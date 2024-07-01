Anzeige
Montag, 01.07.2024
Montags-Kursfeuerwerk! dynaCERT Aktie auf dem Weg zur Ver-10-fachung
WKN: A3CTN8 | ISIN: EE3100075888 | Ticker-Symbol:
Lang & Schwarz
01.07.24
09:18 Uhr
0,285 Euro
-0,001
-0,18 %
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
OSTEUROPA
1-Jahres-Chart
ELMO RENT AS Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ELMO RENT AS 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,2840,28509:18
GlobeNewswire
01.07.2024 09:10 Uhr
62 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Observation status of ELMO Rent supplemented with additional reason

Tallinn, Estonia, 2024-07-01 09:00 CEST --


Nasdaq Tallinn decided on July 1, 2024 to apply an additional reason for
applied observation status to ELMO Rent shares (ELMO, ISIN code: EE3100075888)
based on the section 40.2.2.3. of First North Rules. 

Observation status will be supplemented due to the fact that ELMO Rent has not
published its audited annual financial report for 2023 within 6 months from the
end of the reporting period. 

The observation statuses applied to the company on April 1, 2024 and November
20, 2023 are also still in force. 



Nasdaq Baltic
Issuer Services
+372 640 8800
www.nasdaqbaltic.com



Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative
markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e.
Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.
© 2024 GlobeNewswire
