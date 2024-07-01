Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of subscription rights and paid subscription shares of Adventure Box Technology AB (Record Id 268244)

With effect from July 02, 2024, the subscription rights in Adventure Box Technology AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue up until and including July 11, 2024. Instrument: Subscription rights Short name: ADVBOX TR Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0022420964 Order book ID: 342582 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table With effect from July 02, 2024, the paid subscription shares in Adventure Box Technology AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue until and including August 02, 2024. Instrument: Paid subscription shares Short name: ADVBOX BTA Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0022420972 Order book ID: 342583 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com Nasdaq Stockholm AB