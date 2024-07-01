Storskogen Group AB: Christer Hansson appointed permanent CEO

Storskogen Group AB (publ) ("Storskogen") announces today that Christer Hansson is appointed permanent CEO, after serving as interim CEO since 19 February 2024.

Today, Storskogen's Board of Directors announces that interim CEO Christer Hansson is appointed permanent CEO after a thorough recruitment process conducted throughout the spring.

"During this rigorous recruitment process, we have considered a number of strong candidates for the CEO role. While we knew that Christer would effectively assume the role as interim CEO, we have been particularly impressed by his ability to drive strategically important issues. His leadership has driven the entire organisation to further focus on organic EBITA growth, improved profitability and cash flow, which supports our belief that he is the best candidate to lead Storskogen in its next exciting chapter", says Annette Brodin Rampe, Chairman of the Board.

Christer Hansson, who was appointed interim CEO in connection with Daniel Kaplan's departure on 19 February, has been with Storskogen since 2016, most recently as EVP Head of Business Area Trade. He also has experience as Country Manager and Nordic Service and Solutions Director at Dustin AB.

"I accepted the role as interim CEO with great humility and enthusiasm, and have dedicated significant time to getting to know the business units I was less familiar with in my previous role. This deeper understanding of their specific opportunities and challenges has allowed me to ensure a unified focus on our strategic priorities and organic growth. I see an amazing potential in Storskogen, and I am grateful for the Board's trust in me to lead the company into its next phase", says Christer Hansson, CEO of Storskogen.

In connection with Christer Hansson's permanent appointment, Åsa Murphy is named EVP Head of Business Area Trade, after serving as interim in this role since Hansson's initial appointment as interim CEO. Åsa Murphy brings a wealth of experience from leading positions in the tech and e-commerce industry, including Managing Director for Bookatable in the Nordics and the DACH region, a marketplace for restaurant bookings, and Director of Expedia in the Nordics, one of the world's largest travel marketplaces.

About Storskogen

Storskogen is an international group of businesses across trade, industry and services. As a long-term owner, we are positioned to identify, acquire, and develop market leaders with sustainable business models. Storskogen creates value by providing access to capital and strategic direction combined with active governance and a decentralised operational model. Storskogen has approximately 12,000 employees, net sales of SEK 35 billion (LTM) across a diversified group of businesses and is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.