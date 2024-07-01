Capgemini SE: Capgemini reinforces its automotive systems engineering capabilities in Germany with the acquisition of Lösch & Partner

Paris, Munich, July 1st, 2024 - Capgemini announces the acquisition of Lösch & Partner to augment its capabilities in application lifecycle management and systems engineering, notably for German automotive manufacturers. The transaction closed on June 28, 2024.

Lösch & Partner is headquartered in Munich. Since its creation in 1984, Lösch & Partner has built-up deep expertise on industry leading tools and processes for application lifecycle management and systems engineering in the automotive industry, establishing it as one of the most experienced and specialist boutique providers in Germany. Capgemini and Lösch & Partner share a number of common clients in the automotive space.

As a strategic business partner to its clients, Capgemini is pioneering intelligent industry - the new era of digital transformation - characterized by a growing convergence of the physical and virtual worlds in terms of products, software, data, and services. The management of applications, throughout their lifecycle, is crucial to the development and maintenance of software-defined products that are driving intelligent industry.

Henrik Ljungström, managing director of Capgemini in Germany, comments "Capgemini is designing, developing and delivering tomorrow's products and services that are both smart and connected. We welcome the Lösch & Partner team to the Group. Their specialist expertise will augment our in-demand services for software-defined products that are at the heart of intelligent industry for automotive players and manufacturers more broadly."

"Lösch & Partner enables the future competitiveness of manufacturing companies via state-of-the-art product development processes, to enable the convergence of software and hardware. This fits perfectly with Capgemini's end to end approach to enabling intelligent industry. Combining our expertise and leveraging the Group's global scale will mean we can better serve the needs of our joint clients," said Nick Dudok, CEO of Lösch & Partner.

