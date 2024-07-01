LEMONADE Lemonica Inc.: LEMONADE by Lemonica: Grand Opening and Exclusive Tasting Event in London

KANAZAWA, Japan, July 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- LEMONADE Lemonica Inc., Japan's premier lemonade brand, announced the grand opening of its first store in the UK and Europe at Westfield Stratford, a shopping center in London. This milestone marks its debut on the European stage, bringing its trusted, innovative lemonade concept to London and offering a refreshing twist on a beloved classic.

Grand Opening Celebration

The store opened its doors at Westfield Stratford on June 28, 2024, making a significant entry into the European market. This flagship store represents the first step in the company's international expansion, bringing its unique blend of tradition and innovation to London.

Image1:

https://cdn.kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M108237/202406242636/_prw_PI12fl_P4YJxIwJ.jpg

Exclusive Tasting Event

To celebrate the grand opening, the company is hosting a special tasting event for press and influencers from July 1 to the end of July. This event offers a perfect opportunity to taste, photograph, and learn about the brand's commitment to quality and sustainability.

Event Details:

Dates: July 1 - July 31, 2024

Location: Westfield Stratford, 1st Floor, 157 Montfichet Rd., London E20 1EJ

Hours: Monday to Friday, 10:00 AM to 9:00 PM; Saturday, 9:00 AM to 9:00 PM; Sunday, 12:00 PM to 6:00 PM

How to Participate: Participants in the tasting event should contact the company via Instagram DM, email, or phone to schedule their visit. They are requested to provide their company name, contact person, and date of visit, as well as the menu items they are interested in trying. Additionally, they may indicate if they need photos or interviews. This will help the company ensure a smooth and tailored experience for them.

Highlighted Menu Items

While the store offers a diverse menu, here are two standout items customers must try:

Fizzy Lemonade (Medium size: GBP 3.60, Large size: GBP 4.20): A sparkling version of the company's original lemonade, providing a fizzy burst of freshness. This refreshing drink combines the perfect balance of tart and sweet, enhanced with a delightful effervescence. It's the ideal choice for those looking to quench their thirst with a bit of sparkle.

Matcha Lemonade (Medium size: GBP 5.20, Large size: GBP 5.90): A unique blend of Japanese matcha and the company's signature lemonade. This specialty drink offers a harmonious fusion of earthy matcha flavors and the zesty freshness of lemonade. Rich in antioxidants, the Matcha Lemonade is both a tasty and health-conscious choice.

Customizable Drinks

All the drink menus can be customized at the counter to suit individual preferences. Customers can request adjustments such as extra sweetness, reduced sweetness, less ice, or no ice at all. Freshly squeezed lemon can also be added. Additionally, this location offers the unique option of adding fresh fruits to any drink, providing a personalized and refreshing experience.

Image2:

https://cdn.kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M108237/202406242636/_prw_PI19fl_K7WQO76A.png

Unique Dessert Sandwiches

The store's sandwiches are not any typical savory offerings. Instead, it presents dessert-style sandwiches featuring fresh strawberries and abundant fresh cream, akin to a shortcake. It offers two delightful variations: one with normal whipped cream and another with matcha-flavored cream. These soft, cake-like sandwiches are incredibly popular in Japan and are now being introduced to London.

Menu: https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/attach/202406242636-O1-7rL357n2.pdf

Collaborating with Natasha Zinko

The company also announced a collaboration with renowned Ukrainian fashion designer Natasha Zinko. Two years ago, the company collaborated on a photoshoot that merged her bold, colorful fashion with its vibrant lemonade. The result is a series of stunning images that capture the essence of both brands.

Image3:

https://cdn.kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M108237/202406242636/_prw_PI1fl_O6q84sXo.png

Natasha Zinko's Comment:

"This lemonade is absolutely fantastic! It's the perfect blend of sweetness and tartness, making it incredibly refreshing. Everyone who tries it - loves it!"

Environmental Commitment

At LEMONADE by Lemonica, the company is dedicated to sustainability. Its production process includes handcrafting and cleaning all raw materials, and it upcycles lemon peels into jams and confections to minimize food waste. This innovative approach to upcycling not only reduces its environmental footprint but also turns potential waste into delicious products, demonstrating its commitment to responsible practices and zero food waste.

A Hundred Years in Every Glass

The delicious recipe of its lemonade has a heartfelt origin. The founder discovered the recipe among his grandmother's belongings, a treasured memory of the traditional Japanese drinks she made in their rural hometown. These drinks, often made from naturally extracted syrups without any additives, provided the perfect inspiration. The discovery of this recipe was a deeply emotional moment, connecting him to his heritage and inspiring the creation of LEMONADE by Lemonica.

Image4:

https://cdn.kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M108237/202406242636/_prw_PI9fl_u591sX49.jpg

Community Engagement

Three years ago, the company launched a campaign in a small shop in Soho, London, with a goal of serving 10,000 cups of lemonade to gather feedback and perfect its recipe. The overwhelming support and enthusiasm from the community inspired the company to fulfill its promise of opening a permanent store. Every cup sold brought it closer to its dream, and the stories and smiles of the customers fueled its passion. This grand opening is the culmination of that incredible journey, made possible by the love and support of its community.

Image5:

https://cdn.kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M108237/202406242636/_prw_PI5fl_V0cnm76a.png

Why LEMONADE by Lemonica?

Trusted Quality: With over 100 store openings, including pop-ups and limited-time locations, the brand is synonymous with quality and innovation.

Freshness Guaranteed: All its lemonades are made from freshly squeezed lemons and not from reconstituted concentrate. It uses a specialized, non-heated, non-pressurized juicing process to ensure the purest, most flavorful lemonade.

Health Benefits: Lemons are rich in Vitamin C, known for its immune-boosting and skin-enhancing properties, making the drinks not only delicious but also beneficial for health-conscious individuals.

Image6:

https://cdn.kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M108237/202406242636/_prw_PI18fl_kDdy5Phs.jpg

Franchise Opportunities

In addition to the store launch, the company announced franchise opportunities for entrepreneurs looking to join the LEMONADE by Lemonica family. Its franchise model offers prime locations in commercial facilities, ensuring high foot traffic and visibility. The company provides comprehensive support, including site selection, training, and marketing, to help its franchisees succeed.

For more information, visit LEMONADE by Lemonica's official website and follow its Instagram.

Website: https://www.uk-lemonade-by-lemonica.com

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/lemonade_by_lemonica_uk/

For all the images, visit: https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/release/202406242636?p=images

Come and be a part of the LEMONADE by Lemonica experience.

