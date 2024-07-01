Anzeige
Montag, 01.07.2024
Montags-Kursfeuerwerk! dynaCERT Aktie auf dem Weg zur Ver-10-fachung
WKN: A3CT5P | ISIN: SE0016278154 | Ticker-Symbol: 999
Frankfurt
01.07.24
09:59 Uhr
0,353 Euro
-0,004
-1,12 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
ACCESSWIRE
01.07.2024 12:38 Uhr
110 Leser
Hilbert Group Carries out a Directed Share Issue for Payment of Advisory Fees

STOCKHOLM, SE / ACCESSWIRE / July 1, 2024 / Hilbert Group (STO:HILB-B) (FRA:999) The Board of Directors of Hilbert Group AB ( (NASDAQ: HILB B), has resolved, based on the authorization by the AGM, on a directed share issue of 113,880 B-shares to ACAP Ltd. Payment for the shares is made by set-off of ACAP Ltd's agreed fees for advice in the new share issue in March 2024.

Following registration of the new issue the number of shares in Hilbert Group will amount to 61,009,875 divided into 8,500,000 A-shares and 52,509,875 B-shares.

For additional information, please contact:
Niclas Sandström
CEO Hilbert Group AB
Phone: +46 8 502 353 00
Email: ir@hilbert.group

About Us

Hilbert group is a quantitative investment company specializing in algorithmic trading strategies in digital asset markets.

Hilbert Group is a Swedish public company and is committed to providing operational infrastructure, risk management and corporate governance that meets the ever-increasing demands of institutional investors.

Hilbert Group is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market (ticker HILB B) with Redeye AB as Certified Adviser.

For more information, visit: www.hilbert.group

Attachments

Hilbert Group carries out a directed share issue for payment of advisory fees

SOURCE: Hilbert Group



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
