WKN: A2PV9J | ISIN: SE0012955276
Frankfurt
01.07.24
09:16 Uhr
0,016 Euro
+0,001
+5,33 %
Branche
Unterhaltung
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ADVENTURE BOX TECHNOLOGY AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ADVENTURE BOX TECHNOLOGY AB 5-Tage-Chart
01.07.2024
67 Leser
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of subscription rights and paid subscription shares of Adventure Box Technology AB (Record Id 268244)

With effect from July 02, 2024, the subscription rights in Adventure Box
Technology AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will
continue up until and including July 11, 2024. 

Instrument:   Subscription rights           
Short name:   ADVBOX TR                
Clearing:    Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:    SE0022420964              
Order book ID:  342582                 
Market Segment: First North STO             
Tick Size:    MiFID II tick size table        

With effect from July 02, 2024, the paid subscription shares in Adventure Box
Technology AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will
continue until and including August 02, 2024. 

Instrument:   Paid subscription shares        
Short name:   ADVBOX BTA               
Clearing:    Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:    SE0022420972              
Order book ID:  342583                 
Market Segment: First North STO             
Tick Size:    MiFID II tick size table        


For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com 

Nasdaq Stockholm AB
