Aberforth Geared Value & Income Trust Plc - Statement re First Day of Dealings

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, July 01

Aberforth Geared Value & Income Trust plc

First Day of Dealings

Date 01 July 2024

LEI: 2138006A8FCYYWSJKE32

Further to the announcement of 27 June 2024, Aberforth Geared Value & Income Trust plc ("AGVIT" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that today 107,331,000 Ordinary Shares are admitted to the premium segment of the Official List and 40,249,000 ZDP Shares are admitted to the standard segment of the Official List of the Financial Conduct Authority and to trading on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange ("Admission").

The Ordinary Shares will trade under the ticker "AGVI" (ISIN: GB00BPJMQ253).

The ZDP Shares will trade under the ticker "AGZI" (ISIN: GB00BPJMQ360).

Total Voting Rights

The total number of Ordinary Shares in issue immediately following Admission is 107,331,000 and this is the total number of Ordinary Shares with voting rights in the Company.



The figure 107,331,000 should be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change in their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Capitalised terms shall have the same meaning attributed to them in the Company's prospectus dated 28 May 2024 unless otherwise defined in this announcement.

For further information, please contact:

Investment Managers

AberforthPartnersLLP +44 (0) 131 220 0733

Euan Macdonald

Peter Shaw



Sponsor and Placing Agent