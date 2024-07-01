Acomo N.V.: Acomo acquires Nuts and Dried food business from Caldic expanding the Group's footprint in Northern Europe

ACOMO N.V., the Euronext Amsterdam-listed diversified, plant-based food ingredients Group, announces that it reached agreement with Caldic on the acquisition of the Caldic Food Service and Retail nuts and dried fruit business in Northern Europe. The intended acquisition by Acomo will further strengthen the group's Spices & Nuts segment and establish a stepping stone in the European Nordic markets. No further financial details on the transaction will be disclosed.The announcement of the intended acquisition is in line with Acomo's strategy outline as presented at the AGM held on 26 April 2024, which specified, amongst others, that further new investments in the highly profitable Spices & Nuts segment are at the top of the Group's agenda.The acquisition encompasses Caldic Food Service and Retail (FSR) that operates an office, and a process and production facility in Malmö, Sweden. The company is mainly active in Denmark, Sweden, Norway, Finland and Germany, and supplies a wide range of nuts, seeds, kernels, dried fruits, pulses and marzipan to wholesale and retail customers, the food industry and the Out-of-Home market. It successfully runs its own widely renowned retail brand, Naturens Energi, and also produces high quality (almond-based) marzipan.Allard Goldschmeding, CEO of Acomo said: "This bolt-on acquisition allows us to establish local presence in the Nordic markets. Commercial Director Patrick Wibroe and his team will undoubtedly give a significant impulse to the projected growth of our Spices & Nuts segment. The combination of trading and new value-added services such as customer concept packing, roasting and producing is a proven approach to reinforcing our position in the supply chains we are active in, enabling us to provide answers to growing customer demand."Gustav Larsson, Managing Director Caldic Nordics: "We are happy to have found a new home for the Food Service and Retail team. At Acomo, with a longstanding track record in trading and distributing food products and ingredients, our dried fruits and nuts business can flourish and our colleagues who join them will have the opportunity to advance their careers in a company where this segment is central to the strategy. With this agreement, our customers are assured of continuity in the supply of the products and the brands they value, but as part of Delinuts' innovative offering. Upon completion of the agreement, we will work with Acomo to ensure an uninterrupted supply while we transfer the production, products and brands to Delinuts."After the closing of the transaction, Caldic Food Service and Retail (FSR) will be renamed to "Delinuts Nordics" and jointly operate with Delinuts Netherlands to further explore new markets and opportunities.Sander van Ooij, Managing Director Delinuts: "Both companies have a huge growth potential. We will be able to leverage the respective portfolios because they are complementary, not only in terms of sourcing and knowledge, but also as far as product range, sales channels and geographical distribution are concerned. This allows us to launch new and distinctive product/market combinations and service offerings."Patrick Wibroe, Commercial Director of Caldic Food Service & Retail (FSR) "We are excited to become part of the Dutch-listed Acomo Group. Acomo is a renowned player in the market and committed to further grow the nuts business. We are grateful to Caldic Nordics and Caldic Europe for the strong support over the years that has enabled us to successfully develop our business. We firmly believe this is the right moment to join Acomo to further strengthen our position in the Nordics, and extend our portfolio with many new products in line with our strategy and core products, which will be of great value for our customers. We look forward to partnering with them and Delinuts Netherlands to continue providing tailored solutions to our customers that help strengthen their credentials with end consumers."The intended acquisition is subject to customary closing conditions, including Swedish Foreign Direct Investment ("FDI") approval, and is expected to close in Q3 of 2024.ACOMO N.V.Mr A.W. GoldschmedingWTC, Beursplein 373011 AA RotterdamThe Netherlandsinfo@acomo.nlTel. +31 10 4051195www.acomo.nl