Green Hydrogen Systems A/S: Ole Vesterbæk resigns as CFO of Green Hydrogen Systems

Company announcement 14/2024

Ole Vesterbæk resigns as CFO of Green Hydrogen Systems

Kolding, Denmark, 1 July 2024 - Today, Green Hydrogen Systems has received the resignation from Ole Vesterbæk, Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of the company.

The resignation follows Ole Vesterbæk's decision to take on a new position outside Green Hydrogen Systems. Ole Vesterbæk continues as CFO until end of September. The process of finding a new CFO for Green Hydrogen Systems A/S will be initiated immediately.

For more info please contact:

Inge Schaumann, PA, +45 4414 3723, isc@greenhydrogen.dk

