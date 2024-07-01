The World Bank has approved a $1. 5 billion loan to help promote the development of the green hydrogen market and scale up renewable energy penetration in India. From pv magazine India The World Bank has approved the second round of a $1. 5 billion loan to help India push its low-carbon energy development. The funds will help promote a vibrant market for green hydrogen, scale up renewable energy, and stimulate finance for low-carbon energy investments. India, the fastest-growing large economy in the world, is expected to continue expanding rapidly. Decoupling economic growth from emissions growth ...

