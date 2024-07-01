New World Tech Acquisition adds to Insight's specialist expertise

Fortune 500 Solutions Integrator adds additional expertise to its ranks with purchase of reputable tech consulting firm

LONDON, July 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Insight Enterprises , a Fortune 500 Solutions Integrator focused on driving client success through digital transformation, has acquired New World Tech (NWT), a consultancy-led company that provides technology strategy and transformation for both the public and private sector through a range of technology services.

Operating across the UK, NWT has built a reputation within the industry for its real-world IT experience and successful delivery of complex projects for large organisations in financial services, automotive, TMT and public sector. With a proven track record of driving organisational change and achieving digital transformation goals, NWT consultants are particularly noted for their work in strategic support of complex projects and programmes.

"This acquisition is an important milestone for Insight in its evolution," saidAdrian Gregory, Insight EMEA President. "Organisations need a partner to advise, design, build and implement their future business models using technology, accelerating their digital journey. With the addition of NWT, Insight can build upon its expertise as a Solutions Integrator. Their approach and techniques are rooted in diligence and precision, and they have a reputation for delivering quality, timeliness and value."

NWT is predominantly made up of experienced, senior CTOs, programme and project managers, as well as solutions architects. Their core expertise lies in providing a wide range of advisory, assurance and technical services to large organisations including the public sector. Their areas of specialisation include sourcing strategy and management, technical advisory services, ServiceNow solutions, business transformation, strategic roadmap development, integration enablement, business change management, and programme assurance.

Known for addressing the growing needs of businesses with automation, consumer-grade user experiences, and data-driven workflows, NWT is an ideal addition to Insight, helping clients to achieve their digital transformation goals quickly and efficiently.

"Our acquisition by Insight speaks volumes of their recognition of the talent and expertise that we have at NWT," said Glenn Ballard, NWT CEO. "Insight has established an award-winning reputation as a trusted partner, committed to helping organisations meet their full potential. NWT has years of experience in strategy and transformation. Insight has also acquired new capabilities, including developer power (Amdaris), an automation engine (Infocenter), cloud competence (SADA) and Insight's existing global capabilities. We believe our skills and experience will perfectly complement Insight's portfolio. With Insight's expansive partnerships and accreditations, we are confident that we can help our clients achieve their goals faster and with greater agility. With NWT joining Insight, we bring our world-class business and IT strategy capabilities together with a global technology and services organisation, enabling us to deliver greater value to our clients when it's most needed. Joining forces with Insight will make us an unstoppable entity in the fast-paced world of transformation."

