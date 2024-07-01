DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--MNC Capital Partners, L.P. ("MNC") today announced that, as requested by Vista Outdoor, Inc. (NYSE: VSTO) ("Vista"), it has delivered a Merger Agreement it is prepared to sign for its $42 per share all cash proposal, as well as commitment letters with respect to the proposed debt and equity financing for such proposal - the total for such commitments is the approximately $3.2 billion needed to finance the transaction.

MNC wrote to Vista: "Given our firm position on not raising the $42 per share price in our proposal, it is clear that Vista Outdoor would not have requested that we provide the Merger Agreement and Financing Commitments unless it was prepared to accept that price. We look forward to expeditiously signing a definitive merger agreement at $42 per share in cash."

Contacts

Media:

Michael Landau / Lauren Odell, Gladstone Place Partners

(212) 230-5930