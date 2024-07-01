From July 1-6, the Yacht Club de Monaco, led by President HSH Prince Albert II, will host the 11th Monaco Energy Boat Challenge, showcasing youth, innovation and the future at YCM Marina. This event, open to the public, serves as a laboratory for innovation where young engineers and industry professionals shape the future of yachting through alternative propulsion systems and hull designs.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240701225067/en/

The Monaco Energy Boat Challenge: new generation engineering the future of Yachting in the Yacht Club de Monaco Marina. ©Luca Butto

"These young innovators are pushing the boundaries of what is possible in marine propulsion and hull design. By hosting students from all over the world we are fostering international collaboration for a sustainable future," says YCM General Secretary Bernard d'Alessandri.

New technologies and competition

Over 700 students from 40 universities across 25 nations have developed innovative solutions divided into three categories. In the Energy Class, for the first time contestants have been allowed to incorporate foils into their prototypes, like the hydrogen-powered catamaran from Cambridge University Riviera Racing (UK) and the three-engine project by Tameo ENSTA Paris and Monaco Marine. The Solar Class features teams such as Clean Energy Ship Uvigo (Spain), known for their trimaran hull with impressive speed potential. The Open Sea Class highlights projects like Deep Silence from Sialia Yachts and hydrogen-powered boats refueled by Natpower. Tridente, a new electric boat as efficient as it is elegant, produced in a collaboration with Vita, will also attend.

"It's important to encourage these future players in sustainable yachting. Their commitment and ideas are essential to this evolution in our industry," explains Tanguy Ducros, CCO of Monaco Marine.

Collaboration between young talents and professionals

Supported by the Prince Albert II of Monaco Foundation, UBS, BMW, and SBM Offshore, the event draws industry giants like Monaco Marine, Oceanco, Ferretti Group, and others keen on yachting's transition. The Corporate Mentoring Programme fosters exchanges between industry and university teams, offering job and internship opportunities through the Job Forum. Last year this facility led to over 80 interviews. With this Programme, professionals provide bespoke support year-round thereby facilitating exchanges between the industry and university teams. "We are convinced that supporting the younger generation will help us meet sustainability challenges," says Massimo Perotti, CEO of Sanlorenzo which mentors Elettra UniGe (Genoa) and UNIBOAT (Bologna), two Italian teams that are participating this year".

On-water challenges to test innovations

The programme includes motorboating challenges, including sea trials and the YCM E-Boat Rally on an 8-10 nautical mile course. Participants, including the fully electric Riva El-ISEO and boats by Vita and Evoy, will use YCM E-Dock's rapid charging facilities.

Sharing in open source and at conferences on innovation and hydrogen

Daily Tech Talks are an opportunity for engineering students to exchange on their R&D in open source. Professionals get a chance to have their say at two half-day conferences, the first 'alternative fuels and cutting-edge technologies in the yachting field' (Thursday 4th July) and then the 5th Hydrogen Round Table (Friday 5th July) organised by Prince Albert II of Monaco Foundation, Monaco Energy Transition Mission and the YCM. The discussions can be attended in-person (registration required) or online via the event website (https://energyboatchallenge.com).

Awards and recognition

This year the Prince Albert II of Monaco Foundation is launching the Prince Albert II of Monaco Foundation Sustainable Yachting Technology Award, the prize being a grant of €25,000 which will be announced on 6th July for the best technological solution in terms of energy efficiency and/or carbon reduction. The winner will be able to present progress on their project at the Monaco Energy Boat Challenge for three years starting in 2025.

A collective commitment to sustainable yachting

Open to the world, the Monaco Energy Boat Challenge drives creativity in the young which, combined with the expertise of yachting stakeholders, gives rise to concrete projects. A prime example is the first green hydrogen pontoon from SBM Offshore installed in the YCM Marina in February.

In bringing young engineers together with professionals and innovators from all over the world, the event, that is part of the collective 'Monaco, Capital of Advanced Yachting' approach, illustrates the Principality's involvement as a pioneer committed to getting sustainable practices adopted. It is playing a key role in the transition towards a more eco-friendly yachting sector.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240701225067/en/

Contacts:

presse@ycm.mc

+377 93 10 64 09