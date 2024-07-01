On 27 June, Moody's upgraded Alpha Bank's long-term senior-unsecured debt rating by two notches to Baa3 (Ba2 previously), its long- and short-term deposit ratings by one notch to Baa3/P-3 (Ba1/NP previously) and its long- and short-term counterparty credit risk (CCR) rating by one notch to Baa2/P-2 (Baa3/P-3 previously). The move takes Moody's key ratings on Alpha to investment grade for the first time in 14 years. This is a further positive development for Alpha as it continues to execute its strategy and demonstrate recurring profitability and capital generation. S&P, Fitch and Capital Intelligence currently assign BB- (sub-investment grade) long-term debt ratings to Alpha Bank.

