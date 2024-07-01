Hilbert Group carries out a directed share issue for payment of advisory fees

STOCKHOLM, SE / ACCESSWIRE / July 1, 2024 / Hilbert Group (STO:HILB-B) (FRA:999) The Board of Directors of Hilbert Group AB ( (NASDAQ: HILB B), has resolved, based on the authorization by the AGM, on a directed share issue of 113,880 B-shares to ACAP Ltd. Payment for the shares is made by set-off of ACAP Ltd's agreed fees for advice in the new share issue in March 2024.

Following registration of the new issue the number of shares in Hilbert Group will amount to 61,009,875 divided into 8,500,000 A-shares and 52,509,875 B-shares.

About Us

Hilbert group is a quantitative investment company specializing in algorithmic trading strategies in digital asset markets.

Hilbert Group is a Swedish public company and is committed to providing operational infrastructure, risk management and corporate governance that meets the ever-increasing demands of institutional investors.

Hilbert Group is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market (ticker HILB B) with Redeye AB as Certified Adviser.

For more information, visit: www.hilbert.group

