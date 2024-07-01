Keller Group Plc - Blocklisting - Interim Review

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, July 01

BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN

Date: 1 July 2024

Name of applicant: Keller Group plc Name of scheme: Keller Group plc Performance Share Plan Period of return: From: 01/01/2024 To: 30/06/2024 Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return: 371,500 ordinary 10p shares Plus: The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for): Nil Less: Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G): Nil Equals: Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period: 371,500