is an active participant in the GSMA Open Gateway, TMForum Open API (operator API), and the CAMARA Project, positioning itself at the cutting edge of assisting communications service providers (CSPs) to monetize their 5G networks through API exposure. The LotusFlare DNO Cloud as an API marketplace offers CSPs dynamic go-to-market channels, delivers a top-tier developer experience, and supports versatile monetization options.

"With Deutsche Telekom's MagentaBusiness API service we are exposing our network capabilities for customers and developers to create new ways to generate value for their business," said Peter Arbitter, Senior Vice President of MagentaBusiness API (MACE), Deutsche Telekom. "LotusFlare's advanced monetization engine is allowing us to make the experience seamless for developers through simple self-service access and payment."

"We are delighted to be chosen by Deutsche Telekom as the technology partner for API monetization. Deutsche Telekom's new Service Enablement Platform (SEP) will accelerate its market-leading position in the API economy," said Sam Gadodia, CEO and Co-Founder of LotusFlare. "LotusFlare is proud to partner with Deutsche Telekom and looks forward to continuing to simplify technology and customer experience."

About LotusFlare

Based in the heart of Silicon Valley, LotusFlare's mission is to design, build and continuously advance a digital commerce and monetization platform that simplifies technology and customer experience to deliver valuable outcomes to enterprises. Developed from "customer experience down", LotusFlare DNO Cloud is a cloud-native business support system (BSS) for communications and media services providers, helping them achieve valuable outcomes, including the launch of new digital brands, creation of marketplaces to monetize APIs and 5G network assets, delivery of eSIM customer experience, the rollout of new digital fiber business and simplification of virtual network services.

LotusFlare serves T-Mobile, Globe Telecom, A1 Group, Deutsche Telekom, Singtel, CelcomDigi, Digicel and other leading communications and media services providers. LotusFlare is the creator of Nomad, the innovative connectivity marketplace for international travelers powered by eSIM.

