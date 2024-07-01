Keller Group Plc - Blocklisting - Interim Review
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, July 01
BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN
Information provided on this form must be typed or printed electronically and provided to an ris.
(Note: Italicised termshave the same meaning as given in the Listing Rules.)
Date: 1 July 2024
|Name of applicant:
|Keller Group plc
|Name of scheme:
|Keller Group plc Performance Share Plan
|Period of return:
|From:
|01/01/2024
|To:
|30/06/2024
|Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return:
|371,500 ordinary 10p shares
|Plus:The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for):
|Nil
|Less:Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G):
|Nil
|Equals:Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period:
|371,500
|Name of contact:
|Jamie Dearsley, Company Secretarial Assistant
|Telephone number of contact:
|+44(0)207 616 7575
|LEI number:
|549300QO4MBL43UHSN10
|Classification:
|3.1 Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State