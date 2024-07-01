Bangladesh-China Renewable Energy Company (BCRECL) haw commissioned a 68 MW solar plant in Bangladesh. The Bangladesh Power Development Board (BPDB) has agreed to buy electricity from the facility at $0. 102/kWh. Bangladesh-China Renewable Energy Company (BCRECL), a joint venture between Bangladesh's Northwest Power Generation Company Ltd. and China National Machinery Import and Export Corp. , has switched on a 68 MW solar plant in Sirajganj district, central Bangladesh. "The plant is running in full load today and we have started supplying electricity to the grid," said Tanvir Rahman, project ...

