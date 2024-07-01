Anzeige
Montag, 01.07.2024
Montags-Kursfeuerwerk! dynaCERT Aktie auf dem Weg zur Ver-10-fachung
WKN: A3CS32 | ISIN: DK0061540341 | Ticker-Symbol: 3LUA
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
01.07.2024 08:36 Uhr
Green Hydrogen Systems A/S: Ole Vesterbæk resigns as CFO of Green Hydrogen Systems

Company announcement 14/2024

Ole Vesterbæk resigns as CFO of Green Hydrogen Systems

Kolding, Denmark, 1 July 2024 - Today, Green Hydrogen Systems has received the resignation from Ole Vesterbæk, Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of the company.

The resignation follows Ole Vesterbæk's decision to take on a new position outside Green Hydrogen Systems. Ole Vesterbæk continues as CFO until end of September. The process of finding a new CFO for Green Hydrogen Systems A/S will be initiated immediately.

For more info please contact:

Inge Schaumann, PA, +45 4414 3723, isc@greenhydrogen.dk

Green Hydrogen Systems in brief

Green Hydrogen Systems is a clean technology company and a leading provider of standardised and modular electrolysers for the production of green hydrogen solely based on renewable energy. With its wide range of possible applications, green hydrogen plays a key role in the ongoing fundamental shift in our energy systems towards a net-zero emission society in 2050. As a result, the demand for green hydrogen is surging, requiring a significant scale-up of electrolysis capacity. Founded in 2007 and building on more than 10 years of technology development, Green Hydrogen Systems today has a commercially proven and cost-competitive electrolysis technology endorsed by leading green energy companies.

Source: Green Hydrogen Systems

Ticker: GREENH

Tag: Company announcement


