sCrypt Launches Chain-Agnostic Developer Platform for UTXO Blockchains

SAN FRANCISCO, July 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- sCrypt , a full-stack Web3/blockchain development platform, has announced the launch of its groundbreaking developer tool kit designed for the Unspent Transaction Output (UTXO) blockchains. The new tools will revolutionise how developers interact with UTXO blockchains, making them more accessible and fostering creativity in the Web3 space.

UTXO is the method the Bitcoin protocol uses to track balances as they move between digital wallets. The UTXO model is essential for maintaining the security and integrity of blockchain networks and solves the double-spend problem.

The sCrypt platform provides comprehensive toolkits such as Software Development Kits (SDK) and Application Programming Interfaces (APIs) that allow developers to seamlessly integrate UTXO blockchains into their applications. The platform will also integrate a vast ecosystem of JavaScript/TypeScript developers, estimated at 13 million globally. These developers can now leverage their existing skills to build and operate on UTXO blockchains.

By doing so, sCrypt opens a world of opportunities, where developers are equipped with the best tools to drive innovation and success.

The SDK provides libraries in various languages, detailed documentation, and tutorials and offer a flexible and robust framework for leveraging payments, tokens, and smart contracts. Whereas APIs allow developers to read from and write into blockchains, without setting up and maintaining their own nodes and indexers. As a tool kit, they allow developers to focus on the business logic of their dApp (decentralised applications), rather than worrying about the underlying blockchain infrastructure.

The platform is chain-agnostic, allowing developers to focus all their intellectual horsepower on application development rather than blockchain specifics. This industry-first platform is designed to power Web3 growth and empower developers to build and scale their dApp efficiently and effortlessly, by leveraging UTXO's unparalleled scalability and programmability.

Xiaohui Liu, Founder and CEO at sCrypt said, "Historically, Web3 applications have been largely built on account-based blockchains like Ethereum and Solana. Ordinals have brought renewed development interest back to Bitcoin and UTXO blockchains. With our extensive developer tooling and infrastructure, it is now easier than ever to build on UTXO blockchains, empowering builders to unleash UTXO's superior scalability and programmability."

Companies utilising the sCrypt platform include BTC platforms, such as Dotswap , the first BRC20 token swap platform on BTC, offer fast and seamless token exchanges, leveraging a fully functioning Automated Market Maker (AMM) and liquidity pools. It uses sCrypt's APIs to query the status of tokens, including BRC20 and Runes. TierTop is another cutting-edge BTC trading platform that supports Ordinals NFTs, BRC-20 tokens, and bitmaps which rely on sCrypt's token APIs.

Other businesses using sCrypt include Tokenovate, which leverages sCrypt's smart contracts to manage trading lifecycle events of derivatives, such as interest-rate swaps and voluntary carbon credits. Additionally, various innovative applications benefiting from sCrypt's toolkit are Hodlocker , Order Lock by RelayX , Tokenized , 1Sat Ordinals and Yours Wallet .

The sCrypt platform is poised to be a game-changer for developers working within the UTXO framework, offering them resources to develop next-generation blockchain applications and aiming to become the de-facto development platform for UTXO blockchains.

About sCrypt:

sCrypt is a UTXO-blockchain development platform that offers a suite of tools and infrastructure to enhance and accelerate the development process of decentralised applications (dApps). It provides a rich set of APIs and software development kits (SDKs) that simplify blockchain interactions, such as querying blockchain data, sending transactions, issuing tokens, and developing smart contracts. It specialises in UTXO blockchains and supports multiple of them, such as Bitcoin and Bitcoin SV.

