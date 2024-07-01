AEG said its its new three-phase hybrid inverter series includes four versions with power ratings of 6 kW to 15 kW. They feature efficiencies of up to 98. 2% and a maximum input voltage of 1,000 V. Germany's AEG has launched new three-phase hybrid inverters for applications in high-voltage rooftop PV systems. "The new AEG hybrid inverter with 10 kW works with the high current streams of the larger solar module types - where higher power goes hand in hand with higher currents," a spokesperson from the company told pv magazine. There are four versions of the new products, with power outputs ranging ...

