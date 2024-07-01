Britvic plc: Total Voting Rights

DJ Total Voting Rights

Britvic plc (BVIC ) Total Voting Rights 01-Jul-2024 / 10:45 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Britvic plc ("Britvic" or the "Company") Legal Entity Identifier: 635400L3NVMYD4BVCI53 1 July 2024 VOTING RIGHTS AND CAPITAL In compliance with the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules ("the Rules"), the Company notifies the market of the following: As at 30 June 2024, the issued share capital of the Company comprised 248,906,262 ordinary shares of par value GBP 20 pence each ("Shares"). The Shares carry voting rights of one vote per Share. The Company does not currently hold any Shares in treasury. The Company has a Level 1 American Depositary Share ("ADS") programme, under which Shares are traded in the form of ADS's on the OTCQX market in a ratio of two Shares to one ADS. The Shares traded in the form of ADS's are included within the total set out above. The above figure of 248,906,262 may be used by shareholders as the denominator in calculations by which they may determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company's Shares under the Rules. Mollie Stoker Company Secretary Britvic plc =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: GB00B0N8QD54 Category Code: TVR TIDM: BVIC LEI Code: 635400L3NVMYD4BVCI53 OAM Categories: 2.5. Total number of voting rights and capital Sequence No.: 331335 EQS News ID: 1936951 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

July 01, 2024 05:45 ET (09:45 GMT)