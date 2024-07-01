Anzeige
Montag, 01.07.2024
dynaCERT Aktie auf dem Weg zur Ver-10-fachung
WKN: A0MM87 | ISIN: NO0010358484
Frankfurt
01.07.24
09:16 Uhr
0,213 Euro
+0,017
+8,45 %
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
01.07.2024 07:36 Uhr
21 Leser
EMGS reports prefunding for multi-client acquisition in Norway

Electromagnetic Geoservices ASA ("EMGS" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company has entered into a prefunding agreement related to multi-client acquisition in the Barents Sea.

The scope of the survey has not yet been defined but represents a minimum commitment of USD 2.0 million.

The fully prefunded multi-client survey is expected to commence in the third quarter of 2024.


Contact
Anders Eimstad, CFO, +47 948 25 836

This information is published in accordance with the Norwegian Securities Trading Act § 5-12.


About EMGS
EMGS, the marine EM market leader, uses its proprietary electromagnetic (EM) technology to support oil and gas companies in their search for offshore hydrocarbons. EMGS supports each stage in the workflow, from survey design and data acquisition to processing and interpretation. The Company's services enable the integration of EM data with seismic and other geophysical and geological information to give explorationists a clearer and more complete understanding of the subsurface. This improves exploration efficiency and reduces risks and the finding costs per barrel. CSEM technology can also be used to detect the presence of marine mineral deposits (primarily Seabed Massive Sulphides) and EMGS believes that the technology can also be used to estimate the mineral content of such deposits. The Company is undertaking early-stage initiatives to position itself in this future market.


