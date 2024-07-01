Nasdaq Stockholm AB: LISTING OF ETN ISSUED ISSUED BY VIRTUNE AB (PUBL)

Nasdaq Stockholm has decided to list one ETN issued by Virtune AB (Publ) with effect from July 2, 2024. The instrument will be listed on the STO Exchange Traded Notes segment. ISIN Orderbook ID -------------------------- SE0021486156 339500 -------------------------- Please find instrument identifiers in the attached document. Nasdaq Stockholm AB, Issuer Surveillance, dl-ilasto@nasdaq.com, +46 8 405 7280 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1231807