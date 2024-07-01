The energy regulator in the Philippines reports a positive trend in net-metering adoption after enhancing its information and education campaigns. The Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC) of the Philippines has issued 13,189 certificates of compliance (COC) for 116. 3 MW of total capacity to qualified end users under its net-metering program from 2015 until the end of June. The regulator said the success of the scheme will depend on a series of information and education campaigns (IEC) and strategic partnerships it has implemented with regional governments. "From 2015 to 2023, the number of net-metering ...

