Hardman & Co Research

Q&A on accesso Technology Group (ACSO): Leading the way in leisure industry solutions



01-Jul-2024 / 10:38 GMT/BST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Analyst interview | Technology

Q&A on accesso Technology Group (ACSO) | Leading the way in leisure industry solutions

Accesso Technology (ACSO) is the topic of conversation when Hardman & Co analyst Richard Jeans joins DirectorsTalk Interviews.

Richard Jeans offers a comprehensive overview of accesso Technology Group, a leading provider of innovative solutions to the global leisure industry. He delves into accesso's unique investment proposition, recent acquisitions, and target markets, highlighting how the company enhances guest experiences and optimises venue revenue.

He also discusses the financial performance and future projections for accesso, shedding light on its growth strategy and market potential. Additionally, the interview touches on the risks faced by the company and how it has navigated challenges, particularly during the pandemic.

Listen to the interview here .

If you are interested in meeting the company, you can register your interest here .



To contact us: Hardman & Co

9 Bonhill Street London EC2A 4DJ www.hardmanandco.com Follow us on X @HardmanandCo Analyst: Richard Jeans



rj@hardmanandco.com





Hardman & Co Research can still be accessed for free after MiFID II. Please click here to read the statement.

About Hardman & Co: Hardman Research Ltd, trading as Hardman & Co, is an appointed representative of Capital Markets Strategy Ltd and is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority; our FCA registration number is 600843. Hardman Research Ltd is registered at Companies House with number 8256259. Attention is drawn to the important disclaimers at the end of the report.

Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



