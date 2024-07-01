Observation status of ELMO Rent supplemented with additional reason

Tallinn, Estonia, 2024-07-01 09:00 CEST -- Nasdaq Tallinn decided on July 1, 2024 to apply an additional reason for applied observation status to ELMO Rent shares (ELMO, ISIN code: EE3100075888) based on the section 40.2.2.3. of First North Rules. Observation status will be supplemented due to the fact that ELMO Rent has not published its audited annual financial report for 2023 within 6 months from the end of the reporting period. The observation statuses applied to the company on April 1, 2024 and November 20, 2023 are also still in force. Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +372 640 8800 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.